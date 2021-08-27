4,041 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 427,640 with 8,279 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39471058317
Alcorn44738013020
Amite171648579
Attala28527918736
Benton1263264710
Bolivar554914023733
Calhoun231136366
Carroll1468355211
Chickasaw2559616115
Choctaw105721110
Claiborne119232469
Clarke24658113131
Clay259662415
Coahoma35109013212
Copiah38317610212
Covington37598714239
De Soto2679730312026
Forrest1191119828259
Franklin102926415
George390460629
Greene183040576
Grenada31879215432
Hancock6311977215
Harrison2879338651874
Hinds28436522833137
Holmes23687910620
Humphreys112734349
Issaquena184600
Itawamba38508413524
Jackson2079528826637
Jasper285551452
Jefferson81931417
Jefferson Davis15113891
Jones1176118822743
Kemper1262344910
Lafayette736312919055
Lamar93111035512
Lauderdale10399267459103
Lawrence185229272
Leake3596809216
Lee1301919222343
Leflore416313123955
Lincoln473112219940
Lowndes908416126864
Madison1294124841070
Marion36468816024
Marshall53941116515
Monroe563414519155
Montgomery155047549
Neshoba589118921059
Newton3307678715
Noxubee159036386
Oktibbeha615010922736
Panola549711310415
Pearl River752117820942
Perry172342239
Pike479712213637
Pontotoc5373838613
Prentiss38736710115
Quitman9442000
Rankin1938532247866
Scott40868311619
Sharkey57320458
Simpson382510215920
Smith224040728
Stone3135448514
Sunflower385010012420
Tallahatchie203145507
Tate3826908019
Tippah38857512014
Tishomingo28587610227
Tunica135530182
Union51508413223
Walthall1826536913
Warren587014117338
Washington619814219341
Wayne3710568013
Webster1663346212
Wilkinson92533255
Winston27388813039
Yalobusha2001438222
Yazoo38838314920
Total427,6408,27910,9432,041

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

