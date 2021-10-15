411 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 411 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 497,790 with 9,917 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4570
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5633
|101
|130
|20
|Amite
|2039
|54
|57
|9
|Attala
|3302
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1474
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6266
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2779
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1674
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2967
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1330
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1312
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2906
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3063
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4115
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4451
|91
|104
|14
|Covington
|4273
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31839
|398
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13412
|250
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1191
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4918
|79
|71
|9
|Greene
|2155
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3692
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7697
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34102
|530
|532
|77
|Hinds
|31837
|622
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2669
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1290
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4596
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24314
|377
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3282
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|942
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1706
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13772
|241
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1412
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8454
|138
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10470
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11937
|314
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2111
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4077
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15427
|234
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4627
|143
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5417
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10934
|185
|280
|65
|Madison
|14525
|279
|416
|72
|Marion
|4216
|107
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6386
|132
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6727
|174
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1790
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6606
|205
|228
|60
|Newton
|3808
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1853
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7111
|129
|270
|39
|Panola
|6460
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9431
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2047
|55
|24
|9
|Pike
|5784
|152
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6609
|101
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4641
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1062
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21881
|388
|492
|68
|Scott
|4709
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|640
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4421
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2625
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3584
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4215
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2252
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4546
|109
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4653
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3563
|91
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1586
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5960
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2177
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6642
|176
|173
|38
|Washington
|7365
|156
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4385
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2016
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1045
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3131
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2326
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4385
|86
|151
|20
|Total
|497,790
|9,917
|11,275
|2,087
