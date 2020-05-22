Breaking News
402 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,624 total cases with 596 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 402 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,624 with 596 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Franklin1
Holmes1
Humphreys1
Lauderdale3
Lawrence1
Leflore1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Warren1

3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 5 and May 12 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Lauderdale1
Leake1
Madison1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams18015398
Alcorn15100
Amite49171
Attala269127912
Benton13010
Bolivar13410174
Calhoun604234
Carroll1139457
Chickasaw12512348
Choctaw29200
Claiborne58120
Clarke12316177
Clay95300
Coahoma92300
Copiah259400
Covington125110
Desoto4426152
Forrest462328422
Franklin23221
George19100
Greene7100
Grenada682142
Hancock861073
Harrison230621
Hinds855247713
Holmes343227211
Humphreys506164
Itawamba817346
Jackson29113394
Jasper131300
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis69231
Jones42212515
Kemper11610266
Lafayette1163370
Lamar215442
Lauderdale6475116232
Lawrence82110
Leake373810
Lee99581
Leflore211255312
Lincoln231198115
Lowndes1397174
Madison618208912
Marion1038142
Marshall68320
Monroe231249221
Montgomery77100
Neshoba477276415
Newton214330
Noxubee1524143
Oktibbeha1269296
Panola59200
Pearl River20327449
Perry40200
Pike19011146
Pontotoc26230
Prentiss373223
Quitman23000
Rankin325650
Scott57810132
Sharkey7000
Simpson82040
Smith12710297
Stone27000
Sunflower73300
Tallahatchie23100
Tate59120
Tippah691100
Tishomingo22010
Tunica472122
Union684203
Walthall50000
Warren1446344
Washington143471
Wayne72020
Webster27100
Wilkinson81952
Winston92000
Yalobusha794244
Yazoo198280
Total12,6245961,627300

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

