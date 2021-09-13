3,763 new coronavirus cases, 71 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,763 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 71 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 10 and September 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 464,075 with 8,976 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41411098718
Alcorn49968513020
Amite189050579
Attala31638318736
Benton1355294710
Bolivar588714323733
Calhoun254738366
Carroll1575365211
Chickasaw2755646115
Choctaw122024110
Claiborne123834469
Clarke26708413331
Clay279971415
Coahoma38119613312
Copiah41898310213
Covington40179014239
De Soto2921733412026
Forrest1279922428360
Franklin113327415
George451966629
Greene200644576
Grenada34629815432
Hancock70051057215
Harrison3160345852775
Hinds30337561841138
Holmes25628510620
Humphreys121636349
Issaquena188600
Itawamba42549013524
Jackson2266933428138
Jasper305260462
Jefferson85232417
Jefferson Davis16264191
Jones1293221322843
Kemper1358374910
Lafayette790513519255
Lamar99071205512
Lauderdale11119291474104
Lawrence201431272
Leake3860819416
Lee1425221122343
Leflore435013823955
Lincoln516312720040
Lowndes1006216926964
Madison1388026241571
Marion39629716124
Marshall58581156515
Monroe623915619155
Montgomery1674525810
Neshoba631019721359
Newton3553738715
Noxubee171837386
Oktibbeha668311422936
Panola596011910315
Pearl River851519921042
Perry193153249
Pike536212814337
Pontotoc5871918613
Prentiss42117410115
Quitman10002500
Rankin2086734948068
Scott43939211619
Sharkey60920458
Simpson420410615920
Smith237846728
Stone3409538614
Sunflower402210412420
Tallahatchie212948507
Tate4144968019
Tippah42787912014
Tishomingo31658610328
Tunica146032192
Union55408513223
Walthall2010546914
Warren623515317338
Washington664914619341
Wayne4135638013
Webster1873416312
Wilkinson97335256
Winston29629013039
Yalobusha2133478222
Yazoo41058614920
Total464,0758,97611,0352,055

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories