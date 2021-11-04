381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,042 with 10,134 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46521228818
Alcorn573910313020
Amite207056579
Attala33549018936
Benton1505394710
Bolivar638015123933
Calhoun281649447
Carroll1708405211
Chickasaw3041676115
Choctaw134927120
Claiborne133438469
Clarke29809513232
Clay309877415
Coahoma419810913814
Copiah45079310415
Covington43099514239
De Soto3252342012426
Forrest1354825328360
Franklin121728455
George505880739
Greene221549576
Grenada374210815632
Hancock77811307215
Harrison3453154653477
Hinds32226637853139
Holmes26928810920
Humphreys130239359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba468310613524
Jackson2464038628341
Jasper337565462
Jefferson96034417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1394124323743
Kemper1426415010
Lafayette864414019956
Lamar105541385612
Lauderdale12085323482108
Lawrence214440272
Leake4104899917
Lee1579223622543
Leflore469214424055
Lincoln548313620841
Lowndes1115019228067
Madison1472628141672
Marion424410816224
Marshall65281396917
Monroe684717919155
Montgomery1804576410
Neshoba667720822860
Newton3859818715
Noxubee187441416
Oktibbeha717013327040
Panola663613110315
Pearl River962324021042
Perry208856249
Pike587815517744
Pontotoc68121078613
Prentiss48528210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2223439749269
Scott47479811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson449511616520
Smith267652718
Stone3628658814
Sunflower426010512420
Tallahatchie229852507
Tate46531138019
Tippah47598112014
Tishomingo36899310328
Tunica161139193
Union61399413223
Walthall2202646914
Warren678217617438
Washington751616420241
Wayne4412728013
Webster2042476714
Wilkinson105339256
Winston31619113539
Yalobusha2393478222
Yazoo44929015220
Total506,04210,13411,3012,096

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

