387 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 387 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,625 with 6,981 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2408 81 78 15 Alcorn 2948 63 130 20 Amite 1172 37 55 9 Attala 2123 72 175 36 Benton 959 24 46 10 Bolivar 4728 125 232 31 Calhoun 1615 30 36 6 Carroll 1204 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2032 55 60 15 Choctaw 722 16 1 0 Claiborne 1005 30 45 9 Clarke 1737 75 123 31 Clay 1813 54 38 5 Coahoma 2870 74 129 11 Copiah 2870 61 81 11 Covington 2529 80 136 39 De Soto 20349 245 113 24 Forrest 7452 143 226 51 Franklin 799 22 40 4 George 2359 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2522 80 155 32 Hancock 3636 84 69 14 Harrison 17263 298 485 68 Hinds 19559 401 805 131 Holmes 1845 71 104 20 Humphreys 938 30 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2939 76 134 23 Jackson 12967 239 240 35 Jasper 2182 47 43 2 Jefferson 637 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1 Jones 8214 154 219 41 Kemper 937 25 44 9 Lafayette 5892 116 187 55 Lamar 6030 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7001 232 443 100 Lawrence 1242 22 27 2 Leake 2588 72 88 15 Lee 9793 167 222 41 Leflore 3450 123 236 52 Lincoln 3819 106 194 40 Lowndes 6213 143 257 63 Madison 9757 207 368 69 Marion 2635 78 158 24 Marshall 4202 99 64 15 Monroe 4038 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3939 173 203 59 Newton 2405 56 87 15 Noxubee 1249 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4506 97 222 36 Panola 4408 101 104 14 Pearl River 4356 135 188 36 Perry 1243 38 21 8 Pike 3129 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4147 72 86 12 Prentiss 2739 58 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13141 271 392 61 Scott 3047 72 115 18 Sharkey 493 17 43 8 Simpson 2844 84 157 20 Smith 1567 34 66 8 Stone 1765 30 84 14 Sunflower 3255 88 121 20 Tallahatchie 1740 40 50 7 Tate 3176 79 80 19 Tippah 2824 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2182 67 102 27 Tunica 1016 25 18 2 Union 4000 74 131 23 Walthall 1288 42 69 13 Warren 4222 117 170 37 Washington 5260 132 191 39 Wayne 2600 41 69 11 Webster 1130 32 61 12 Wilkinson 637 27 25 5 Winston 2245 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1535 36 82 22 Yazoo 3009 67 140 18 Total 303,625 6,981 10,424 1,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.