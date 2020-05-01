397 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 7,212 total cases with 281 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 397 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,212 with 281 deaths.

New cases reported today: 397

New deaths reported today: 20 *

* 11 of the deaths reported today occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 148 8 25 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 29 0 1 0 Attala 109 0 26 0 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 102 7 13 1 Calhoun 52 3 23 3 Carroll 58 1 2 0 Chickasaw 75 8 22 6 Choctaw 13 1 0 0 Claiborne 23 0 0 0 Clarke 55 3 10 2 Clay 42 2 0 0 Coahoma 64 3 1 0 Copiah 108 1 1 1 Covington 67 0 0 0 Desoto 293 4 2 1 Forrest 219 12 21 6 Franklin 16 1 0 0 George 14 1 0 0 Greene 5 1 0 0 Grenada 32 0 14 0 Hancock 62 5 7 3 Harrison 177 6 1 1 Hinds 496 8 14 4 Holmes 153 9 27 2 Humphreys 24 3 5 1 Itawamba 59 3 32 2 Jackson 267 6 40 1 Jasper 48 1 0 0 Jefferson 20 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 35 1 2 0 Jones 159 2 11 0 Kemper 64 3 14 1 Lafayette 89 3 35 0 Lamar 111 2 1 0 Lauderdale 365 23 85 14 Lawrence 46 0 1 0 Leake 219 2 0 0 Lee 71 4 5 0 Leflore 164 17 30 7 Lincoln 143 11 47 7 Lowndes 58 2 4 1 Madison 251 8 30 5 Marion 75 7 14 2 Marshall 44 2 0 0 Monroe 161 16 84 14 Montgomery 29 1 0 0 Neshoba 205 4 19 0 Newton 87 0 1 0 Noxubee 73 0 9 0 Oktibbeha 51 3 9 3 Panola 39 2 0 0 Pearl River 175 20 38 6 Perry 27 1 0 0 Pike 149 7 12 4 Pontotoc 18 2 1 0 Prentiss 32 1 20 1 Quitman 15 0 0 0 Rankin 194 5 6 0 Scott 339 0 10 0 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 47 0 2 0 Smith 76 4 20 2 Stone 22 0 0 0 Sunflower 55 2 0 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 0 Tate 42 0 1 0 Tippah 56 10 0 0 Tishomingo 7 0 1 0 Tunica 35 2 12 2 Union 19 1 2 0 Walthall 32 0 0 0 Warren 74 2 1 0 Washington 77 3 4 1 Wayne 23 0 0 0 Webster 19 1 0 0 Wilkinson 69 7 5 2 Winston 44 0 0 0 Yalobusha 20 0 0 0 Yazoo 139 1 1 0 Total 7,212 281 825 110

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.