380 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 380 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 295,675 with 6,743 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2346787215
Alcorn29226313020
Amite111734558
Attala20666917536
Benton938244510
Bolivar461612423231
Calhoun158028364
Carroll1186255110
Chickasaw2014536015
Choctaw6981710
Claiborne98829459
Clarke16937112331
Clay179251385
Coahoma28116912911
Copiah2787588111
Covington24958013639
De Soto1970023011324
Forrest723413822651
Franklin76119404
George232145597
Greene127833526
Grenada24787815532
Hancock3489756914
Harrison1673628148465
Hinds18851392805130
Holmes18237010420
Humphreys92927348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29017513423
Jackson1262322823634
Jasper213645432
Jefferson62727407
Jefferson Davis10223181
Jones799014721941
Kemper90323449
Lafayette574011318755
Lamar5896805313
Lauderdale683722644299
Lawrence120321272
Leake2528718815
Lee969416122241
Leflore338011823752
Lincoln355210418539
Lowndes603214025662
Madison948020336569
Marion25277815824
Marshall4035926415
Monroe399012719055
Montgomery122639549
Neshoba381716920359
Newton2308528715
Noxubee122831356
Oktibbeha44159322236
Panola43199510314
Pearl River417813118736
Perry122135217
Pike30129613235
Pontotoc4105718612
Prentiss2702589915
Quitman7741400
Rankin1275726539261
Scott29457011518
Sharkey49117438
Simpson27628015720
Smith153033658
Stone1724298414
Sunflower31898612120
Tallahatchie171239507
Tate3031748019
Tippah27926511913
Tishomingo21266510227
Tunica99323182
Union39617413123
Walthall1243406913
Warren413411517037
Washington522013019139
Wayne2543416911
Webster1108326112
Wilkinson62426255
Winston22187713039
Yalobusha1450368222
Yazoo29056513918
Total295,6756,74310,3901,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

