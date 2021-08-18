4,085 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 396,394 with 7,916 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3822
|94
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4087
|76
|130
|20
|Amite
|1576
|45
|57
|9
|Attala
|2710
|77
|187
|36
|Benton
|1187
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5339
|138
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2086
|34
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1391
|32
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2434
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|958
|20
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1142
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2222
|81
|123
|31
|Clay
|2342
|56
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3361
|86
|131
|12
|Copiah
|3597
|71
|100
|12
|Covington
|3477
|86
|142
|39
|De Soto
|25274
|294
|116
|26
|Forrest
|10891
|176
|276
|57
|Franklin
|964
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3511
|57
|61
|9
|Greene
|1681
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|2979
|91
|154
|32
|Hancock
|5437
|91
|71
|15
|Harrison
|25777
|350
|509
|72
|Hinds
|26960
|494
|829
|137
|Holmes
|2230
|77
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1096
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|180
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3529
|83
|135
|24
|Jackson
|18877
|272
|264
|37
|Jasper
|2694
|49
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|792
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1383
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|10706
|179
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1189
|31
|46
|9
|Lafayette
|7124
|128
|187
|55
|Lamar
|8667
|95
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|9630
|254
|458
|102
|Lawrence
|1676
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3347
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|12151
|185
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3992
|127
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4505
|120
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|8312
|155
|264
|63
|Madison
|12165
|240
|405
|70
|Marion
|3325
|85
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5083
|107
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5026
|139
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1453
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5567
|183
|209
|59
|Newton
|3116
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1519
|36
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5735
|102
|226
|36
|Panola
|5156
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|6514
|166
|202
|40
|Perry
|1530
|41
|23
|9
|Pike
|4268
|117
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4928
|78
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3450
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|920
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|17696
|310
|472
|65
|Scott
|3848
|82
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|561
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3629
|97
|160
|20
|Smith
|2066
|40
|68
|8
|Stone
|2885
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3750
|97
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1949
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3681
|89
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3605
|74
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2595
|71
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1259
|28
|18
|2
|Union
|4853
|80
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1687
|52
|69
|13
|Warren
|5427
|130
|169
|38
|Washington
|6004
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3348
|53
|79
|12
|Webster
|1457
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|887
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2564
|86
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1891
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3712
|80
|149
|20
|Total
|396,394
|7,916
|10,858
|2,029
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.