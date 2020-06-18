Breaking News
381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Five new deaths have been reported.

The department has not updated its website with the new numbers at this time.

