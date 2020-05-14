1  of  2
393 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,483 total cases with 480 deaths

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 393 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,483 with 480 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 393
  • New deaths reported today: 15

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams16415408
Alcorn12100
Amite39050
Attala2125605
Benton14010
Bolivar12010164
Calhoun584234
Carroll1064453
Chickasaw11010256
Choctaw18200
Claiborne48000
Clarke9711145
Clay75300
Coahoma73300
Copiah191110
Covington101121
Desoto355561
Forrest357246913
Franklin19110
George16100
Greene7100
Grenada562142
Hancock791063
Harrison223611
Hinds717186211
Holmes26219439
Humphreys395103
Itawamba737336
Jackson28013394
Jasper104310
Jefferson33000
Jefferson Davis63120
Jones2877402
Kemper1007234
Lafayette1063370
Lamar164432
Lauderdale5574513527
Lawrence74010
Leake332510
Lee83450
Leflore197225011
Lincoln194166612
Lowndes100472
Madison502156110
Marion867142
Marshall63220
Monroe209229219
Montgomery70100
Neshoba35418369
Newton161220
Noxubee118292
Oktibbeha976274
Panola46200
Pearl River19326428
Perry35100
Pike17310145
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss362222
Quitman19000
Rankin271660
Scott4876101
Sharkey5000
Simpson72040
Smith1077274
Stone26000
Sunflower65300
Tallahatchie15100
Tate55020
Tippah661100
Tishomingo11010
Tunica402122
Union574173
Walthall42000
Warren1273151
Washington92441
Wayne32030
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston70000
Yalobusha650240
Yazoo176240
Total10,4834801,345224

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

