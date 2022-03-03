JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 370 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,986 with 12,124 deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of March 1 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of March 1 Adams 7104 141 103 22 Alcorn 9878 148 132 20 Amite 3208 67 58 10 Attala 5238 111 207 38 Benton 2264 49 47 10 Bolivar 9216 177 275 34 Calhoun 4632 70 44 7 Carroll 2555 50 58 12 Chickasaw 5573 95 63 15 Choctaw 2199 33 13 0 Claiborne 2134 46 45 9 Clarke 4204 105 131 32 Clay 4933 97 41 5 Coahoma 6429 120 138 14 Copiah 7098 113 109 15 Covington 7052 108 187 41 De Soto 49872 539 130 27 Forrest 21896 306 370 66 Franklin 1921 37 47 5 George 7116 86 94 9 Greene 3177 56 81 7 Grenada 5490 126 155 32 Hancock 12141 149 146 23 Harrison 53248 646 747 87 Hinds 51928 767 882 141 Holmes 4436 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 39 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7357 143 134 24 Jackson 36738 443 418 46 Jasper 4813 73 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2841 50 15 1 Jones 21097 287 349 47 Kemper 2162 47 50 10 Lafayette 15108 176 202 57 Lamar 17309 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18709 358 499 108 Lawrence 3562 54 28 2 Leake 6370 114 103 17 Lee 26528 292 225 43 Leflore 7291 166 271 60 Lincoln 8249 155 214 45 Lowndes 17455 233 305 69 Madison 23877 319 420 72 Marion 6936 134 172 25 Marshall 9875 172 69 17 Monroe 10937 214 192 55 Montgomery 2946 74 95 15 Neshoba 10558 235 232 61 Newton 5978 96 89 16 Noxubee 2714 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11054 158 272 40 Panola 10363 165 103 15 Pearl River 14971 267 272 42 Perry 3032 63 43 9 Pike 9449 183 178 44 Pontotoc 10274 137 90 13 Prentiss 8164 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36340 476 511 69 Scott 6477 118 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6933 143 186 20 Smith 4087 66 80 8 Stone 5383 70 112 14 Sunflower 5736 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7 Tate 7270 139 80 19 Tippah 7294 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6100 122 104 28 Tunica 2508 45 20 4 Union 9446 117 133 23 Walthall 3572 78 71 16 Warren 10179 199 177 38 Washington 10224 195 246 44 Wayne 5943 84 101 13 Webster 3374 68 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5197 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22 Yazoo 7999 103 152 20 Total 790,986 12,124 12,576 2,173

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.