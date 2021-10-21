422 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 422 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,708 with 9,977 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4586 119 88 18 Alcorn 5667 101 130 20 Amite 2051 55 57 9 Attala 3314 89 189 36 Benton 1487 38 47 10 Bolivar 6313 148 239 33 Calhoun 2793 46 44 7 Carroll 1688 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2996 67 61 15 Choctaw 1334 26 12 0 Claiborne 1324 37 46 9 Clarke 2924 94 133 32 Clay 3079 76 41 5 Coahoma 4159 104 138 13 Copiah 4485 92 104 14 Covington 4287 94 142 39 De Soto 32080 403 124 26 Forrest 13447 251 283 60 Franklin 1200 28 41 5 George 4967 79 73 9 Greene 2190 48 57 6 Grenada 3706 108 156 32 Hancock 7728 126 72 15 Harrison 34312 538 532 77 Hinds 31924 627 852 139 Holmes 2678 87 109 20 Humphreys 1292 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4633 105 135 24 Jackson 24482 379 284 41 Jasper 3299 65 46 2 Jefferson 945 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1715 42 9 1 Jones 13838 242 237 43 Kemper 1419 41 50 10 Lafayette 8547 139 199 56 Lamar 10508 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11985 316 481 107 Lawrence 2124 40 27 2 Leake 4082 88 99 17 Lee 15530 235 225 43 Leflore 4657 144 240 55 Lincoln 5433 135 205 40 Lowndes 11030 188 280 66 Madison 14574 280 416 72 Marion 4225 108 162 24 Marshall 6462 134 69 17 Monroe 6769 176 191 55 Montgomery 1796 56 64 10 Neshoba 6635 206 228 60 Newton 3815 79 87 15 Noxubee 1866 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7142 131 270 39 Panola 6520 131 103 15 Pearl River 9503 237 210 42 Perry 2053 56 24 9 Pike 5817 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6659 102 86 13 Prentiss 4668 81 101 15 Quitman 1064 28 0 0 Rankin 21983 390 492 69 Scott 4726 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4445 116 161 20 Smith 2638 50 72 8 Stone 3597 64 88 14 Sunflower 4237 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2271 51 50 7 Tate 4584 110 80 19 Tippah 4690 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3596 92 103 28 Tunica 1594 39 19 3 Union 6024 94 132 23 Walthall 2187 63 69 14 Warren 6682 176 174 38 Washington 7422 157 203 41 Wayne 4397 72 80 13 Webster 2027 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3142 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2337 47 82 22 Yazoo 4439 87 152 20 Total 500,708 9,977 11,282 2,089

