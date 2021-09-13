3,763 new coronavirus cases, 71 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,763 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 71 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 10 and September 12.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 464,075 with 8,976 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4141 109 87 18 Alcorn 4996 85 130 20 Amite 1890 50 57 9 Attala 3163 83 187 36 Benton 1355 29 47 10 Bolivar 5887 143 237 33 Calhoun 2547 38 36 6 Carroll 1575 36 52 11 Chickasaw 2755 64 61 15 Choctaw 1220 24 11 0 Claiborne 1238 34 46 9 Clarke 2670 84 133 31 Clay 2799 71 41 5 Coahoma 3811 96 133 12 Copiah 4189 83 102 13 Covington 4017 90 142 39 De Soto 29217 334 120 26 Forrest 12799 224 283 60 Franklin 1133 27 41 5 George 4519 66 62 9 Greene 2006 44 57 6 Grenada 3462 98 154 32 Hancock 7005 105 72 15 Harrison 31603 458 527 75 Hinds 30337 561 841 138 Holmes 2562 85 106 20 Humphreys 1216 36 34 9 Issaquena 188 6 0 0 Itawamba 4254 90 135 24 Jackson 22669 334 281 38 Jasper 3052 60 46 2 Jefferson 852 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1626 41 9 1 Jones 12932 213 228 43 Kemper 1358 37 49 10 Lafayette 7905 135 192 55 Lamar 9907 120 55 12 Lauderdale 11119 291 474 104 Lawrence 2014 31 27 2 Leake 3860 81 94 16 Lee 14252 211 223 43 Leflore 4350 138 239 55 Lincoln 5163 127 200 40 Lowndes 10062 169 269 64 Madison 13880 262 415 71 Marion 3962 97 161 24 Marshall 5858 115 65 15 Monroe 6239 156 191 55 Montgomery 1674 52 58 10 Neshoba 6310 197 213 59 Newton 3553 73 87 15 Noxubee 1718 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6683 114 229 36 Panola 5960 119 103 15 Pearl River 8515 199 210 42 Perry 1931 53 24 9 Pike 5362 128 143 37 Pontotoc 5871 91 86 13 Prentiss 4211 74 101 15 Quitman 1000 25 0 0 Rankin 20867 349 480 68 Scott 4393 92 116 19 Sharkey 609 20 45 8 Simpson 4204 106 159 20 Smith 2378 46 72 8 Stone 3409 53 86 14 Sunflower 4022 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2129 48 50 7 Tate 4144 96 80 19 Tippah 4278 79 120 14 Tishomingo 3165 86 103 28 Tunica 1460 32 19 2 Union 5540 85 132 23 Walthall 2010 54 69 14 Warren 6235 153 173 38 Washington 6649 146 193 41 Wayne 4135 63 80 13 Webster 1873 41 63 12 Wilkinson 973 35 25 6 Winston 2962 90 130 39 Yalobusha 2133 47 82 22 Yazoo 4105 86 149 20 Total 464,075 8,976 11,035 2,055

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.