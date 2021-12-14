408 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 408 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,259 with 10,340 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4810
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6052
|108
|130
|20
|Amite
|2118
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3441
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1545
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6518
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2920
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1774
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3275
|68
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1385
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1352
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3026
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3172
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4320
|112
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4632
|95
|106
|15
|Covington
|4378
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33780
|435
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13924
|261
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1278
|31
|46
|5
|George
|5124
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2258
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3834
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7870
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|35187
|561
|535
|79
|Hinds
|33007
|648
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2746
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1331
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4978
|107
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25017
|392
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3422
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|975
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1757
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14245
|248
|261
|44
|Kemper
|1460
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8952
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|10754
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12408
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2222
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4157
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|16778
|246
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4796
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5588
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11468
|196
|304
|68
|Madison
|15077
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4339
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6815
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7189
|180
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1836
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6776
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3980
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1895
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7276
|139
|271
|40
|Panola
|6862
|137
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9796
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2155
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5986
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7147
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5185
|86
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1085
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22740
|407
|492
|69
|Scott
|4813
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|656
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4614
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2724
|52
|72
|8
|Stone
|3671
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4358
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2338
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4816
|118
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5036
|84
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|3960
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1654
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6557
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2224
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6951
|179
|175
|38
|Washington
|7583
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4450
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2085
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1072
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3207
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2492
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4630
|93
|152
|20
|Total
|520,259
|10,340
|11,371
|2,103
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.