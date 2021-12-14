408 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 408 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,259 with 10,340 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48101258818
Alcorn605210813020
Amite211857579
Attala34419018936
Benton1545404710
Bolivar651815324033
Calhoun292051447
Carroll1774415211
Chickasaw3275686115
Choctaw138527120
Claiborne135239469
Clarke30269513232
Clay317278415
Coahoma432011213814
Copiah46329510615
Covington43789514239
De Soto3378043512626
Forrest1392426128461
Franklin127831465
George512480739
Greene225850576
Grenada383410915632
Hancock78701327215
Harrison3518756153579
Hinds33007648853139
Holmes27468910920
Humphreys133139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba497810713624
Jackson2501739228541
Jasper342266462
Jefferson97534417
Jefferson Davis17574391
Jones1424524826144
Kemper1460415010
Lafayette895214320257
Lamar107541405612
Lauderdale12408323482108
Lawrence222243272
Leake4157929917
Lee1677824622443
Leflore479614424055
Lincoln558813620841
Lowndes1146819630468
Madison1507728341672
Marion433911216224
Marshall68151426917
Monroe718918019155
Montgomery1836576410
Neshoba677621022961
Newton3980838715
Noxubee189544416
Oktibbeha727613927140
Panola686213710315
Pearl River979624421042
Perry215556249
Pike598615717744
Pontotoc71471108713
Prentiss51858610115
Quitman10852800
Rankin2274040749269
Scott48139911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson461411716520
Smith272452728
Stone3671668814
Sunflower435810612520
Tallahatchie233853507
Tate48161188019
Tippah50368412214
Tishomingo39609410328
Tunica165439193
Union65579913323
Walthall2224666914
Warren695117917538
Washington758317020241
Wayne4450728013
Webster2085496714
Wilkinson107239256
Winston32079213539
Yalobusha2492478222
Yazoo46309315220
Total520,25910,34011,3712,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories