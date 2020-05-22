402 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 12,624 total cases with 596 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 402 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 12,624 with 596 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Franklin 1 Holmes 1 Humphreys 1 Lauderdale 3 Lawrence 1 Leflore 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Warren 1

* 3 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 5 and May 12 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Madison 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 180 15 39 8 Alcorn 15 1 0 0 Amite 49 1 7 1 Attala 269 12 79 12 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 134 10 17 4 Calhoun 60 4 23 4 Carroll 113 9 45 7 Chickasaw 125 12 34 8 Choctaw 29 2 0 0 Claiborne 58 1 2 0 Clarke 123 16 17 7 Clay 95 3 0 0 Coahoma 92 3 0 0 Copiah 259 4 0 0 Covington 125 1 1 0 Desoto 442 6 15 2 Forrest 462 32 84 22 Franklin 23 2 2 1 George 19 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 68 2 14 2 Hancock 86 10 7 3 Harrison 230 6 2 1 Hinds 855 24 77 13 Holmes 343 22 72 11 Humphreys 50 6 16 4 Itawamba 81 7 34 6 Jackson 291 13 39 4 Jasper 131 3 0 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 69 2 3 1 Jones 422 12 51 5 Kemper 116 10 26 6 Lafayette 116 3 37 0 Lamar 215 4 4 2 Lauderdale 647 51 162 32 Lawrence 82 1 1 0 Leake 373 8 1 0 Lee 99 5 8 1 Leflore 211 25 53 12 Lincoln 231 19 81 15 Lowndes 139 7 17 4 Madison 618 20 89 12 Marion 103 8 14 2 Marshall 68 3 2 0 Monroe 231 24 92 21 Montgomery 77 1 0 0 Neshoba 477 27 64 15 Newton 214 3 3 0 Noxubee 152 4 14 3 Oktibbeha 126 9 29 6 Panola 59 2 0 0 Pearl River 203 27 44 9 Perry 40 2 0 0 Pike 190 11 14 6 Pontotoc 26 2 3 0 Prentiss 37 3 22 3 Quitman 23 0 0 0 Rankin 325 6 5 0 Scott 578 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 82 0 4 0 Smith 127 10 29 7 Stone 27 0 0 0 Sunflower 73 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 23 1 0 0 Tate 59 1 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 22 0 1 0 Tunica 47 2 12 2 Union 68 4 20 3 Walthall 50 0 0 0 Warren 144 6 34 4 Washington 143 4 7 1 Wayne 72 0 2 0 Webster 27 1 0 0 Wilkinson 81 9 5 2 Winston 92 0 0 0 Yalobusha 79 4 24 4 Yazoo 198 2 8 0 Total 12,624 596 1,627 300

