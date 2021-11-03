395 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 395 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,661 with 10,134 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46521228818
Alcorn573110313020
Amite207056579
Attala33549018936
Benton1505394710
Bolivar636615123933
Calhoun281649447
Carroll1705405211
Chickasaw3041676115
Choctaw134627120
Claiborne133438469
Clarke29799513232
Clay309777415
Coahoma419810913814
Copiah45069310415
Covington43089514239
De Soto3248842012426
Forrest1354325328360
Franklin121528445
George505680739
Greene221449576
Grenada373910815632
Hancock77731307215
Harrison3449854653477
Hinds32201637853139
Holmes26918810920
Humphreys130139359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba467810613524
Jackson2463138628341
Jasper337465462
Jefferson95934417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1393424323743
Kemper1426415010
Lafayette863414019956
Lamar105521385612
Lauderdale12072323482108
Lawrence214340272
Leake4104899917
Lee1577723622543
Leflore469114424055
Lincoln548313620841
Lowndes1113919228067
Madison1472528141672
Marion424210816224
Marshall65211396917
Monroe684217919155
Montgomery1804576410
Neshoba667020822860
Newton3851818715
Noxubee187441416
Oktibbeha716713327040
Panola661913110315
Pearl River961824021042
Perry208456249
Pike587415517744
Pontotoc68041078613
Prentiss48308210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2223039749269
Scott47479811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson449111616520
Smith267752718
Stone3625658814
Sunflower425610512420
Tallahatchie229852507
Tate4649113 *8019 *
Tippah47528112014
Tishomingo36869310328
Tunica161139193
Union61309413223
Walthall2202646914
Warren678117617438
Washington750016420241
Wayne4412728013
Webster2040476714
Wilkinson105239256
Winston31619113539
Yalobusha2391478222
Yazoo44879015220
Total505,66110,13411,3002,096

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

