369 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 369 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 301,250 with 6,929 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2379797815
Alcorn29406313020
Amite115237559
Attala21127217536
Benton950244610
Bolivar467012523231
Calhoun160829365
Carroll1201255110
Chickasaw2024556015
Choctaw71716 *10
Claiborne99830459
Clarke17237512331
Clay180554385
Coahoma28597112911
Copiah2832598111
Covington25198013639
De Soto2008924211324
Forrest740814222651
Franklin78521404
George234345597
Greene128833526
Grenada25168015532
Hancock3592806914
Harrison1713229648568
Hinds19353399805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93729348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29257613423
Jackson1288323624035
Jasper217347432
Jefferson63527417
Jefferson Davis10343181
Jones816415321941
Kemper92825449
Lafayette584211418755
Lamar5996845313
Lauderdale6946231443100
Lawrence122822272
Leake2569728815
Lee977016622241
Leflore342112323652
Lincoln373810419039
Lowndes618514325763
Madison966620636669
Marion26287815824
Marshall4127986415
Monroe402813019055
Montgomery124740549
Neshoba390817220359
Newton2373548715
Noxubee123931356
Oktibbeha44739722236
Panola43969910414
Pearl River428613318836
Perry123938218
Pike308710113435
Pontotoc4135728612
Prentiss2727589915
Quitman7831500
Rankin1306027139261
Scott30037111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28108215720
Smith155934668
Stone1755308414
Sunflower32388712120
Tallahatchie173239507
Tate3146788019
Tippah28206811913
Tishomingo21416710227
Tunica101325182
Union39947413123
Walthall1265426913
Warren418911617037
Washington524613219139
Wayne2593416911
Webster1127326112
Wilkinson63227255
Winston22348013039
Yalobusha1509368222
Yazoo29786714018
Total301,2506,92910,4161,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

