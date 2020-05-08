404 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,090 total cases with 409 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 404 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,090 with 409 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 404
- New deaths reported today: 13 includes 3 deaths from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|157
|11
|38
|5
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|33
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|182
|4
|42
|4
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|118
|8
|16
|2
|Calhoun
|57
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|97
|4
|44
|3
|Chickasaw
|88
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|15
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|77
|7
|12
|3
|Clay
|64
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|152
|2
|2
|1
|Covington
|88
|1
|0
|0
|Desoto
|325
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|294
|20
|36
|9
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|45
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|72
|9
|6
|3
|Harrison
|193
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|657
|11
|51
|6
|Holmes
|196
|17
|28
|6
|Humphreys
|28
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|67
|6
|32
|5
|Jackson
|273
|11
|39
|2
|Jasper
|84
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|51
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|223
|4
|19
|0
|Kemper
|89
|6
|21
|3
|Lafayette
|98
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|141
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|463
|41
|112
|25
|Lawrence
|63
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|286
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|77
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|182
|18
|44
|8
|Lincoln
|179
|12
|55
|8
|Lowndes
|73
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|404
|12
|42
|9
|Marion
|82
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|52
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|191
|20
|91
|18
|Montgomery
|65
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|287
|12
|28
|4
|Newton
|130
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|100
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|73
|4
|11
|3
|Panola
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|189
|24
|42
|6
|Perry
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|163
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|33
|2
|20
|2
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|238
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|438
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|60
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|99
|6
|25
|3
|Stone
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|63
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|49
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|63
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|38
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|42
|3
|12
|2
|Walthall
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|94
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|80
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|74
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|61
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|162
|2
|1
|0
|Total
|9,090
|409
|1,091
|175
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.