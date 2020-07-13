393 new coronavirus cases, one additional death reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 393 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. One additional death was also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 36,680 with 1,250 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Monroe 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 367 20 44 11 Alcorn 111 2 1 1 Amite 111 3 13 2 Attala 386 24 89 19 Benton 47 0 1 0 Bolivar 416 18 42 6 Calhoun 170 5 23 4 Carroll 183 11 45 9 Chickasaw 302 19 35 11 Choctaw 76 4 0 0 Claiborne 315 11 43 8 Clarke 228 25 19 9 Clay 262 11 2 1 Coahoma 235 6 1 0 Copiah 675 16 30 3 Covington 450 5 3 0 Desoto 2009 20 21 5 Forrest 1043 43 95 29 Franklin 57 2 3 1 George 125 3 1 0 Greene 116 10 34 6 Grenada 625 9 51 5 Hancock 152 13 8 4 Harrison 1183 16 98 9 Hinds 3041 54 152 19 Holmes 598 41 98 20 Humphreys 174 10 18 6 Issaquena 11 1 0 0 Itawamba 147 8 34 7 Jackson 804 19 48 6 Jasper 282 6 1 0 Jefferson 137 3 2 0 Jefferson Davis 125 4 3 1 Jones 1231 49 157 34 Kemper 184 14 38 9 Lafayette 509 4 42 1 Lamar 584 7 3 2 Lauderdale 972 81 202 52 Lawrence 216 2 0 0 Leake 635 20 3 0 Lee 630 22 66 15 Leflore 539 56 173 41 Lincoln 538 35 115 27 Lowndes 549 17 25 8 Madison 1508 39 141 19 Marion 349 12 16 2 Marshall 297 3 6 0 Monroe 460 36 108 30 Montgomery 186 3 0 0 Neshoba 1045 77 106 30 Newton 377 10 7 1 Noxubee 279 9 15 3 Oktibbeha 623 28 132 18 Panola 461 6 3 1 Pearl River 308 32 50 12 Perry 91 4 0 0 Pike 511 20 42 10 Pontotoc 363 6 3 1 Prentiss 127 4 24 3 Quitman 101 1 0 0 Rankin 1137 19 59 5 Scott 831 15 14 2 Sharkey 48 0 1 0 Simpson 453 3 3 0 Smith 256 12 52 8 Stone 77 2 2 1 Sunflower 505 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 197 4 3 1 Tate 395 13 27 8 Tippah 147 11 0 0 Tishomingo 109 1 2 0 Tunica 126 3 12 2 Union 256 12 20 8 Walthall 274 8 15 2 Warren 600 21 39 9 Washington 753 13 24 4 Wayne 568 19 41 4 Webster 135 11 52 10 Wilkinson 101 9 5 2 Winston 302 11 38 8 Yalobusha 208 9 35 7 Yazoo 566 7 20 2 Total 36,680 1,250 3,000 604

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: