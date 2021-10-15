411 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 411 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 497,790 with 9,917 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4570 119 88 18 Alcorn 5633 101 130 20 Amite 2039 54 57 9 Attala 3302 89 187 36 Benton 1474 38 47 10 Bolivar 6266 145 239 33 Calhoun 2779 45 44 7 Carroll 1674 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2967 67 61 15 Choctaw 1330 26 12 0 Claiborne 1312 37 46 9 Clarke 2906 94 133 32 Clay 3063 75 41 5 Coahoma 4115 104 138 13 Copiah 4451 91 104 14 Covington 4273 94 142 39 De Soto 31839 398 124 26 Forrest 13412 250 283 60 Franklin 1191 28 41 5 George 4918 79 71 9 Greene 2155 48 57 6 Grenada 3692 108 156 32 Hancock 7697 126 72 15 Harrison 34102 530 532 77 Hinds 31837 622 852 139 Holmes 2669 87 109 20 Humphreys 1290 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4596 104 135 24 Jackson 24314 377 284 41 Jasper 3282 65 46 2 Jefferson 942 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1706 42 9 1 Jones 13772 241 236 43 Kemper 1412 41 50 10 Lafayette 8454 138 199 56 Lamar 10470 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11937 314 481 107 Lawrence 2111 40 27 2 Leake 4077 87 99 17 Lee 15427 234 225 43 Leflore 4627 143 240 55 Lincoln 5417 134 205 40 Lowndes 10934 185 280 65 Madison 14525 279 416 72 Marion 4216 107 162 24 Marshall 6386 132 69 17 Monroe 6727 174 191 55 Montgomery 1790 56 64 10 Neshoba 6606 205 228 60 Newton 3808 79 87 15 Noxubee 1853 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7111 129 270 39 Panola 6460 131 103 15 Pearl River 9431 237 210 42 Perry 2047 55 24 9 Pike 5784 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6609 101 86 13 Prentiss 4641 81 101 15 Quitman 1062 27 0 0 Rankin 21881 388 492 68 Scott 4709 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4421 116 161 20 Smith 2625 50 72 8 Stone 3584 64 88 14 Sunflower 4215 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2252 51 50 7 Tate 4546 109 80 19 Tippah 4653 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3563 91 103 28 Tunica 1586 39 19 3 Union 5960 94 132 23 Walthall 2177 63 69 14 Warren 6642 176 173 38 Washington 7365 156 203 41 Wayne 4385 72 80 13 Webster 2016 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6 Winston 3131 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2326 47 82 22 Yazoo 4385 86 151 20 Total 497,790 9,917 11,275 2,087

