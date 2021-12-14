408 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 408 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,259 with 10,340 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4810 125 88 18 Alcorn 6052 108 130 20 Amite 2118 57 57 9 Attala 3441 90 189 36 Benton 1545 40 47 10 Bolivar 6518 153 240 33 Calhoun 2920 51 44 7 Carroll 1774 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3275 68 61 15 Choctaw 1385 27 12 0 Claiborne 1352 39 46 9 Clarke 3026 95 132 32 Clay 3172 78 41 5 Coahoma 4320 112 138 14 Copiah 4632 95 106 15 Covington 4378 95 142 39 De Soto 33780 435 126 26 Forrest 13924 261 284 61 Franklin 1278 31 46 5 George 5124 80 73 9 Greene 2258 50 57 6 Grenada 3834 109 156 32 Hancock 7870 132 72 15 Harrison 35187 561 535 79 Hinds 33007 648 853 139 Holmes 2746 89 109 20 Humphreys 1331 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4978 107 136 24 Jackson 25017 392 285 41 Jasper 3422 66 46 2 Jefferson 975 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1757 43 9 1 Jones 14245 248 261 44 Kemper 1460 41 50 10 Lafayette 8952 143 202 57 Lamar 10754 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12408 323 482 108 Lawrence 2222 43 27 2 Leake 4157 92 99 17 Lee 16778 246 224 43 Leflore 4796 144 240 55 Lincoln 5588 136 208 41 Lowndes 11468 196 304 68 Madison 15077 283 416 72 Marion 4339 112 162 24 Marshall 6815 142 69 17 Monroe 7189 180 191 55 Montgomery 1836 57 64 10 Neshoba 6776 210 229 61 Newton 3980 83 87 15 Noxubee 1895 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7276 139 271 40 Panola 6862 137 103 15 Pearl River 9796 244 210 42 Perry 2155 56 24 9 Pike 5986 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7147 110 87 13 Prentiss 5185 86 101 15 Quitman 1085 28 0 0 Rankin 22740 407 492 69 Scott 4813 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4614 117 165 20 Smith 2724 52 72 8 Stone 3671 66 88 14 Sunflower 4358 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2338 53 50 7 Tate 4816 118 80 19 Tippah 5036 84 122 14 Tishomingo 3960 94 103 28 Tunica 1654 39 19 3 Union 6557 99 133 23 Walthall 2224 66 69 14 Warren 6951 179 175 38 Washington 7583 170 202 41 Wayne 4450 72 80 13 Webster 2085 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6 Winston 3207 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2492 47 82 22 Yazoo 4630 93 152 20 Total 520,259 10,340 11,371 2,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.