402 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,624 total cases with 596 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 402 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,624 with 596 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Lauderdale
|3
|Lawrence
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Warren
|1
* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 5 and May 12 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Madison
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|180
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|49
|1
|7
|1
|Attala
|269
|12
|79
|12
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|134
|10
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|60
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|113
|9
|45
|7
|Chickasaw
|125
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|29
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|58
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke
|123
|16
|17
|7
|Clay
|95
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|92
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|259
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|125
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|442
|6
|15
|2
|Forrest
|462
|32
|84
|22
|Franklin
|23
|2
|2
|1
|George
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|68
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|86
|10
|7
|3
|Harrison
|230
|6
|2
|1
|Hinds
|855
|24
|77
|13
|Holmes
|343
|22
|72
|11
|Humphreys
|50
|6
|16
|4
|Itawamba
|81
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|291
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|131
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|69
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|422
|12
|51
|5
|Kemper
|116
|10
|26
|6
|Lafayette
|116
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|215
|4
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|647
|51
|162
|32
|Lawrence
|82
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|373
|8
|1
|0
|Lee
|99
|5
|8
|1
|Leflore
|211
|25
|53
|12
|Lincoln
|231
|19
|81
|15
|Lowndes
|139
|7
|17
|4
|Madison
|618
|20
|89
|12
|Marion
|103
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|68
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|231
|24
|92
|21
|Montgomery
|77
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|477
|27
|64
|15
|Newton
|214
|3
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|152
|4
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|126
|9
|29
|6
|Panola
|59
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|203
|27
|44
|9
|Perry
|40
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|190
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|26
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|37
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|325
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|578
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|82
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|127
|10
|29
|7
|Stone
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|73
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|59
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|47
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|68
|4
|20
|3
|Walthall
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|144
|6
|34
|4
|Washington
|143
|4
|7
|1
|Wayne
|72
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|81
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|92
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|79
|4
|24
|4
|Yazoo
|198
|2
|8
|0
|Total
|12,624
|596
|1,627
|300
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.