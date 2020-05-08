404 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,090 total cases with 409 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 404 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,090 with 409 deaths.

New cases reported today: 404

New deaths reported today: 13 includes 3 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 157 11 38 5 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 33 0 1 0 Attala 182 4 42 4 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 118 8 16 2 Calhoun 57 4 23 4 Carroll 97 4 44 3 Chickasaw 88 10 25 6 Choctaw 15 2 0 0 Claiborne 37 0 0 0 Clarke 77 7 12 3 Clay 64 3 0 0 Coahoma 71 3 0 0 Copiah 152 2 2 1 Covington 88 1 0 0 Desoto 325 5 1 1 Forrest 294 20 36 9 Franklin 17 1 0 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 45 2 14 2 Hancock 72 9 6 3 Harrison 193 6 1 1 Hinds 657 11 51 6 Holmes 196 17 28 6 Humphreys 28 4 7 2 Itawamba 67 6 32 5 Jackson 273 11 39 2 Jasper 84 2 0 0 Jefferson 30 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 51 1 2 0 Jones 223 4 19 0 Kemper 89 6 21 3 Lafayette 98 3 36 0 Lamar 141 4 3 2 Lauderdale 463 41 112 25 Lawrence 63 0 1 0 Leake 286 2 0 0 Lee 77 4 5 0 Leflore 182 18 44 8 Lincoln 179 12 55 8 Lowndes 73 3 7 2 Madison 404 12 42 9 Marion 82 7 14 2 Marshall 52 2 0 0 Monroe 191 20 91 18 Montgomery 65 1 0 0 Neshoba 287 12 28 4 Newton 130 0 1 0 Noxubee 100 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 73 4 11 3 Panola 43 2 0 0 Pearl River 189 24 42 6 Perry 32 1 0 0 Pike 163 10 14 5 Pontotoc 22 2 4 0 Prentiss 33 2 20 2 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 238 6 6 0 Scott 438 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 60 0 2 0 Smith 99 6 25 3 Stone 23 0 0 0 Sunflower 63 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 49 0 1 0 Tippah 63 10 0 0 Tishomingo 9 0 1 0 Tunica 38 2 12 2 Union 42 3 12 2 Walthall 37 0 0 0 Warren 94 2 11 0 Washington 80 3 4 1 Wayne 27 0 2 0 Webster 21 1 0 0 Wilkinson 74 9 5 2 Winston 61 0 0 0 Yalobusha 27 0 0 0 Yazoo 162 2 1 0 Total 9,090 409 1,091 175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.