397 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 7,212 total cases with 281 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 397 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,212 with 281 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 397
- New deaths reported today: 20 *
* 11 of the deaths reported today occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|148
|8
|25
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|29
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|109
|0
|26
|0
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|102
|7
|13
|1
|Calhoun
|52
|3
|23
|3
|Carroll
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Chickasaw
|75
|8
|22
|6
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|55
|3
|10
|2
|Clay
|42
|2
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|64
|3
|1
|0
|Copiah
|108
|1
|1
|1
|Covington
|67
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|293
|4
|2
|1
|Forrest
|219
|12
|21
|6
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|0
|George
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|32
|0
|14
|0
|Hancock
|62
|5
|7
|3
|Harrison
|177
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|496
|8
|14
|4
|Holmes
|153
|9
|27
|2
|Humphreys
|24
|3
|5
|1
|Itawamba
|59
|3
|32
|2
|Jackson
|267
|6
|40
|1
|Jasper
|48
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|35
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|159
|2
|11
|0
|Kemper
|64
|3
|14
|1
|Lafayette
|89
|3
|35
|0
|Lamar
|111
|2
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|365
|23
|85
|14
|Lawrence
|46
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|219
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|71
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|164
|17
|30
|7
|Lincoln
|143
|11
|47
|7
|Lowndes
|58
|2
|4
|1
|Madison
|251
|8
|30
|5
|Marion
|75
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|44
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|161
|16
|84
|14
|Montgomery
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|205
|4
|19
|0
|Newton
|87
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|73
|0
|9
|0
|Oktibbeha
|51
|3
|9
|3
|Panola
|39
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|175
|20
|38
|6
|Perry
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|149
|7
|12
|4
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|0
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|20
|1
|Quitman
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|194
|5
|6
|0
|Scott
|339
|0
|10
|0
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|47
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|76
|4
|20
|2
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|55
|2
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|42
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|56
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|35
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|19
|1
|2
|0
|Walthall
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|74
|2
|1
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|69
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|139
|1
|1
|0
|Total
|7,212
|281
|825
|110
MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.