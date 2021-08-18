4,085 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 396,394 with 7,916 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3822 94 83 17 Alcorn 4087 76 130 20 Amite 1576 45 57 9 Attala 2710 77 187 36 Benton 1187 25 47 10 Bolivar 5339 138 237 33 Calhoun 2086 34 36 6 Carroll 1391 32 51 10 Chickasaw 2434 60 61 15 Choctaw 958 20 11 0 Claiborne 1142 32 46 9 Clarke 2222 81 123 31 Clay 2342 56 41 5 Coahoma 3361 86 131 12 Copiah 3597 71 100 12 Covington 3477 86 142 39 De Soto 25274 294 116 26 Forrest 10891 176 276 57 Franklin 964 26 41 5 George 3511 57 61 9 Greene 1681 39 57 6 Grenada 2979 91 154 32 Hancock 5437 91 71 15 Harrison 25777 350 509 72 Hinds 26960 494 829 137 Holmes 2230 77 106 20 Humphreys 1096 34 34 9 Issaquena 180 6 0 0 Itawamba 3529 83 135 24 Jackson 18877 272 264 37 Jasper 2694 49 44 2 Jefferson 792 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1383 35 9 1 Jones 10706 179 227 43 Kemper 1189 31 46 9 Lafayette 7124 128 187 55 Lamar 8667 95 54 12 Lauderdale 9630 254 458 102 Lawrence 1676 27 27 2 Leake 3347 77 92 16 Lee 12151 185 223 43 Leflore 3992 127 239 55 Lincoln 4505 120 198 40 Lowndes 8312 155 264 63 Madison 12165 240 405 70 Marion 3325 85 160 24 Marshall 5083 107 65 15 Monroe 5026 139 191 55 Montgomery 1453 47 54 9 Neshoba 5567 183 209 59 Newton 3116 65 87 15 Noxubee 1519 36 35 6 Oktibbeha 5735 102 226 36 Panola 5156 112 104 15 Pearl River 6514 166 202 40 Perry 1530 41 23 9 Pike 4268 117 136 37 Pontotoc 4928 78 86 13 Prentiss 3450 64 100 15 Quitman 920 20 0 0 Rankin 17696 310 472 65 Scott 3848 82 116 19 Sharkey 561 20 45 8 Simpson 3629 97 160 20 Smith 2066 40 68 8 Stone 2885 38 85 14 Sunflower 3750 97 124 20 Tallahatchie 1949 45 50 7 Tate 3681 89 80 19 Tippah 3605 74 120 14 Tishomingo 2595 71 102 27 Tunica 1259 28 18 2 Union 4853 80 132 23 Walthall 1687 52 69 13 Warren 5427 130 169 38 Washington 6004 142 193 41 Wayne 3348 53 79 12 Webster 1457 32 62 12 Wilkinson 887 33 25 5 Winston 2564 86 130 39 Yalobusha 1891 41 82 22 Yazoo 3712 80 149 20 Total 396,394 7,916 10,858 2,029

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.