392 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 392 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,316 with 6,945 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2401 79 78 15 Alcorn 2946 63 130 20 Amite 1165 37 55 9 Attala 2118 72 175 36 Benton 953 24 46 10 Bolivar 4705 125 232 31 Calhoun 1614 29 36 5 Carroll 1201 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2029 55 60 15 Choctaw 718 16 1 0 Claiborne 1003 30 45 9 Clarke 1725 75 123 31 Clay 1809 54 38 5 Coahoma 2864 72 129 11 Copiah 2843 60 81 11 Covington 2521 80 136 39 De Soto 20178 244 113 24 Forrest 7450 142 226 51 Franklin 792 21 40 4 George 2353 45 59 7 Greene 1291 33 52 6 Grenada 2520 80 155 32 Hancock 3609 82 69 14 Harrison 17194 297 485 68 Hinds 19434 399 805 131 Holmes 1838 71 104 20 Humphreys 938 29 34 8 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2929 76 134 23 Jackson 12926 236 240 35 Jasper 2180 47 43 2 Jefferson 637 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1037 32 8 1 Jones 8186 153 219 41 Kemper 937 25 44 9 Lafayette 5866 114 187 55 Lamar 6006 84 54 13 Lauderdale 6960 231 443 100 Lawrence 1235 22 27 2 Leake 2575 72 88 15 Lee 9781 167 222 41 Leflore 3430 123 236 52 Lincoln 3795 104 193 39 Lowndes 6209 143 257 63 Madison 9700 206 367 69 Marion 2631 78 158 24 Marshall 4150 99 64 15 Monroe 4032 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3922 173 203 59 Newton 2393 54 87 15 Noxubee 1241 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4489 97 222 36 Panola 4401 100 104 14 Pearl River 4317 133 188 36 Perry 1240 38 21 8 Pike 3106 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4139 72 86 12 Prentiss 2730 58 99 15 Quitman 784 15 0 0 Rankin 13092 271 392 61 Scott 3027 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2825 83 157 20 Smith 1564 34 66 8 Stone 1758 30 84 14 Sunflower 3247 88 121 20 Tallahatchie 1735 39 50 7 Tate 3156 78 80 19 Tippah 2823 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2150 67 102 27 Tunica 1014 25 18 2 Union 3997 74 131 23 Walthall 1273 42 69 13 Warren 4203 117 170 37 Washington 5259 132 191 39 Wayne 2596 41 69 11 Webster 1130 32 61 12 Wilkinson 633 27 25 5 Winston 2237 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1523 36 82 22 Yazoo 2989 67 140 18 Total 302,316 6,945 10,421 1,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

