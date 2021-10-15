411 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 411 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 497,790 with 9,917 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45701198818
Alcorn563310113020
Amite203954579
Attala33028918736
Benton1474384710
Bolivar626614523933
Calhoun277945447
Carroll1674385211
Chickasaw2967676115
Choctaw133026120
Claiborne131237469
Clarke29069413332
Clay306375415
Coahoma411510413813
Copiah44519110414
Covington42739414239
De Soto3183939812426
Forrest1341225028360
Franklin119128415
George491879719
Greene215548576
Grenada369210815632
Hancock76971267215
Harrison3410253053277
Hinds31837622852139
Holmes26698710920
Humphreys129038359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba459610413524
Jackson2431437728441
Jasper328265462
Jefferson94234417
Jefferson Davis17064291
Jones1377224123643
Kemper1412415010
Lafayette845413819956
Lamar104701355612
Lauderdale11937314481107
Lawrence211140272
Leake4077879917
Lee1542723422543
Leflore462714324055
Lincoln541713420540
Lowndes1093418528065
Madison1452527941672
Marion421610716224
Marshall63861326917
Monroe672717419155
Montgomery1790566410
Neshoba660620522860
Newton3808798715
Noxubee185340416
Oktibbeha711112927039
Panola646013110315
Pearl River943123721042
Perry204755249
Pike578415217443
Pontotoc66091018613
Prentiss46418110115
Quitman10622700
Rankin2188138849268
Scott47099811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson442111616120
Smith262550728
Stone3584648814
Sunflower421510412420
Tallahatchie225251507
Tate45461098019
Tippah46538112014
Tishomingo35639110328
Tunica158639193
Union59609413223
Walthall2177636914
Warren664217617338
Washington736515620341
Wayne4385728013
Webster2016456714
Wilkinson104539256
Winston31319113139
Yalobusha2326478222
Yazoo43858615120
Total497,7909,91711,2752,087

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories