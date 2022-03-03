JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 370 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,986 with 12,124 deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 1
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 1
|Adams
|7104
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9878
|148
|132
|20
|Amite
|3208
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5238
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9216
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|70
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2555
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5573
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2199
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2134
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4204
|105
|131
|32
|Clay
|4933
|97
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6429
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7098
|113
|109
|15
|Covington
|7052
|108
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49872
|539
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21896
|306
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1921
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7116
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3177
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5490
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12141
|149
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53248
|646
|747
|87
|Hinds
|51928
|767
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4436
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7357
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36738
|443
|418
|46
|Jasper
|4813
|73
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2841
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21097
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2162
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15108
|176
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17309
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18709
|358
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3562
|54
|28
|2
|Leake
|6370
|114
|103
|17
|Lee
|26528
|292
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7291
|166
|271
|60
|Lincoln
|8249
|155
|214
|45
|Lowndes
|17455
|233
|305
|69
|Madison
|23877
|319
|420
|72
|Marion
|6936
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9875
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10937
|214
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2946
|74
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10558
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5978
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2714
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11054
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10363
|165
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14971
|267
|272
|42
|Perry
|3032
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9449
|183
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10274
|137
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8164
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36340
|476
|511
|69
|Scott
|6477
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6933
|143
|186
|20
|Smith
|4087
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5383
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5736
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7270
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7294
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6100
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2508
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9446
|117
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3572
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10179
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10224
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5943
|84
|101
|13
|Webster
|3374
|68
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5197
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4052
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7999
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|790,986
|12,124
|12,576
|2,173
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.