380 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 380 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 510,322 with 10,222 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4684 125 88 18 Alcorn 5834 105 130 20 Amite 2091 56 57 9 Attala 3366 90 189 36 Benton 1517 39 47 10 Bolivar 6418 151 239 33 Calhoun 2832 49 44 7 Carroll 1724 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3094 67 61 15 Choctaw 1359 27 12 0 Claiborne 1339 38 46 9 Clarke 3003 95 132 32 Clay 3112 78 41 5 Coahoma 4218 109 138 14 Copiah 4535 94 104 15 Covington 4314 95 142 39 De Soto 32966 425 126 26 Forrest 13684 258 283 60 Franklin 1236 29 46 5 George 5091 80 73 9 Greene 2240 49 57 6 Grenada 3764 109 156 32 Hancock 7814 130 72 15 Harrison 34724 552 535 78 Hinds 32470 639 853 139 Holmes 2703 89 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4756 107 135 24 Jackson 24784 388 283 41 Jasper 3392 66 46 2 Jefferson 966 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1730 43 9 1 Jones 14038 246 259 44 Kemper 1441 41 50 10 Lafayette 8756 142 200 57 Lamar 10612 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12188 324 482 108 Lawrence 2167 40 27 2 Leake 4127 90 99 17 Lee 16101 240 225 43 Leflore 4708 144 240 55 Lincoln 5502 136 208 41 Lowndes 11230 193 281 67 Madison 14840 282 416 72 Marion 4256 111 162 24 Marshall 6604 141 69 17 Monroe 6931 179 191 55 Montgomery 1810 57 64 10 Neshoba 6707 210 228 61 Newton 3939 81 87 15 Noxubee 1882 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7192 138 271 40 Panola 6705 133 103 15 Pearl River 9679 243 210 42 Perry 2125 56 24 9 Pike 5910 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6903 109 87 13 Prentiss 4962 83 101 15 Quitman 1073 28 0 0 Rankin 22375 401 492 69 Scott 4758 99 117 19 Sharkey 650 21 45 8 Simpson 4525 117 165 20 Smith 2686 52 71 8 Stone 3654 66 88 14 Sunflower 4283 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2308 52 50 7 Tate 4721 113 80 19 Tippah 4867 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3732 93 103 28 Tunica 1623 39 19 3 Union 6246 96 133 23 Walthall 2210 65 69 14 Warren 6829 177 175 38 Washington 7542 168 202 41 Wayne 4424 72 80 13 Webster 2046 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3176 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2416 47 82 22 Yazoo 4542 91 152 20 Total 510,322 10,222 11,333 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.