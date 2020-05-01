Breaking News
397 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 7,212 total cases with 281 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 397 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,212 with 281 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 397
  • New deaths reported today: 20 *

* 11 of the deaths reported today occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1488254
Alcorn10100
Amite29010
Attala1090260
Benton12010
Bolivar1027131
Calhoun523233
Carroll58120
Chickasaw758226
Choctaw13100
Claiborne23000
Clarke553102
Clay42200
Coahoma64310
Copiah108111
Covington67000
Desoto293421
Forrest21912216
Franklin16100
George14100
Greene5100
Grenada320140
Hancock62573
Harrison177611
Hinds4968144
Holmes1539272
Humphreys24351
Itawamba593322
Jackson2676401
Jasper48100
Jefferson20000
Jefferson Davis35120
Jones1592110
Kemper643141
Lafayette893350
Lamar111210
Lauderdale365238514
Lawrence46010
Leake219200
Lee71450
Leflore16417307
Lincoln14311477
Lowndes58241
Madison2518305
Marion757142
Marshall44200
Monroe161168414
Montgomery29100
Neshoba2054190
Newton87010
Noxubee73090
Oktibbeha51393
Panola39200
Pearl River17520386
Perry27100
Pike1497124
Pontotoc18210
Prentiss321201
Quitman15000
Rankin194560
Scott3390100
Sharkey5000
Simpson47020
Smith764202
Stone22000
Sunflower55200
Tallahatchie11100
Tate42010
Tippah561000
Tishomingo7010
Tunica352122
Union19120
Walthall32000
Warren74210
Washington77341
Wayne23000
Webster19100
Wilkinson69752
Winston44000
Yalobusha20000
Yazoo139110
Total7,212281825110

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

