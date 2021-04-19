37 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 37 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,223 with 7,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2470828316
Alcorn30156613020
Amite121041559
Attala21367317536
Benton975254610
Bolivar477813023432
Calhoun165632366
Carroll1210265110
Chickasaw2058576015
Choctaw7441720
Claiborne101430459
Clarke17817712331
Clay183354385
Coahoma29077912912
Copiah2943658311
Covington25538013739
De Soto2100525011324
Forrest755414922851
Franklin83123404
George238947598
Greene129633526
Grenada25738515532
Hancock3737856914
Harrison1759030348568
Hinds19989411804131
Holmes18727210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29797713423
Jackson1316924324035
Jasper220248432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10593291
Jones831916122042
Kemper95728449
Lafayette608111818755
Lamar6146855413
Lauderdale7232237443100
Lawrence126823272
Leake2624738815
Lee990017022241
Leflore347112423652
Lincoln389210919740
Lowndes630614425663
Madison996521236869
Marion26647915824
Marshall43021036415
Monroe406313219055
Montgomery125842549
Neshoba400917620359
Newton2461618715
Noxubee126634356
Oktibbeha45809722236
Panola446110310415
Pearl River444714218837
Perry125238218
Pike322610513535
Pontotoc4176728612
Prentiss2766599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1338827739261
Scott31197311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29048615720
Smith159734668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33209012220
Tallahatchie176240507
Tate3259848019
Tippah28536811913
Tishomingo22286710227
Tunica103425182
Union40517513123
Walthall1311436913
Warren431011917037
Washington529613319139
Wayne2615416911
Webster1139326112
Wilkinson65329255
Winston22618113039
Yalobusha1602368222
Yazoo30536914018
Total309,2237,15310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

