418 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,790 total cases with 710 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 418 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,790 with 710 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Hinds 1 Jefferson 1 Jones 3 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Lincoln 3 Madison 1 Scott 1 Warren 1

* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 11 and May 15 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Covington 1 Desoto 1 Neshoba 1 Rankin 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 192 15 43 8 Alcorn 16 1 0 0 Amite 59 1 9 1 Attala 287 15 79 14 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 156 11 17 4 Calhoun 63 4 23 4 Carroll 118 11 46 9 Chickasaw 132 12 34 8 Choctaw 39 2 0 0 Claiborne 72 2 8 1 Clarke 139 18 17 7 Clay 111 4 0 0 Coahoma 120 4 0 0 Copiah 298 4 0 0 Covington 159 2 1 0 Desoto 520 7 19 2 Forrest 534 38 87 27 Franklin 28 2 2 1 George 21 1 0 0 Greene 11 1 0 0 Grenada 88 3 14 2 Hancock 87 11 9 3 Harrison 251 7 3 2 Hinds 971 25 80 13 Holmes 389 24 80 12 Humphreys 59 7 16 5 Itawamba 85 7 33 6 Jackson 302 13 40 4 Jasper 152 4 1 0 Jefferson 41 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 77 2 4 1 Jones 576 25 81 13 Kemper 144 11 32 7 Lafayette 130 4 38 1 Lamar 235 5 5 2 Lauderdale 730 59 190 38 Lawrence 102 1 1 0 Leake 409 12 1 0 Lee 139 6 18 1 Leflore 255 30 84 17 Lincoln 250 27 86 21 Lowndes 200 9 19 5 Madison 709 23 101 12 Marion 114 9 14 2 Marshall 81 3 2 0 Monroe 254 25 92 22 Montgomery 81 1 0 0 Neshoba 606 38 67 21 Newton 263 4 4 0 Noxubee 179 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 233 11 42 7 Panola 66 3 0 0 Pearl River 207 31 45 11 Perry 50 3 0 0 Pike 202 11 15 6 Pontotoc 29 3 3 1 Prentiss 51 3 22 3 Quitman 25 0 0 0 Rankin 399 7 6 0 Scott 640 11 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 95 0 5 0 Smith 148 11 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 79 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 26 1 0 0 Tate 81 1 2 0 Tippah 71 11 0 0 Tishomingo 30 0 1 0 Tunica 53 3 12 2 Union 81 5 20 4 Walthall 54 0 0 0 Warren 163 8 37 6 Washington 165 7 8 1 Wayne 171 0 2 0 Webster 64 1 18 0 Wilkinson 86 9 5 2 Winston 109 1 0 0 Yalobusha 87 5 27 5 Yazoo 239 4 11 2 Total 14,790 710 1,839 358

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.