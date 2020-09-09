426 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 426 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-nine additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,805 with 2,623 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Amite1
Chickasaw1
Covington1
Harrison2
Hinds5
Jackson3
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale2
Leake2
Lee1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Rankin1
Washington1
Yazoo1

12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 14 and August 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Harrison1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lamar1
Lee1
Marion1
Scott1
Sunflower2
Tate1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams830324612
Alcorn6949171
Amite2869142
Attala605259020
Benton207120
Bolivar16645816021
Calhoun49311254
Carroll29712459
Chickasaw610234312
Choctaw164410
Claiborne44316439
Clarke494325513
Clay5141631
Coahoma105522782
Copiah113331464
Covington74018124
De Soto498451*5812
Forrest22426815740
Franklin182331
George71613214
Greene31614366
Grenada9863210318
Hancock5262094
Harrison35476622326
Hinds670614838061
Holmes1070559920
Humphreys35115216
Issaquena98300
Itawamba65217539
Jackson321864757
Jasper5071310
Jefferson2279113
Jefferson Davis3111031
Jones22467617836
Kemper27814*399
Lafayette18133912127
Lamar1523332511
Lauderdale188911524866
Lawrence41411272
Leake9113390
Lee23826314729
Leflore12757618745
Lincoln10095213431
Lowndes1326569632
Madison30768323444
Marion80628658
Marshall102814296
Monroe11146114844
Montgomery42619*349
Neshoba147210211137
Newton70120347
Noxubee53314184
Oktibbeha16074619130
Panola133925132
Pearl River799497020
Perry3661240
Pike1180468021
Pontotoc11351361
Prentiss70315473
Quitman352500
Rankin30257015118
Scott112623163
Sharkey25610438
Simpson9754010219
Smith49213548
Stone33910446
Sunflower1317425610
Tallahatchie68013132
Tate89335*3212
Tippah5781630
Tishomingo600319622
Tunica45913122
Union927234611
Walthall579246713
Warren13424611322
Washington20866810522
Wayne863215910
Webster315135211
Wilkinson28417154
Winston710194011
Yalobusha39113357
Yazoo99723466
Total87,8052,6235,4281,083

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

