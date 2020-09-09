426 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 426 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-nine additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 87,805 with 2,623 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Alcorn 1 Amite 1 Chickasaw 1 Covington 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 5 Jackson 3 Jefferson Davis 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 2 Leake 2 Lee 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Rankin 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 14 and August 28, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Alcorn 1 Harrison 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Lee 1 Marion 1 Scott 1 Sunflower 2 Tate 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 830 32 46 12 Alcorn 694 9 17 1 Amite 286 9 14 2 Attala 605 25 90 20 Benton 207 1 2 0 Bolivar 1664 58 160 21 Calhoun 493 11 25 4 Carroll 297 12 45 9 Chickasaw 610 23 43 12 Choctaw 164 4 1 0 Claiborne 443 16 43 9 Clarke 494 32 55 13 Clay 514 16 3 1 Coahoma 1055 22 78 2 Copiah 1133 31 46 4 Covington 740 18 12 4 De Soto 4984 51* 58 12 Forrest 2242 68 157 40 Franklin 182 3 3 1 George 716 13 21 4 Greene 316 14 36 6 Grenada 986 32 103 18 Hancock 526 20 9 4 Harrison 3547 66 223 26 Hinds 6706 148 380 61 Holmes 1070 55 99 20 Humphreys 351 15 21 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 0 Itawamba 652 17 53 9 Jackson 3218 64 75 7 Jasper 507 13 1 0 Jefferson 227 9 11 3 Jefferson Davis 311 10 3 1 Jones 2246 76 178 36 Kemper 278 14* 39 9 Lafayette 1813 39 121 27 Lamar 1523 33 25 11 Lauderdale 1889 115 248 66 Lawrence 414 11 27 2 Leake 911 33 9 0 Lee 2382 63 147 29 Leflore 1275 76 187 45 Lincoln 1009 52 134 31 Lowndes 1326 56 96 32 Madison 3076 83 234 44 Marion 806 28 65 8 Marshall 1028 14 29 6 Monroe 1114 61 148 44 Montgomery 426 19* 34 9 Neshoba 1472 102 111 37 Newton 701 20 34 7 Noxubee 533 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1607 46 191 30 Panola 1339 25 13 2 Pearl River 799 49 70 20 Perry 366 12 4 0 Pike 1180 46 80 21 Pontotoc 1135 13 6 1 Prentiss 703 15 47 3 Quitman 352 5 0 0 Rankin 3025 70 151 18 Scott 1126 23 16 3 Sharkey 256 10 43 8 Simpson 975 40 102 19 Smith 492 13 54 8 Stone 339 10 44 6 Sunflower 1317 42 56 10 Tallahatchie 680 13 13 2 Tate 893 35* 32 12 Tippah 578 16 3 0 Tishomingo 600 31 96 22 Tunica 459 13 12 2 Union 927 23 46 11 Walthall 579 24 67 13 Warren 1342 46 113 22 Washington 2086 68 105 22 Wayne 863 21 59 10 Webster 315 13 52 11 Wilkinson 284 17 15 4 Winston 710 19 40 11 Yalobusha 391 13 35 7 Yazoo 997 23 46 6 Total 87,805 2,623 5,428 1,083

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

