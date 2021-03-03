380 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 380 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 295,675 with 6,743 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2346 78 72 15 Alcorn 2922 63 130 20 Amite 1117 34 55 8 Attala 2066 69 175 36 Benton 938 24 45 10 Bolivar 4616 124 232 31 Calhoun 1580 28 36 4 Carroll 1186 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2014 53 60 15 Choctaw 698 17 1 0 Claiborne 988 29 45 9 Clarke 1693 71 123 31 Clay 1792 51 38 5 Coahoma 2811 69 129 11 Copiah 2787 58 81 11 Covington 2495 80 136 39 De Soto 19700 230 113 24 Forrest 7234 138 226 51 Franklin 761 19 40 4 George 2321 45 59 7 Greene 1278 33 52 6 Grenada 2478 78 155 32 Hancock 3489 75 69 14 Harrison 16736 281 484 65 Hinds 18851 392 805 130 Holmes 1823 70 104 20 Humphreys 929 27 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2901 75 134 23 Jackson 12623 228 236 34 Jasper 2136 45 43 2 Jefferson 627 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1022 31 8 1 Jones 7990 147 219 41 Kemper 903 23 44 9 Lafayette 5740 113 187 55 Lamar 5896 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6837 226 442 99 Lawrence 1203 21 27 2 Leake 2528 71 88 15 Lee 9694 161 222 41 Leflore 3380 118 237 52 Lincoln 3552 104 185 39 Lowndes 6032 140 256 62 Madison 9480 203 365 69 Marion 2527 78 158 24 Marshall 4035 92 64 15 Monroe 3990 127 190 55 Montgomery 1226 39 54 9 Neshoba 3817 169 203 59 Newton 2308 52 87 15 Noxubee 1228 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4415 93 222 36 Panola 4319 95 103 14 Pearl River 4178 131 187 36 Perry 1221 35 21 7 Pike 3012 96 132 35 Pontotoc 4105 71 86 12 Prentiss 2702 58 99 15 Quitman 774 14 0 0 Rankin 12757 265 392 61 Scott 2945 70 115 18 Sharkey 491 17 43 8 Simpson 2762 80 157 20 Smith 1530 33 65 8 Stone 1724 29 84 14 Sunflower 3189 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1712 39 50 7 Tate 3031 74 80 19 Tippah 2792 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2126 65 102 27 Tunica 993 23 18 2 Union 3961 74 131 23 Walthall 1243 40 69 13 Warren 4134 115 170 37 Washington 5220 130 191 39 Wayne 2543 41 69 11 Webster 1108 32 61 12 Wilkinson 624 26 25 5 Winston 2218 77 130 39 Yalobusha 1450 36 82 22 Yazoo 2905 65 139 18 Total 295,675 6,743 10,390 1,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

