4 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Clinton Public School District reported four positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Two students at Clinton High School, one district employee at Clinton High School and one district employee at Clinton Park have tested positive for COVID-19.

School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These four cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 95 since the start of school on August 13.

