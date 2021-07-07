379 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 379 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 323,214 with 7,436 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3141868316
Alcorn33537413020
Amite128143579
Attala21607317536
Benton1027254610
Bolivar485213423633
Calhoun175032366
Carroll1226305110
Chickasaw2125596015
Choctaw7991820
Claiborne103331459
Clarke17938012331
Clay189354385
Coahoma30348412912
Copiah3031668411
Covington27028313939
De Soto2245427411324
Forrest793115624453
Franklin85323404
George254151598
Greene132334536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3911886914
Harrison1871231749070
Hinds21206427808132
Holmes19137410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30568013524
Jackson1388325124135
Jasper222948432
Jefferson66528417
Jefferson Davis10943491
Jones849916922042
Kemper97029449
Lafayette634312418755
Lamar6427885312
Lauderdale7279243443101
Lawrence132725272
Leake2736749216
Lee1016817622242
Leflore352112523652
Lincoln403411319740
Lowndes657615025863
Madison1036922739170
Marion27308015824
Marshall46021056515
Monroe418913619055
Montgomery129544549
Neshoba410418020759
Newton2504648715
Noxubee128935356
Oktibbeha46879822236
Panola468111210415
Pearl River467314819439
Perry128338218
Pike339811113436
Pontotoc4309738613
Prentiss2884619915
Quitman8301900
Rankin1416628440661
Scott32267411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30408915820
Smith167834688
Stone1947358514
Sunflower34019312320
Tallahatchie180242507
Tate3438888019
Tippah29396811913
Tishomingo23366910227
Tunica108727182
Union41877813123
Walthall1363476913
Warren447812116937
Washington545813919039
Wayne2659426911
Webster1155326112
Wilkinson70232255
Winston23178213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31797114118
Total323,2147,43610,5321,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories