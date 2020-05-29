Breaking News
418 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,790 total cases with 710 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 418 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,790 with 710 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Hinds1
Jefferson1
Jones3
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Lincoln3
Madison1
Scott1
Warren1

4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 11 and May 15 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Covington1
Desoto1
Neshoba1
Rankin1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams19215438
Alcorn16100
Amite59191
Attala287157914
Benton15010
Bolivar15611174
Calhoun634234
Carroll11811469
Chickasaw13212348
Choctaw39200
Claiborne72281
Clarke13918177
Clay111400
Coahoma120400
Copiah298400
Covington159210
Desoto5207192
Forrest534388727
Franklin28221
George21100
Greene11100
Grenada883142
Hancock871193
Harrison251732
Hinds971258013
Holmes389248012
Humphreys597165
Itawamba857336
Jackson30213404
Jasper152410
Jefferson41100
Jefferson Davis77241
Jones576258113
Kemper14411327
Lafayette1304381
Lamar235552
Lauderdale7305919038
Lawrence102110
Leake4091210
Lee1396181
Leflore255308417
Lincoln250278621
Lowndes2009195
Madison7092310112
Marion1149142
Marshall81320
Monroe254259222
Montgomery81100
Neshoba606386721
Newton263440
Noxubee1796143
Oktibbeha23311427
Panola66300
Pearl River207314511
Perry50300
Pike20211156
Pontotoc29331
Prentiss513223
Quitman25000
Rankin399760
Scott64011132
Sharkey7000
Simpson95050
Smith14811307
Stone30000
Sunflower79300
Tallahatchie26100
Tate81120
Tippah711100
Tishomingo30010
Tunica533122
Union815204
Walthall54000
Warren1638376
Washington165781
Wayne171020
Webster641180
Wilkinson86952
Winston109100
Yalobusha875275
Yazoo2394112
Total14,7907101,839358

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

