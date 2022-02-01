JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,249 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 109 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 731,667 with 11,044 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data below is now being updated weekly.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of January 27		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of January 27
Adams63601329018
Alcorn919712913120
Amite293961579
Attala44079819436
Benton2056444710
Bolivar849815825233
Calhoun428855447
Carroll2416465211
Chickasaw5085836215
Choctaw190028130
Claiborne205642469
Clarke38989713232
Clay470287415
Coahoma600111813814
Copiah638910010915
Covington66599816439
De Soto4664448813127
Forrest2008127535961
Franklin178134475
George666381759
Greene286450746
Grenada513812015532
Hancock1103314214322
Harrison4756459364683
Hinds49786704861140
Holmes41719712021
Humphreys187340359
Issaquena241800
Itawamba687212013524
Jackson3436240438841
Jasper445467462
Jefferson136835417
Jefferson Davis266244161
Jones1975626230446
Kemper2052435010
Lafayette1376516420257
Lamar159421446612
Lauderdale17483330499108
Lawrence327446282
Leake57179810317
Lee2487726522543
Leflore704515126856
Lincoln745314421041
Lowndes1604621530669
Madison2239429741672
Marion656012717324
Marshall90271546917
Monroe991819119255
Montgomery2789648313
Neshoba970221723261
Newton5461908915
Noxubee259546426
Oktibbeha987814627240
Panola964614410315
Pearl River1398625024442
Perry282357419
Pike839516417844
Pontotoc93861238813
Prentiss74519110115
Quitman14882900
Rankin3356043950369
Scott622910511919
Sharkey88022458
Simpson631113017120
Smith371161808
Stone50336710014
Sunflower552311213421
Tallahatchie299654507
Tate67101298019
Tippah64179412014
Tishomingo554210510328
Tunica239541193
Union873410713323
Walthall3281726914
Warren947418717538
Washington953017521941
Wayne5250768313
Webster2868546614
Wilkinson173341256
Winston47679713539
Yalobusha3752508422
Yazoo76549615220
Total731,66711,04412,0932,125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.