418 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,790 total cases with 710 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 418 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,790 with 710 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|3
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|3
|Madison
|1
|Scott
|1
|Warren
|1
* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 11 and May 15 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|192
|15
|43
|8
|Alcorn
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|59
|1
|9
|1
|Attala
|287
|15
|79
|14
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|156
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|63
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|118
|11
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|132
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|39
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|72
|2
|8
|1
|Clarke
|139
|18
|17
|7
|Clay
|111
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|120
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|298
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|159
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|520
|7
|19
|2
|Forrest
|534
|38
|87
|27
|Franklin
|28
|2
|2
|1
|George
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|88
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|87
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|251
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|971
|25
|80
|13
|Holmes
|389
|24
|80
|12
|Humphreys
|59
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|85
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|302
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|152
|4
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|41
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|77
|2
|4
|1
|Jones
|576
|25
|81
|13
|Kemper
|144
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|130
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|235
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|730
|59
|190
|38
|Lawrence
|102
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|409
|12
|1
|0
|Lee
|139
|6
|18
|1
|Leflore
|255
|30
|84
|17
|Lincoln
|250
|27
|86
|21
|Lowndes
|200
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|709
|23
|101
|12
|Marion
|114
|9
|14
|2
|Marshall
|81
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|254
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|81
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|606
|38
|67
|21
|Newton
|263
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|179
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|233
|11
|42
|7
|Panola
|66
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|207
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|50
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|202
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|29
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|51
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|399
|7
|6
|0
|Scott
|640
|11
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|95
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|148
|11
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|79
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|81
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|71
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|53
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|81
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|54
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|163
|8
|37
|6
|Washington
|165
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|171
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|64
|1
|18
|0
|Wilkinson
|86
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|109
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|87
|5
|27
|5
|Yazoo
|239
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|14,790
|710
|1,839
|358
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.