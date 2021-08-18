4,085 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 396,394 with 7,916 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3822948317
Alcorn40877613020
Amite157645579
Attala27107718736
Benton1187254710
Bolivar533913823733
Calhoun208634366
Carroll1391325110
Chickasaw2434606115
Choctaw95820110
Claiborne114232469
Clarke22228112331
Clay234256415
Coahoma33618613112
Copiah35977110012
Covington34778614239
De Soto2527429411626
Forrest1089117627657
Franklin96426415
George351157619
Greene168139576
Grenada29799115432
Hancock5437917115
Harrison2577735050972
Hinds26960494829137
Holmes22307710620
Humphreys109634349
Issaquena180600
Itawamba35298313524
Jackson1887727226437
Jasper269449442
Jefferson79229417
Jefferson Davis13833591
Jones1070617922743
Kemper118931469
Lafayette712412818755
Lamar8667955412
Lauderdale9630254458102
Lawrence167627272
Leake3347779216
Lee1215118522343
Leflore399212723955
Lincoln450512019840
Lowndes831215526463
Madison1216524040570
Marion33258516024
Marshall50831076515
Monroe502613919155
Montgomery145347549
Neshoba556718320959
Newton3116658715
Noxubee151936356
Oktibbeha573510222636
Panola515611210415
Pearl River651416620240
Perry153041239
Pike426811713637
Pontotoc4928788613
Prentiss34506410015
Quitman9202000
Rankin1769631047265
Scott38488211619
Sharkey56120458
Simpson36299716020
Smith206640688
Stone2885388514
Sunflower37509712420
Tallahatchie194945507
Tate3681898019
Tippah36057412014
Tishomingo25957110227
Tunica125928182
Union48538013223
Walthall1687526913
Warren542713016938
Washington600414219341
Wayne3348537912
Webster1457326212
Wilkinson88733255
Winston25648613039
Yalobusha1891418222
Yazoo37128014920
Total396,3947,91610,8582,029

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories