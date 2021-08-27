4,041 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 427,640 with 8,279 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3947 105 83 17 Alcorn 4473 80 130 20 Amite 1716 48 57 9 Attala 2852 79 187 36 Benton 1263 26 47 10 Bolivar 5549 140 237 33 Calhoun 2311 36 36 6 Carroll 1468 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2559 61 61 15 Choctaw 1057 21 11 0 Claiborne 1192 32 46 9 Clarke 2465 81 131 31 Clay 2596 62 41 5 Coahoma 3510 90 132 12 Copiah 3831 76 102 12 Covington 3759 87 142 39 De Soto 26797 303 120 26 Forrest 11911 198 282 59 Franklin 1029 26 41 5 George 3904 60 62 9 Greene 1830 40 57 6 Grenada 3187 92 154 32 Hancock 6311 97 72 15 Harrison 28793 386 518 74 Hinds 28436 522 833 137 Holmes 2368 79 106 20 Humphreys 1127 34 34 9 Issaquena 184 6 0 0 Itawamba 3850 84 135 24 Jackson 20795 288 266 37 Jasper 2855 51 45 2 Jefferson 819 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1511 38 9 1 Jones 11761 188 227 43 Kemper 1262 34 49 10 Lafayette 7363 129 190 55 Lamar 9311 103 55 12 Lauderdale 10399 267 459 103 Lawrence 1852 29 27 2 Leake 3596 80 92 16 Lee 13019 192 223 43 Leflore 4163 131 239 55 Lincoln 4731 122 199 40 Lowndes 9084 161 268 64 Madison 12941 248 410 70 Marion 3646 88 160 24 Marshall 5394 111 65 15 Monroe 5634 145 191 55 Montgomery 1550 47 54 9 Neshoba 5891 189 210 59 Newton 3307 67 87 15 Noxubee 1590 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6150 109 227 36 Panola 5497 113 104 15 Pearl River 7521 178 209 42 Perry 1723 42 23 9 Pike 4797 122 136 37 Pontotoc 5373 83 86 13 Prentiss 3873 67 101 15 Quitman 944 20 0 0 Rankin 19385 322 478 66 Scott 4086 83 116 19 Sharkey 573 20 45 8 Simpson 3825 102 159 20 Smith 2240 40 72 8 Stone 3135 44 85 14 Sunflower 3850 100 124 20 Tallahatchie 2031 45 50 7 Tate 3826 90 80 19 Tippah 3885 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2858 76 102 27 Tunica 1355 30 18 2 Union 5150 84 132 23 Walthall 1826 53 69 13 Warren 5870 141 173 38 Washington 6198 142 193 41 Wayne 3710 56 80 13 Webster 1663 34 62 12 Wilkinson 925 33 25 5 Winston 2738 88 130 39 Yalobusha 2001 43 82 22 Yazoo 3883 83 149 20 Total 427,640 8,279 10,943 2,041

