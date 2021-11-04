381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,042 with 10,134 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4652 122 88 18 Alcorn 5739 103 130 20 Amite 2070 56 57 9 Attala 3354 90 189 36 Benton 1505 39 47 10 Bolivar 6380 151 239 33 Calhoun 2816 49 44 7 Carroll 1708 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3041 67 61 15 Choctaw 1349 27 12 0 Claiborne 1334 38 46 9 Clarke 2980 95 132 32 Clay 3098 77 41 5 Coahoma 4198 109 138 14 Copiah 4507 93 104 15 Covington 4309 95 142 39 De Soto 32523 420 124 26 Forrest 13548 253 283 60 Franklin 1217 28 45 5 George 5058 80 73 9 Greene 2215 49 57 6 Grenada 3742 108 156 32 Hancock 7781 130 72 15 Harrison 34531 546 534 77 Hinds 32226 637 853 139 Holmes 2692 88 109 20 Humphreys 1302 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4683 106 135 24 Jackson 24640 386 283 41 Jasper 3375 65 46 2 Jefferson 960 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13941 243 237 43 Kemper 1426 41 50 10 Lafayette 8644 140 199 56 Lamar 10554 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12085 323 482 108 Lawrence 2144 40 27 2 Leake 4104 89 99 17 Lee 15792 236 225 43 Leflore 4692 144 240 55 Lincoln 5483 136 208 41 Lowndes 11150 192 280 67 Madison 14726 281 416 72 Marion 4244 108 162 24 Marshall 6528 139 69 17 Monroe 6847 179 191 55 Montgomery 1804 57 64 10 Neshoba 6677 208 228 60 Newton 3859 81 87 15 Noxubee 1874 41 41 6 Oktibbeha 7170 133 270 40 Panola 6636 131 103 15 Pearl River 9623 240 210 42 Perry 2088 56 24 9 Pike 5878 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6812 107 86 13 Prentiss 4852 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22234 397 492 69 Scott 4747 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4495 116 165 20 Smith 2676 52 71 8 Stone 3628 65 88 14 Sunflower 4260 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2298 52 50 7 Tate 4653 113 80 19 Tippah 4759 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3689 93 103 28 Tunica 1611 39 19 3 Union 6139 94 132 23 Walthall 2202 64 69 14 Warren 6782 176 174 38 Washington 7516 164 202 41 Wayne 4412 72 80 13 Webster 2042 47 67 14 Wilkinson 1053 39 25 6 Winston 3161 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2393 47 82 22 Yazoo 4492 90 152 20 Total 506,042 10,134 11,301 2,096

