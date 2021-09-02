3,850 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,850 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 443,511 with 8,507 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39901078718
Alcorn47208013020
Amite181549579
Attala29508018736
Benton1299264710
Bolivar572014023733
Calhoun240536366
Carroll1508355211
Chickasaw2651616115
Choctaw114321110
Claiborne121033469
Clarke25838213331
Clay270164415
Coahoma36589213212
Copiah39397910213
Covington38808914239
De Soto2774131512026
Forrest1231720928259
Franklin107826415
George420363629
Greene192841576
Grenada32939615432
Hancock6587987215
Harrison2996241152174
Hinds29392535838137
Holmes24478110620
Humphreys116635349
Issaquena185600
Itawamba40378513524
Jackson2153029727038
Jasper295154452
Jefferson83731417
Jefferson Davis15594091
Jones1220319422743
Kemper129635 *4910
Lafayette757413019155
Lamar95631105512
Lauderdale10732272459104
Lawrence192929272
Leake3706809416
Lee1355519722343
Leflore424113623955
Lincoln493812219940
Lowndes946316426964
Madison1335325641471
Marion37589216124
Marshall55741146515
Monroe589115019155
Montgomery159447549
Neshoba6078191 *21259
Newton3385678715
Noxubee164036386
Oktibbeha640411222936
Panola570411510315
Pearl River802718521042
Perry180545239
Pike504412513637
Pontotoc5554858613
Prentiss40507110115
Quitman9772100
Rankin2009032848066
Scott41958711619
Sharkey58620458
Simpson397710515920
Smith230641728
Stone3261498614
Sunflower395010112420
Tallahatchie207846507
Tate3956938019
Tippah40247512014
Tishomingo29958010227
Tunica139231182
Union53168413223
Walthall1929536913
Warren607414817338
Washington642314319341
Wayne3947588013
Webster1747366312
Wilkinson95434255
Winston28488913039
Yalobusha2059458222
Yazoo39818314920
Total443,5118,50710,9782,046

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

