389 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 389 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,097 with 9,990 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4587 119 88 18 Alcorn 5669 101 130 20 Amite 2051 56 57 9 Attala 3315 89 189 36 Benton 1488 38 47 10 Bolivar 6317 148 239 33 Calhoun 2794 46 44 7 Carroll 1691 38 52 11 Chickasaw 3003 67 61 15 Choctaw 1334 26 12 0 Claiborne 1327 37 46 9 Clarke 2924 94 133 32 Clay 3080 76 41 5 Coahoma 4160 105 138 13 Copiah 4485 92 104 14 Covington 4288 94 142 39 De Soto 32117 403 124 26 Forrest 13453 251 283 60 Franklin 1202 28 41 5 George 4968 79 73 9 Greene 2193 48 57 6 Grenada 3707 108 156 32 Hancock 7732 127 72 15 Harrison 34338 538 532 77 Hinds 31939 628 852 139 Holmes 2679 87 109 20 Humphreys 1295 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4636 105 135 24 Jackson 24494 382 284 41 Jasper 3299 65 46 2 Jefferson 945 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1717 43 9 1 Jones 13851 242 237 43 Kemper 1419 41 50 10 Lafayette 8550 140 199 56 Lamar 10521 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11991 317 481 107 Lawrence 2129 40 27 2 Leake 4082 88 99 17 Lee 15543 235 225 43 Leflore 4658 144 240 55 Lincoln 5436 135 205 40 Lowndes 11050 188 280 66 Madison 14581 280 416 72 Marion 4226 108 162 24 Marshall 6467 134 69 17 Monroe 6777 177 191 55 Montgomery 1796 56 64 10 Neshoba 6637 206 228 60 Newton 3817 79 87 15 Noxubee 1867 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7146 131 270 39 Panola 6531 131 103 15 Pearl River 9533 237 210 42 Perry 2055 56 24 9 Pike 5820 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6664 102 86 13 Prentiss 4672 81 101 15 Quitman 1064 28 0 0 Rankin 21995 390 492 69 Scott 4728 98 116 19 Sharkey 641 20 45 8 Simpson 4446 116 161 20 Smith 2640 50 72 8 Stone 3603 64 88 14 Sunflower 4239 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2280 51 50 7 Tate 4588 111 80 19 Tippah 4692 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3597 92 103 28 Tunica 1598 39 19 3 Union 6028 94 132 23 Walthall 2187 63 69 14 Warren 6694 176 174 38 Washington 7438 158 202 41 Wayne 4397 72 80 13 Webster 2029 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3142 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2340 47 82 22 Yazoo 4441 87 152 20 Total 501,097 9,990 11,281 2,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.