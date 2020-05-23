Breaking News
381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,005 total cases with 616 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,005 with 616 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Forrest1
Humphreys1
Jones1
Lauderdale2
Madison1
Neshoba2
Noxubee2
Oktibbeha1
Washington1

8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 7 and May 16 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Hancock1
Holmes1
Lauderdale1
Lincoln1
Neshoba1
Pontotoc1
Union1
Winston1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams18115398
Alcorn15100
Amite50171
Attala270127912
Benton14010
Bolivar13610174
Calhoun604234
Carroll1139457
Chickasaw12512348
Choctaw29200
Claiborne57120
Clarke12416177
Clay96300
Coahoma96300
Copiah273400
Covington127110
Desoto4586152
Forrest478338423
Franklin25221
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada722142
Hancock841173
Harrison231621
Hinds877247813
Holmes359237611
Humphreys527165
Issaquena0000
Itawamba827346
Jackson29613394
Jasper135310
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis70231
Jones43513535
Kemper11810276
Lafayette1183370
Lamar218442
Lauderdale6705416334
Lawrence86110
Leake382810
Lee101591
Leflore240255412
Lincoln238208116
Lowndes1587184
Madison639218912
Marion1048142
Marshall69320
Monroe241249221
Montgomery78100
Neshoba511306416
Newton221330
Noxubee1576143
Oktibbeha12810337
Panola61200
Pearl River20327449
Perry43200
Pike19411146
Pontotoc26331
Prentiss373223
Quitman23000
Rankin336650
Scott58710132
Sharkey7000
Simpson83040
Smith12610307
Stone30000
Sunflower77300
Tallahatchie23100
Tate58120
Tippah691100
Tishomingo23010
Tunica482122
Union705204
Walthall51000
Warren1486354
Washington151571
Wayne76020
Webster27100
Wilkinson81952
Winston98100
Yalobusha824244
Yazoo204280
Total13,0056161,646309

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

