4,041 new coronavirus cases, 65 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 427,640 with 8,279 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3947
|105
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4473
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1716
|48
|57
|9
|Attala
|2852
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1263
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5549
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2311
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1468
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2559
|61
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1057
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1192
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2465
|81
|131
|31
|Clay
|2596
|62
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3510
|90
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3831
|76
|102
|12
|Covington
|3759
|87
|142
|39
|De Soto
|26797
|303
|120
|26
|Forrest
|11911
|198
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1029
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3904
|60
|62
|9
|Greene
|1830
|40
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3187
|92
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6311
|97
|72
|15
|Harrison
|28793
|386
|518
|74
|Hinds
|28436
|522
|833
|137
|Holmes
|2368
|79
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1127
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|184
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3850
|84
|135
|24
|Jackson
|20795
|288
|266
|37
|Jasper
|2855
|51
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|819
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1511
|38
|9
|1
|Jones
|11761
|188
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1262
|34
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7363
|129
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9311
|103
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10399
|267
|459
|103
|Lawrence
|1852
|29
|27
|2
|Leake
|3596
|80
|92
|16
|Lee
|13019
|192
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4163
|131
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4731
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|9084
|161
|268
|64
|Madison
|12941
|248
|410
|70
|Marion
|3646
|88
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5394
|111
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5634
|145
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1550
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5891
|189
|210
|59
|Newton
|3307
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1590
|36
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6150
|109
|227
|36
|Panola
|5497
|113
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|7521
|178
|209
|42
|Perry
|1723
|42
|23
|9
|Pike
|4797
|122
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5373
|83
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3873
|67
|101
|15
|Quitman
|944
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|19385
|322
|478
|66
|Scott
|4086
|83
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|573
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3825
|102
|159
|20
|Smith
|2240
|40
|72
|8
|Stone
|3135
|44
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3850
|100
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2031
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3826
|90
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3885
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2858
|76
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1355
|30
|18
|2
|Union
|5150
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1826
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|5870
|141
|173
|38
|Washington
|6198
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3710
|56
|80
|13
|Webster
|1663
|34
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|925
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2738
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2001
|43
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3883
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|427,640
|8,279
|10,943
|2,041
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.