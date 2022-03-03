JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 370 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,986 with 12,124 deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of March 1		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 1
Adams710414110322
Alcorn987814813220
Amite3208675810
Attala523811120738
Benton2264494710
Bolivar921617727534
Calhoun463270447
Carroll2555505812
Chickasaw5573956315
Choctaw219933130
Claiborne213446459
Clarke420410513132
Clay493397415
Coahoma642912013814
Copiah709811310915
Covington705210818741
De Soto4987253913027
Forrest2189630637066
Franklin192137475
George711686949
Greene317756817
Grenada549012615532
Hancock1214114914623
Harrison5324864674787
Hinds51928767882141
Holmes443610413321
Humphreys2007443910
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735714313424
Jackson3673844341846
Jasper481373462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis284150151
Jones2109728734947
Kemper2162475010
Lafayette1510817620257
Lamar173091607112
Lauderdale18709358499108
Lawrence356254282
Leake637011410317
Lee2652829222543
Leflore729116627160
Lincoln824915521445
Lowndes1745523330569
Madison2387731942072
Marion693613417225
Marshall98751726917
Monroe1093721419255
Montgomery2946749515
Neshoba1055823523261
Newton5978968916
Noxubee271448426
Oktibbeha1105415827240
Panola1036316510315
Pearl River1497126727242
Perry303263439
Pike944918317844
Pontotoc102741379013
Prentiss816410310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3634047651169
Scott647711812019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693314318620
Smith408766808
Stone53837011214
Sunflower573612013821
Tallahatchie317660507
Tate72701398019
Tippah729410611914
Tishomingo610012210428
Tunica250845204
Union944611713323
Walthall3572787116
Warren1017919917738
Washington1022419524644
Wayne59438410113
Webster3374686614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston519710313639
Yalobusha4052568422
Yazoo799910315220
Total790,98612,12412,5762,173

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.