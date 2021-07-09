416 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 416 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 324,057 with 7,439 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3151 86 83 16 Alcorn 3370 74 130 20 Amite 1285 43 57 9 Attala 2161 73 175 36 Benton 1028 25 46 10 Bolivar 4860 134 236 33 Calhoun 1753 32 36 6 Carroll 1230 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2126 59 60 15 Choctaw 802 19 2 0 Claiborne 1034 31 45 9 Clarke 1794 80 123 31 Clay 1896 54 38 5 Coahoma 3035 84 129 12 Copiah 3038 66 85 11 Covington 2710 83 139 39 De Soto 22509 274 113 24 Forrest 7952 156 245 53 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2543 51 59 8 Greene 1324 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3927 88 69 14 Harrison 18790 318 490 70 Hinds 21363 427 808 132 Holmes 1919 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3061 80 135 24 Jackson 13908 251 241 35 Jasper 2231 48 43 2 Jefferson 665 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1099 34 9 1 Jones 8515 169 220 42 Kemper 974 29 44 9 Lafayette 6351 124 187 55 Lamar 6451 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7286 243 443 101 Lawrence 1331 25 27 2 Leake 2740 74 92 16 Lee 10185 176 222 42 Leflore 3525 125 236 52 Lincoln 4035 113 197 40 Lowndes 6589 150 258 63 Madison 10391 227 391 70 Marion 2733 80 158 24 Marshall 4607 105 65 15 Monroe 4199 136 190 55 Montgomery 1296 44 54 9 Neshoba 4114 180 207 59 Newton 2516 64 87 15 Noxubee 1290 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4694 98 222 36 Panola 4682 112 104 15 Pearl River 4689 148 194 39 Perry 1292 38 22 8 Pike 3403 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4321 73 86 13 Prentiss 2895 61 99 15 Quitman 830 19 0 0 Rankin 14226 284 406 61 Scott 3229 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3048 89 158 20 Smith 1694 34 68 8 Stone 1955 35 85 14 Sunflower 3403 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7 Tate 3442 88 80 19 Tippah 2940 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2337 69 102 27 Tunica 1092 27 18 2 Union 4198 79 131 23 Walthall 1366 47 69 13 Warren 4489 121 169 37 Washington 5462 139 190 39 Wayne 2661 42 69 11 Webster 1155 32 61 12 Wilkinson 702 32 25 5 Winston 2318 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1684 40 82 22 Yazoo 3204 71 143 18 Total 324,057 7,439 10,537 1,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

