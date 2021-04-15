410 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 410 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 308,521 with 7,127 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2468 82 83 16 Alcorn 2988 65 130 20 Amite 1207 41 55 9 Attala 2135 73 175 36 Benton 974 25 46 10 Bolivar 4775 129 232 31 Calhoun 1652 31 36 6 Carroll 1209 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2052 57 60 15 Choctaw 737 17 1 0 Claiborne 1013 30 45 9 Clarke 1775 76 123 31 Clay 1830 54 38 5 Coahoma 2903 78 129 12 Copiah 2939 65 83 11 Covington 2549 80 137 39 De Soto 20901 250 113 24 Forrest 7537 147 227 51 Franklin 827 23 40 4 George 2383 47 59 8 Greene 1296 33 52 6 Grenada 2562 84 155 32 Hancock 3733 85 69 14 Harrison 17551 302 485 68 Hinds 19953 410* 804 131* Holmes 1869 72 104 20 Humphreys 944 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2974 77 134 23 Jackson 13141 243 240 35 Jasper 2199 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1 Jones 8308 161 220 42 Kemper 956 28 44 9 Lafayette 6063 117 187 55 Lamar 6132 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7221 237 443 100 Lawrence 1266 23 27 2 Leake 2614 73 88 15 Lee 9886 170 222 41 Leflore 3470 124 236 52 Lincoln 3883 109 197 40 Lowndes 6286 144 256 63 Madison 9949 211 368 69 Marion 2662 79 158 24 Marshall 4283 101 64 15 Monroe 4061 132 190 55 Montgomery 1257 42 54 9 Neshoba 4001 176 203 59 Newton 2455 61 87 15 Noxubee 1265 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4570 97 222 36 Panola 4456 103 104 15 Pearl River 4433 141 188 37 Perry 1252 38 21 8 Pike 3205 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12 Prentiss 2765 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13358 276 392 61 Scott 3112 72 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2894 86 157 20 Smith 1592 34 66 8 Stone 1795 31 85 14 Sunflower 3307 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1759 40 50 7 Tate 3250 82 80 19 Tippah 2851 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2224 67 102 27 Tunica 1030 25 18 2 Union 4046 75 131 23 Walthall 1310 43 69 13 Warren 4294 118 170 37 Washington 5288 133 191 39 Wayne 2614 41 69 11 Webster 1137 32 61 12 Wilkinson 649 28 25 5 Winston 2260 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1597 36 82 22 Yazoo 3047 69 140 18 Total 308,521 7,127 10,438 1,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.