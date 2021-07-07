379 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 379 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 323,214 with 7,436 deaths.

From 6/16-6/25 – 78% of COVID cases were Delta variant



Now seeing the predicted rise in case, hospitalizations and COVID like illnesses



If you are not immune, not vaccinated please be careful



If you get COVID – ask your physician about monoclonal Ab treatment pic.twitter.com/0uRPwGoz1H — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 7, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3141 86 83 16 Alcorn 3353 74 130 20 Amite 1281 43 57 9 Attala 2160 73 175 36 Benton 1027 25 46 10 Bolivar 4852 134 236 33 Calhoun 1750 32 36 6 Carroll 1226 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2125 59 60 15 Choctaw 799 18 2 0 Claiborne 1033 31 45 9 Clarke 1793 80 123 31 Clay 1893 54 38 5 Coahoma 3034 84 129 12 Copiah 3031 66 84 11 Covington 2702 83 139 39 De Soto 22454 274 113 24 Forrest 7931 156 244 53 Franklin 853 23 40 4 George 2541 51 59 8 Greene 1323 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3911 88 69 14 Harrison 18712 317 490 70 Hinds 21206 427 808 132 Holmes 1913 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3056 80 135 24 Jackson 13883 251 241 35 Jasper 2229 48 43 2 Jefferson 665 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1094 34 9 1 Jones 8499 169 220 42 Kemper 970 29 44 9 Lafayette 6343 124 187 55 Lamar 6427 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7279 243 443 101 Lawrence 1327 25 27 2 Leake 2736 74 92 16 Lee 10168 176 222 42 Leflore 3521 125 236 52 Lincoln 4034 113 197 40 Lowndes 6576 150 258 63 Madison 10369 227 391 70 Marion 2730 80 158 24 Marshall 4602 105 65 15 Monroe 4189 136 190 55 Montgomery 1295 44 54 9 Neshoba 4104 180 207 59 Newton 2504 64 87 15 Noxubee 1289 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4687 98 222 36 Panola 4681 112 104 15 Pearl River 4673 148 194 39 Perry 1283 38 21 8 Pike 3398 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4309 73 86 13 Prentiss 2884 61 99 15 Quitman 830 19 0 0 Rankin 14166 284 406 61 Scott 3226 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3040 89 158 20 Smith 1678 34 68 8 Stone 1947 35 85 14 Sunflower 3401 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1802 42 50 7 Tate 3438 88 80 19 Tippah 2939 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2336 69 102 27 Tunica 1087 27 18 2 Union 4187 78 131 23 Walthall 1363 47 69 13 Warren 4478 121 169 37 Washington 5458 139 190 39 Wayne 2659 42 69 11 Webster 1155 32 61 12 Wilkinson 702 32 25 5 Winston 2317 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3179 71 141 18 Total 323,214 7,436 10,532 1,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.