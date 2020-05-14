393 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,483 total cases with 480 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 393 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,483 with 480 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 393
- New deaths reported today: 15
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|164
|15
|40
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|39
|0
|5
|0
|Attala
|212
|5
|60
|5
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|120
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|106
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|110
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|97
|11
|14
|5
|Clay
|75
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|73
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|191
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|101
|1
|2
|1
|Desoto
|355
|5
|6
|1
|Forrest
|357
|24
|69
|13
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|56
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|79
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|223
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|717
|18
|62
|11
|Holmes
|262
|19
|43
|9
|Humphreys
|39
|5
|10
|3
|Itawamba
|73
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|280
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|104
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|63
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|287
|7
|40
|2
|Kemper
|100
|7
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|106
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|164
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|557
|45
|135
|27
|Lawrence
|74
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|332
|5
|1
|0
|Lee
|83
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|197
|22
|50
|11
|Lincoln
|194
|16
|66
|12
|Lowndes
|100
|4
|7
|2
|Madison
|502
|15
|61
|10
|Marion
|86
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|63
|2
|2
|0
|Monroe
|209
|22
|92
|19
|Montgomery
|70
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|354
|18
|36
|9
|Newton
|161
|2
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|118
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|97
|6
|27
|4
|Panola
|46
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|193
|26
|42
|8
|Perry
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|173
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|25
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|271
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|487
|6
|10
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|72
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|107
|7
|27
|4
|Stone
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|65
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|55
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|66
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|40
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|57
|4
|17
|3
|Walthall
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|127
|3
|15
|1
|Washington
|92
|4
|4
|1
|Wayne
|32
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|70
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|65
|0
|24
|0
|Yazoo
|176
|2
|4
|0
|Total
|10,483
|480
|1,345
|224
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.