426 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 426 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 510,748 with 10,229 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46881258818
Alcorn583810513020
Amite209457579
Attala33689018936
Benton1519394710
Bolivar642415123933
Calhoun283749447
Carroll1726415211
Chickasaw3102676115
Choctaw136427120
Claiborne134038469
Clarke30059513232
Clay311478415
Coahoma421910913814
Copiah45429410415
Covington43169514239
De Soto3300942512626
Forrest1369525828360
Franklin123829465
George509480739
Greene224549576
Grenada376610915632
Hancock78161307215
Harrison3475855353578
Hinds32489639854139
Holmes27068910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba476310713524
Jackson2479038828341
Jasper339366462
Jefferson96734417
Jefferson Davis17304391
Jones1405424625944
Kemper1441415010
Lafayette876214220057
Lamar106201405612
Lauderdale12199324482108
Lawrence216940272
Leake4129909917
Lee1612524022543
Leflore470814424055
Lincoln551113620841
Lowndes1124019328167
Madison1484428241672
Marion425711216224
Marshall66141416917
Monroe694017919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba671121022861
Newton3939818715
Noxubee188342416
Oktibbeha719213827140
Panola671513310315
Pearl River968024321042
Perry212956249
Pike591315517744
Pontotoc69191098713
Prentiss49708310115
Quitman10732800
Rankin2238640149269
Scott47589911719
Sharkey65021458
Simpson453011716520
Smith268652718
Stone3656668814
Sunflower428310612420
Tallahatchie231052507
Tate47251148019
Tippah48738212014
Tishomingo37449310328
Tunica162339193
Union62579613323
Walthall2211666914
Warren683117817538
Washington754416820241
Wayne4427728013
Webster2046486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31779213539
Yalobusha2423478222
Yazoo45459115220
Total510,74810,22911,3342,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

