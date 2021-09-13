3,763 new coronavirus cases, 71 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,763 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 71 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 10 and September 12.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 464,075 with 8,976 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4141
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4996
|85
|130
|20
|Amite
|1890
|50
|57
|9
|Attala
|3163
|83
|187
|36
|Benton
|1355
|29
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5887
|143
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2547
|38
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1575
|36
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2755
|64
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1220
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1238
|34
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2670
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2799
|71
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3811
|96
|133
|12
|Copiah
|4189
|83
|102
|13
|Covington
|4017
|90
|142
|39
|De Soto
|29217
|334
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12799
|224
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1133
|27
|41
|5
|George
|4519
|66
|62
|9
|Greene
|2006
|44
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3462
|98
|154
|32
|Hancock
|7005
|105
|72
|15
|Harrison
|31603
|458
|527
|75
|Hinds
|30337
|561
|841
|138
|Holmes
|2562
|85
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1216
|36
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|188
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4254
|90
|135
|24
|Jackson
|22669
|334
|281
|38
|Jasper
|3052
|60
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|852
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1626
|41
|9
|1
|Jones
|12932
|213
|228
|43
|Kemper
|1358
|37
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7905
|135
|192
|55
|Lamar
|9907
|120
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|11119
|291
|474
|104
|Lawrence
|2014
|31
|27
|2
|Leake
|3860
|81
|94
|16
|Lee
|14252
|211
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4350
|138
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5163
|127
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|10062
|169
|269
|64
|Madison
|13880
|262
|415
|71
|Marion
|3962
|97
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5858
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6239
|156
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1674
|52
|58
|10
|Neshoba
|6310
|197
|213
|59
|Newton
|3553
|73
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1718
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6683
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5960
|119
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8515
|199
|210
|42
|Perry
|1931
|53
|24
|9
|Pike
|5362
|128
|143
|37
|Pontotoc
|5871
|91
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4211
|74
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1000
|25
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20867
|349
|480
|68
|Scott
|4393
|92
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|609
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4204
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2378
|46
|72
|8
|Stone
|3409
|53
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|4022
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2129
|48
|50
|7
|Tate
|4144
|96
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4278
|79
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3165
|86
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1460
|32
|19
|2
|Union
|5540
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2010
|54
|69
|14
|Warren
|6235
|153
|173
|38
|Washington
|6649
|146
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4135
|63
|80
|13
|Webster
|1873
|41
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|973
|35
|25
|6
|Winston
|2962
|90
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2133
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4105
|86
|149
|20
|Total
|464,075
|8,976
|11,035
|2,055
