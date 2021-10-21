422 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 422 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,708 with 9,977 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45861198818
Alcorn566710113020
Amite205155579
Attala33148918936
Benton1487384710
Bolivar631314823933
Calhoun279346447
Carroll1688385211
Chickasaw2996676115
Choctaw133426120
Claiborne132437469
Clarke29249413332
Clay307976415
Coahoma415910413813
Copiah44859210414
Covington42879414239
De Soto3208040312426
Forrest1344725128360
Franklin120028415
George496779739
Greene219048576
Grenada370610815632
Hancock77281267215
Harrison3431253853277
Hinds31924627852139
Holmes26788710920
Humphreys129238359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba463310513524
Jackson2448237928441
Jasper329965462
Jefferson94534417
Jefferson Davis17154291
Jones1383824223743
Kemper1419415010
Lafayette854713919956
Lamar105081355612
Lauderdale11985316481107
Lawrence212440272
Leake4082889917
Lee1553023522543
Leflore465714424055
Lincoln543313520540
Lowndes1103018828066
Madison1457428041672
Marion422510816224
Marshall64621346917
Monroe676917619155
Montgomery1796566410
Neshoba663520622860
Newton3815798715
Noxubee186640416
Oktibbeha714213127039
Panola652013110315
Pearl River950323721042
Perry205356249
Pike581715217443
Pontotoc66591028613
Prentiss46688110115
Quitman10642800
Rankin2198339049269
Scott47269811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson444511616120
Smith263850728
Stone3597648814
Sunflower423710512420
Tallahatchie227151507
Tate45841108019
Tippah46908112014
Tishomingo35969210328
Tunica159439193
Union60249413223
Walthall2187636914
Warren668217617438
Washington742215720341
Wayne4397728013
Webster2027466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31429113139
Yalobusha2337478222
Yazoo44398715220
Total500,7089,97711,2822,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

