395 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 395 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,661 with 10,134 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4652
|122
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5731
|103
|130
|20
|Amite
|2070
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3354
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1505
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6366
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2816
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1705
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3041
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1346
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1334
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2979
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3097
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4198
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4506
|93
|104
|15
|Covington
|4308
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32488
|420
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13543
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1215
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5056
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2214
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3739
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7773
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34498
|546
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32201
|637
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2691
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1301
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4678
|106
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24631
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3374
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|959
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13934
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1426
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8634
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10552
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12072
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2143
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4104
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15777
|236
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4691
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5483
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11139
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14725
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4242
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6521
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6842
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1804
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6670
|208
|228
|60
|Newton
|3851
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1874
|41
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7167
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6619
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9618
|240
|210
|42
|Perry
|2084
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5874
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6804
|107
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4830
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22230
|397
|492
|69
|Scott
|4747
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|647
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4491
|116
|165
|20
|Smith
|2677
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3625
|65
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4256
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2298
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4649
|113 *
|80
|19 *
|Tippah
|4752
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3686
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1611
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6130
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2202
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6781
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7500
|164
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4412
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2040
|47
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1052
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3161
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2391
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4487
|90
|152
|20
|Total
|505,661
|10,134
|11,300
|2,096
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.