3,850 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,850 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 443,511 with 8,507 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3990
|107
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4720
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1815
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|2950
|80
|187
|36
|Benton
|1299
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5720
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2405
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1508
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2651
|61
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1143
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1210
|33
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2583
|82
|133
|31
|Clay
|2701
|64
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3658
|92
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3939
|79
|102
|13
|Covington
|3880
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|27741
|315
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12317
|209
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1078
|26
|41
|5
|George
|4203
|63
|62
|9
|Greene
|1928
|41
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3293
|96
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6587
|98
|72
|15
|Harrison
|29962
|411
|521
|74
|Hinds
|29392
|535
|838
|137
|Holmes
|2447
|81
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1166
|35
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|185
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4037
|85
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21530
|297
|270
|38
|Jasper
|2951
|54
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|837
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1559
|40
|9
|1
|Jones
|12203
|194
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1296
|35 *
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7574
|130
|191
|55
|Lamar
|9563
|110
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10732
|272
|459
|104
|Lawrence
|1929
|29
|27
|2
|Leake
|3706
|80
|94
|16
|Lee
|13555
|197
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4241
|136
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4938
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|9463
|164
|269
|64
|Madison
|13353
|256
|414
|71
|Marion
|3758
|92
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5574
|114
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5891
|150
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1594
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6078
|191 *
|212
|59
|Newton
|3385
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1640
|36
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6404
|112
|229
|36
|Panola
|5704
|115
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8027
|185
|210
|42
|Perry
|1805
|45
|23
|9
|Pike
|5044
|125
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5554
|85
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4050
|71
|101
|15
|Quitman
|977
|21
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20090
|328
|480
|66
|Scott
|4195
|87
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|586
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3977
|105
|159
|20
|Smith
|2306
|41
|72
|8
|Stone
|3261
|49
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3950
|101
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2078
|46
|50
|7
|Tate
|3956
|93
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4024
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2995
|80
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1392
|31
|18
|2
|Union
|5316
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1929
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|6074
|148
|173
|38
|Washington
|6423
|143
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3947
|58
|80
|13
|Webster
|1747
|36
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|954
|34
|25
|5
|Winston
|2848
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2059
|45
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3981
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|443,511
|8,507
|10,978
|2,046
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.