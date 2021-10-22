389 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 389 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,097 with 9,990 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4587
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5669
|101
|130
|20
|Amite
|2051
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3315
|89
|189
|36
|Benton
|1488
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6317
|148
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2794
|46
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1691
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3003
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1334
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1327
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2924
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3080
|76
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4160
|105
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4485
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4288
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32117
|403
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13453
|251
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1202
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4968
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2193
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3707
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7732
|127
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34338
|538
|532
|77
|Hinds
|31939
|628
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2679
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1295
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4636
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24494
|382
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3299
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|945
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1717
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13851
|242
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1419
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8550
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10521
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11991
|317
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2129
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4082
|88
|99
|17
|Lee
|15543
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4658
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5436
|135
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|11050
|188
|280
|66
|Madison
|14581
|280
|416
|72
|Marion
|4226
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6467
|134
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6777
|177
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1796
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6637
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3817
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1867
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7146
|131
|270
|39
|Panola
|6531
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9533
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2055
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5820
|152
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6664
|102
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4672
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1064
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21995
|390
|492
|69
|Scott
|4728
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|641
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4446
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2640
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3603
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4239
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2280
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4588
|111
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4692
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3597
|92
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1598
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6028
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2187
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6694
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7438
|158
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4397
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2029
|46
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1051
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3142
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2340
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4441
|87
|152
|20
|Total
|501,097
|9,990
|11,281
|2,089
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.