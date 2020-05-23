381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 13,005 total cases with 616 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 13,005 with 616 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Forrest 1 Humphreys 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 2 Madison 1 Neshoba 2 Noxubee 2 Oktibbeha 1 Washington 1

* 8 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 7 and May 16 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Hancock 1 Holmes 1 Lauderdale 1 Lincoln 1 Neshoba 1 Pontotoc 1 Union 1 Winston 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 181 15 39 8 Alcorn 15 1 0 0 Amite 50 1 7 1 Attala 270 12 79 12 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 136 10 17 4 Calhoun 60 4 23 4 Carroll 113 9 45 7 Chickasaw 125 12 34 8 Choctaw 29 2 0 0 Claiborne 57 1 2 0 Clarke 124 16 17 7 Clay 96 3 0 0 Coahoma 96 3 0 0 Copiah 273 4 0 0 Covington 127 1 1 0 Desoto 458 6 15 2 Forrest 478 33 84 23 Franklin 25 2 2 1 George 19 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 72 2 14 2 Hancock 84 11 7 3 Harrison 231 6 2 1 Hinds 877 24 78 13 Holmes 359 23 76 11 Humphreys 52 7 16 5 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 82 7 34 6 Jackson 296 13 39 4 Jasper 135 3 1 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 70 2 3 1 Jones 435 13 53 5 Kemper 118 10 27 6 Lafayette 118 3 37 0 Lamar 218 4 4 2 Lauderdale 670 54 163 34 Lawrence 86 1 1 0 Leake 382 8 1 0 Lee 101 5 9 1 Leflore 240 25 54 12 Lincoln 238 20 81 16 Lowndes 158 7 18 4 Madison 639 21 89 12 Marion 104 8 14 2 Marshall 69 3 2 0 Monroe 241 24 92 21 Montgomery 78 1 0 0 Neshoba 511 30 64 16 Newton 221 3 3 0 Noxubee 157 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 128 10 33 7 Panola 61 2 0 0 Pearl River 203 27 44 9 Perry 43 2 0 0 Pike 194 11 14 6 Pontotoc 26 3 3 1 Prentiss 37 3 22 3 Quitman 23 0 0 0 Rankin 336 6 5 0 Scott 587 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 83 0 4 0 Smith 126 10 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 77 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 23 1 0 0 Tate 58 1 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 23 0 1 0 Tunica 48 2 12 2 Union 70 5 20 4 Walthall 51 0 0 0 Warren 148 6 35 4 Washington 151 5 7 1 Wayne 76 0 2 0 Webster 27 1 0 0 Wilkinson 81 9 5 2 Winston 98 1 0 0 Yalobusha 82 4 24 4 Yazoo 204 2 8 0 Total 13,005 616 1,646 309

