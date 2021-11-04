381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,042 with 10,134 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4652
|122
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5739
|103
|130
|20
|Amite
|2070
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3354
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1505
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6380
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2816
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1708
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3041
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1349
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1334
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2980
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3098
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4198
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4507
|93
|104
|15
|Covington
|4309
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32523
|420
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13548
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1217
|28
|45
|5
|George
|5058
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2215
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3742
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7781
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34531
|546
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32226
|637
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2692
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1302
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4683
|106
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24640
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3375
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|960
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13941
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1426
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8644
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10554
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12085
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2144
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4104
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15792
|236
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4692
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5483
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11150
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14726
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4244
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6528
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6847
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1804
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6677
|208
|228
|60
|Newton
|3859
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1874
|41
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7170
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6636
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9623
|240
|210
|42
|Perry
|2088
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5878
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6812
|107
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4852
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22234
|397
|492
|69
|Scott
|4747
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|647
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4495
|116
|165
|20
|Smith
|2676
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3628
|65
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4260
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2298
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4653
|113
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4759
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3689
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1611
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6139
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2202
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6782
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7516
|164
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4412
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2042
|47
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1053
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3161
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2393
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4492
|90
|152
|20
|Total
|506,042
|10,134
|11,301
|2,096
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.