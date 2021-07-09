416 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 416 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 324,057 with 7,439 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3151868316
Alcorn33707413020
Amite128543579
Attala21617317536
Benton1028254610
Bolivar486013423633
Calhoun175332366
Carroll1230305110
Chickasaw2126596015
Choctaw8021920
Claiborne103431459
Clarke17948012331
Clay189654385
Coahoma30358412912
Copiah3038668511
Covington27108313939
De Soto2250927411324
Forrest795215624553
Franklin85223404
George254351598
Greene132434536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3927886914
Harrison1879031849070
Hinds21363427808132
Holmes19197410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30618013524
Jackson1390825124135
Jasper223148432
Jefferson66528417
Jefferson Davis10993491
Jones851516922042
Kemper97429449
Lafayette635112418755
Lamar6451885312
Lauderdale7286243443101
Lawrence133125272
Leake2740749216
Lee1018517622242
Leflore352512523652
Lincoln403511319740
Lowndes658915025863
Madison1039122739170
Marion27338015824
Marshall46071056515
Monroe419913619055
Montgomery129644549
Neshoba411418020759
Newton2516648715
Noxubee129035356
Oktibbeha46949822236
Panola468211210415
Pearl River468914819439
Perry129238228
Pike340311113436
Pontotoc4321738613
Prentiss2895619915
Quitman8301900
Rankin1422628440661
Scott32297411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30488915820
Smith169434688
Stone1955358514
Sunflower34039312320
Tallahatchie180642507
Tate3442888019
Tippah29406811913
Tishomingo23376910227
Tunica109227182
Union41987913123
Walthall1366476913
Warren448912116937
Washington546213919039
Wayne2661426911
Webster1155326112
Wilkinson70232255
Winston23188213039
Yalobusha1684408222
Yazoo32047114318
Total324,0577,43910,5371,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

