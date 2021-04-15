410 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 410 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,521 with 7,127 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2468828316
Alcorn29886513020
Amite120741559
Attala21357317536
Benton974254610
Bolivar477512923231
Calhoun165231366
Carroll1209265110
Chickasaw2052576015
Choctaw7371710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17757612331
Clay183054385
Coahoma29037812912
Copiah2939658311
Covington25498013739
De Soto2090125011324
Forrest753714722751
Franklin82723404
George238347598
Greene129633526
Grenada25628415532
Hancock3733856914
Harrison1755130248568
Hinds19953410*804131*
Holmes18697210420
Humphreys94432349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29747713423
Jackson1314124324035
Jasper219948432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10543291
Jones830816122042
Kemper95628449
Lafayette606311718755
Lamar6132845413
Lauderdale7221237443100
Lawrence126623272
Leake2614738815
Lee988617022241
Leflore347012423652
Lincoln388310919740
Lowndes628614425663
Madison994921136869
Marion26627915824
Marshall42831016415
Monroe406113219055
Montgomery125742549
Neshoba400117620359
Newton2455618715
Noxubee126533356
Oktibbeha45709722236
Panola445610310415
Pearl River443314118837
Perry125238218
Pike320510513535
Pontotoc4175728612
Prentiss2765599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1335827639261
Scott31127211518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson28948615720
Smith159234668
Stone1795318514
Sunflower33078912220
Tallahatchie175940507
Tate3250828019
Tippah28516811913
Tishomingo22246710227
Tunica103025182
Union40467513123
Walthall1310436913
Warren429411817037
Washington528813319139
Wayne2614416911
Webster1137326112
Wilkinson64928255
Winston22608113039
Yalobusha1597368222
Yazoo30476914018
Total308,5217,12710,4381,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

