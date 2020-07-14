Coronavirus Information

41 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Mississippi Legislature.

According to Dobbs, there have been 41 cases reported at the State Capitol. Two patients were hospitalized.

On July 8, state health officials reported 36 COVID-19 cases in the Mississippi Legislature.

Several lawmakers confirmed they tested positive for the virus, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

