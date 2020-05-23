381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,005 total cases with 616 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,005 with 616 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Forrest
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Noxubee
|2
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Washington
|1
* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 7 and May 16 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Hancock
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Union
|1
|Winston
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|181
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|50
|1
|7
|1
|Attala
|270
|12
|79
|12
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|136
|10
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|60
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|113
|9
|45
|7
|Chickasaw
|125
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|29
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|57
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke
|124
|16
|17
|7
|Clay
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|273
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|127
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|458
|6
|15
|2
|Forrest
|478
|33
|84
|23
|Franklin
|25
|2
|2
|1
|George
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|72
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|84
|11
|7
|3
|Harrison
|231
|6
|2
|1
|Hinds
|877
|24
|78
|13
|Holmes
|359
|23
|76
|11
|Humphreys
|52
|7
|16
|5
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|82
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|296
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|135
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|70
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|435
|13
|53
|5
|Kemper
|118
|10
|27
|6
|Lafayette
|118
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|218
|4
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|670
|54
|163
|34
|Lawrence
|86
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|382
|8
|1
|0
|Lee
|101
|5
|9
|1
|Leflore
|240
|25
|54
|12
|Lincoln
|238
|20
|81
|16
|Lowndes
|158
|7
|18
|4
|Madison
|639
|21
|89
|12
|Marion
|104
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|69
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|241
|24
|92
|21
|Montgomery
|78
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|511
|30
|64
|16
|Newton
|221
|3
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|157
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|128
|10
|33
|7
|Panola
|61
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|203
|27
|44
|9
|Perry
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|194
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|26
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|37
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|336
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|587
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|83
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|126
|10
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|77
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|23
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|48
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|70
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|148
|6
|35
|4
|Washington
|151
|5
|7
|1
|Wayne
|76
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|81
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|98
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|82
|4
|24
|4
|Yazoo
|204
|2
|8
|0
|Total
|13,005
|616
|1,646
|309
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.