392 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 392 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,316 with 6,945 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2401797815
Alcorn29466313020
Amite116537559
Attala21187217536
Benton953244610
Bolivar470512523231
Calhoun161429365
Carroll1201255110
Chickasaw2029556015
Choctaw7181610
Claiborne100330459
Clarke17257512331
Clay180954385
Coahoma28647212911
Copiah2843608111
Covington25218013639
De Soto2017824411324
Forrest745014222651
Franklin79221404
George235345597
Greene129133526
Grenada25208015532
Hancock3609826914
Harrison1719429748568
Hinds19434399805131
Holmes18387110420
Humphreys93829348
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29297613423
Jackson1292623624035
Jasper218047432
Jefferson63727417
Jefferson Davis10373281
Jones818615321941
Kemper93725449
Lafayette586611418755
Lamar6006845413
Lauderdale6960231443100
Lawrence123522272
Leake2575728815
Lee978116722241
Leflore343012323652
Lincoln379510419339
Lowndes620914325763
Madison970020636769
Marion26317815824
Marshall4150996415
Monroe403213019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba392217320359
Newton2393548715
Noxubee124131356
Oktibbeha44899722236
Panola440110010414
Pearl River431713318836
Perry124038218
Pike310610113435
Pontotoc4139728612
Prentiss2730589915
Quitman7841500
Rankin1309227139261
Scott30277111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28258315720
Smith156434668
Stone1758308414
Sunflower32478812120
Tallahatchie173539507
Tate3156788019
Tippah28236811913
Tishomingo21506710227
Tunica101425182
Union39977413123
Walthall1273426913
Warren420311717037
Washington525913219139
Wayne2596416911
Webster1130326112
Wilkinson63327255
Winston22378013039
Yalobusha1523368222
Yazoo29896714018
Total302,3166,94510,4211,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

