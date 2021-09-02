3,850 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,850 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 443,511 with 8,507 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3990 107 87 18 Alcorn 4720 80 130 20 Amite 1815 49 57 9 Attala 2950 80 187 36 Benton 1299 26 47 10 Bolivar 5720 140 237 33 Calhoun 2405 36 36 6 Carroll 1508 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2651 61 61 15 Choctaw 1143 21 11 0 Claiborne 1210 33 46 9 Clarke 2583 82 133 31 Clay 2701 64 41 5 Coahoma 3658 92 132 12 Copiah 3939 79 102 13 Covington 3880 89 142 39 De Soto 27741 315 120 26 Forrest 12317 209 282 59 Franklin 1078 26 41 5 George 4203 63 62 9 Greene 1928 41 57 6 Grenada 3293 96 154 32 Hancock 6587 98 72 15 Harrison 29962 411 521 74 Hinds 29392 535 838 137 Holmes 2447 81 106 20 Humphreys 1166 35 34 9 Issaquena 185 6 0 0 Itawamba 4037 85 135 24 Jackson 21530 297 270 38 Jasper 2951 54 45 2 Jefferson 837 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1559 40 9 1 Jones 12203 194 227 43 Kemper 1296 35 * 49 10 Lafayette 7574 130 191 55 Lamar 9563 110 55 12 Lauderdale 10732 272 459 104 Lawrence 1929 29 27 2 Leake 3706 80 94 16 Lee 13555 197 223 43 Leflore 4241 136 239 55 Lincoln 4938 122 199 40 Lowndes 9463 164 269 64 Madison 13353 256 414 71 Marion 3758 92 161 24 Marshall 5574 114 65 15 Monroe 5891 150 191 55 Montgomery 1594 47 54 9 Neshoba 6078 191 * 212 59 Newton 3385 67 87 15 Noxubee 1640 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6404 112 229 36 Panola 5704 115 103 15 Pearl River 8027 185 210 42 Perry 1805 45 23 9 Pike 5044 125 136 37 Pontotoc 5554 85 86 13 Prentiss 4050 71 101 15 Quitman 977 21 0 0 Rankin 20090 328 480 66 Scott 4195 87 116 19 Sharkey 586 20 45 8 Simpson 3977 105 159 20 Smith 2306 41 72 8 Stone 3261 49 86 14 Sunflower 3950 101 124 20 Tallahatchie 2078 46 50 7 Tate 3956 93 80 19 Tippah 4024 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2995 80 102 27 Tunica 1392 31 18 2 Union 5316 84 132 23 Walthall 1929 53 69 13 Warren 6074 148 173 38 Washington 6423 143 193 41 Wayne 3947 58 80 13 Webster 1747 36 63 12 Wilkinson 954 34 25 5 Winston 2848 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2059 45 82 22 Yazoo 3981 83 149 20 Total 443,511 8,507 10,978 2,046

