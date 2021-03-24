387 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 387 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,625 with 6,981 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2408817815
Alcorn29486313020
Amite117237559
Attala21237217536
Benton959244610
Bolivar472812523231
Calhoun161530366
Carroll1204255110
Chickasaw2032556015
Choctaw7221610
Claiborne100530459
Clarke17377512331
Clay181354385
Coahoma28707412911
Copiah2870618111
Covington25298013639
De Soto2034924511324
Forrest745214322651
Franklin79922404
George235946597
Greene129333526
Grenada25228015532
Hancock3636846914
Harrison1726329848568
Hinds19559401805131
Holmes18457110420
Humphreys93830349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29397613423
Jackson1296723924035
Jasper218247432
Jefferson63727417
Jefferson Davis10403291
Jones821415421941
Kemper93725449
Lafayette589211618755
Lamar6030845413
Lauderdale7001232443100
Lawrence124222272
Leake2588728815
Lee979316722241
Leflore345012323652
Lincoln381910619440
Lowndes621314325763
Madison975720736869
Marion26357815824
Marshall4202996415
Monroe403813019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba393917320359
Newton2405568715
Noxubee124931356
Oktibbeha45069722236
Panola440810110414
Pearl River435613518836
Perry124338218
Pike312910113435
Pontotoc4147728612
Prentiss2739589915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1314127139261
Scott30477211518
Sharkey49317438
Simpson28448415720
Smith156734668
Stone1765308414
Sunflower32558812120
Tallahatchie174040507
Tate3176798019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21826710227
Tunica101625182
Union40007413123
Walthall1288426913
Warren422211717037
Washington526013219139
Wayne2600416911
Webster1130326112
Wilkinson63727255
Winston22458013039
Yalobusha1535368222
Yazoo30096714018
Total303,6256,98110,4241,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

