389 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 389 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,097 with 9,990 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45871198818
Alcorn566910113020
Amite205156579
Attala33158918936
Benton1488384710
Bolivar631714823933
Calhoun279446447
Carroll1691385211
Chickasaw3003676115
Choctaw133426120
Claiborne132737469
Clarke29249413332
Clay308076415
Coahoma416010513813
Copiah44859210414
Covington42889414239
De Soto3211740312426
Forrest1345325128360
Franklin120228415
George496879739
Greene219348576
Grenada370710815632
Hancock77321277215
Harrison3433853853277
Hinds31939628852139
Holmes26798710920
Humphreys129538359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba463610513524
Jackson2449438228441
Jasper329965462
Jefferson94534417
Jefferson Davis17174391
Jones1385124223743
Kemper1419415010
Lafayette855014019956
Lamar105211355612
Lauderdale11991317481107
Lawrence212940272
Leake4082889917
Lee1554323522543
Leflore465814424055
Lincoln543613520540
Lowndes1105018828066
Madison1458128041672
Marion422610816224
Marshall64671346917
Monroe677717719155
Montgomery1796566410
Neshoba663720622860
Newton3817798715
Noxubee186740416
Oktibbeha714613127039
Panola653113110315
Pearl River953323721042
Perry205556249
Pike582015217443
Pontotoc66641028613
Prentiss46728110115
Quitman10642800
Rankin2199539049269
Scott47289811619
Sharkey64120458
Simpson444611616120
Smith264050728
Stone3603648814
Sunflower423910512420
Tallahatchie228051507
Tate45881118019
Tippah46928112014
Tishomingo35979210328
Tunica159839193
Union60289413223
Walthall2187636914
Warren669417617438
Washington743815820241
Wayne4397728013
Webster2029466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31429113139
Yalobusha2340478222
Yazoo44418715220
Total501,0979,99011,2812,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

