380 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 380 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 510,322 with 10,222 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46841258818
Alcorn583410513020
Amite209156579
Attala33669018936
Benton1517394710
Bolivar641815123933
Calhoun283249447
Carroll1724415211
Chickasaw3094676115
Choctaw135927120
Claiborne133938469
Clarke30039513232
Clay311278415
Coahoma421810913814
Copiah45359410415
Covington43149514239
De Soto3296642512626
Forrest1368425828360
Franklin123629465
George509180739
Greene224049576
Grenada376410915632
Hancock78141307215
Harrison3472455253578
Hinds32470639853139
Holmes27038910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba475610713524
Jackson2478438828341
Jasper339266462
Jefferson96634417
Jefferson Davis17304391
Jones1403824625944
Kemper1441415010
Lafayette875614220057
Lamar106121405612
Lauderdale12188324482108
Lawrence216740272
Leake4127909917
Lee1610124022543
Leflore470814424055
Lincoln550213620841
Lowndes1123019328167
Madison1484028241672
Marion425611116224
Marshall66041416917
Monroe693117919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba670721022861
Newton3939818715
Noxubee188242416
Oktibbeha719213827140
Panola670513310315
Pearl River967924321042
Perry212556249
Pike591015517744
Pontotoc69031098713
Prentiss49628310115
Quitman10732800
Rankin2237540149269
Scott47589911719
Sharkey65021458
Simpson452511716520
Smith268652718
Stone3654668814
Sunflower428310612420
Tallahatchie230852507
Tate47211138019
Tippah48678112014
Tishomingo37329310328
Tunica162339193
Union62469613323
Walthall2210656914
Warren682917717538
Washington754216820241
Wayne4424728013
Webster2046486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31769213539
Yalobusha2416478222
Yazoo45429115220
Total510,32210,22211,3332,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

