381 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 381 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Five new deaths have been reported.

The department has not updated its website with the new numbers at this time.

Our usual morning COVID-19 update will be delayed until this afternoon due to some data processing delays. Thanks for your patience, and keep staying safe! — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 18, 2020

