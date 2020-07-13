393 new coronavirus cases, one additional death reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 393 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. One additional death was also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,680 with 1,250 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Monroe
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|367
|20
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|111
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|111
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|386
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|47
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|416
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|170
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|183
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|302
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|76
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|315
|11
|43
|8
|Clarke
|228
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|262
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|235
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|675
|16
|30
|3
|Covington
|450
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2009
|20
|21
|5
|Forrest
|1043
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|57
|2
|3
|1
|George
|125
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|116
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|625
|9
|51
|5
|Hancock
|152
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1183
|16
|98
|9
|Hinds
|3041
|54
|152
|19
|Holmes
|598
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|174
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|147
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|804
|19
|48
|6
|Jasper
|282
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|137
|3
|2
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|125
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1231
|49
|157
|34
|Kemper
|184
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|509
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|584
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|972
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|216
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|635
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|630
|22
|66
|15
|Leflore
|539
|56
|173
|41
|Lincoln
|538
|35
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|549
|17
|25
|8
|Madison
|1508
|39
|141
|19
|Marion
|349
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|297
|3
|6
|0
|Monroe
|460
|36
|108
|30
|Montgomery
|186
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1045
|77
|106
|30
|Newton
|377
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|279
|9
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|623
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|461
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|308
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|91
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|511
|20
|42
|10
|Pontotoc
|363
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|127
|4
|24
|3
|Quitman
|101
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1137
|19
|59
|5
|Scott
|831
|15
|14
|2
|Sharkey
|48
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|453
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|256
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|77
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|505
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|197
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|395
|13
|27
|8
|Tippah
|147
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|109
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|126
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|256
|12
|20
|8
|Walthall
|274
|8
|15
|2
|Warren
|600
|21
|39
|9
|Washington
|753
|13
|24
|4
|Wayne
|568
|19
|41
|4
|Webster
|135
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|101
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|302
|11
|38
|8
|Yalobusha
|208
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|566
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|36,680
|1,250
|3,000
|604
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Reeves to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi
- When will Washington announce new franchise name?
- USDA accepting applications for Mississippi hemp production licenses
- Federal judge strikes down Georgia abortion restrictions
- Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural