JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,249 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 109 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 731,667 with 11,044 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
Long-term care data below is now being updated weekly.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of January 27
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of January 27
|Adams
|6360
|132
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|9197
|129
|131
|20
|Amite
|2939
|61
|57
|9
|Attala
|4407
|98
|194
|36
|Benton
|2056
|44
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8498
|158
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4288
|55
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2416
|46
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|5085
|83
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1900
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2056
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3898
|97
|132
|32
|Clay
|4702
|87
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6001
|118
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6389
|100
|109
|15
|Covington
|6659
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|46644
|488
|131
|27
|Forrest
|20081
|275
|359
|61
|Franklin
|1781
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6663
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2864
|50
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5138
|120
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11033
|142
|143
|22
|Harrison
|47564
|593
|646
|83
|Hinds
|49786
|704
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4171
|97
|120
|21
|Humphreys
|1873
|40
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|241
|8
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6872
|120
|135
|24
|Jackson
|34362
|404
|388
|41
|Jasper
|4454
|67
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1368
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2662
|44
|16
|1
|Jones
|19756
|262
|304
|46
|Kemper
|2052
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13765
|164
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15942
|144
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17483
|330
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3274
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|5717
|98
|103
|17
|Lee
|24877
|265
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7045
|151
|268
|56
|Lincoln
|7453
|144
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|16046
|215
|306
|69
|Madison
|22394
|297
|416
|72
|Marion
|6560
|127
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9027
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9918
|191
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2789
|64
|83
|13
|Neshoba
|9702
|217
|232
|61
|Newton
|5461
|90
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2595
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9878
|146
|272
|40
|Panola
|9646
|144
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13986
|250
|244
|42
|Perry
|2823
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8395
|164
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9386
|123
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7451
|91
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1488
|29
|0
|0
|Rankin
|33560
|439
|503
|69
|Scott
|6229
|105
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|880
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6311
|130
|171
|20
|Smith
|3711
|61
|80
|8
|Stone
|5033
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5523
|112
|134
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2996
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6710
|129
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6417
|94
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5542
|105
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2395
|41
|19
|3
|Union
|8734
|107
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3281
|72
|69
|14
|Warren
|9474
|187
|175
|38
|Washington
|9530
|175
|219
|41
|Wayne
|5250
|76
|83
|13
|Webster
|2868
|54
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1733
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4767
|97
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3752
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7654
|96
|152
|20
|Total
|731,667
|11,044
|12,093
|2,125
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.