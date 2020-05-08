1  of  3
404 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,090 total cases with 409 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 404 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,090 with 409 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 404
  • New deaths reported today: 13 includes 3 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15711385
Alcorn10100
Amite33010
Attala1824424
Benton13010
Bolivar1188162
Calhoun574234
Carroll974443
Chickasaw8810256
Choctaw15200
Claiborne37000
Clarke777123
Clay64300
Coahoma71300
Copiah152221
Covington88100
Desoto325511
Forrest29420369
Franklin17100
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada452142
Hancock72963
Harrison193611
Hinds65711516
Holmes19617286
Humphreys28472
Itawamba676325
Jackson27311392
Jasper84200
Jefferson30000
Jefferson Davis51120
Jones2234190
Kemper896213
Lafayette983360
Lamar141432
Lauderdale4634111225
Lawrence63010
Leake286200
Lee77450
Leflore18218448
Lincoln17912558
Lowndes73372
Madison40412429
Marion827142
Marshall52200
Monroe191209118
Montgomery65100
Neshoba28712284
Newton130010
Noxubee100292
Oktibbeha734113
Panola43200
Pearl River18924426
Perry32100
Pike16310145
Pontotoc22240
Prentiss332202
Quitman16000
Rankin238660
Scott438691
Sharkey5000
Simpson60020
Smith996253
Stone23000
Sunflower63300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate49010
Tippah631000
Tishomingo9010
Tunica382122
Union423122
Walthall37000
Warren942110
Washington80341
Wayne27020
Webster21100
Wilkinson74952
Winston61000
Yalobusha27000
Yazoo162210
Total9,0904091,091175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

