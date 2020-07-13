Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

393 new coronavirus cases, one additional death reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 393 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. One additional death was also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,680 with 1,250 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Monroe1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams367204411
Alcorn111211
Amite1113132
Attala386248919
Benton47010
Bolivar41618426
Calhoun1705234
Carroll18311459
Chickasaw302193511
Choctaw76400
Claiborne31511438
Clarke22825199
Clay2621121
Coahoma235610
Copiah67516303
Covington450530
Desoto200920215
Forrest1043439529
Franklin57231
George125310
Greene11610346
Grenada6259515
Hancock1521384
Harrison118316989
Hinds30415415219
Holmes598419820
Humphreys17410186
Issaquena11100
Itawamba1478347
Jackson80419486
Jasper282610
Jefferson137320
Jefferson Davis125431
Jones12314915734
Kemper18414389
Lafayette5094421
Lamar584732
Lauderdale9728120252
Lawrence216200
Leake6352030
Lee630226615
Leflore5395617341
Lincoln5383511527
Lowndes54917258
Madison15083914119
Marion34912162
Marshall297360
Monroe4603610830
Montgomery186300
Neshoba10457710630
Newton3771071
Noxubee2799153
Oktibbeha6232813218
Panola461631
Pearl River308325012
Perry91400
Pike511204210
Pontotoc363631
Prentiss1274243
Quitman101100
Rankin113719595
Scott83115142
Sharkey48010
Simpson453330
Smith25612528
Stone77221
Sunflower505810
Tallahatchie197431
Tate39513278
Tippah1471100
Tishomingo109120
Tunica1263122
Union25612208
Walthall2748152
Warren60021399
Washington75313244
Wayne56819414
Webster135115210
Wilkinson101952
Winston30211388
Yalobusha2089357
Yazoo5667202
Total36,6801,2503,000604

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories