426 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 426 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 510,748 with 10,229 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4688 125 88 18 Alcorn 5838 105 130 20 Amite 2094 57 57 9 Attala 3368 90 189 36 Benton 1519 39 47 10 Bolivar 6424 151 239 33 Calhoun 2837 49 44 7 Carroll 1726 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3102 67 61 15 Choctaw 1364 27 12 0 Claiborne 1340 38 46 9 Clarke 3005 95 132 32 Clay 3114 78 41 5 Coahoma 4219 109 138 14 Copiah 4542 94 104 15 Covington 4316 95 142 39 De Soto 33009 425 126 26 Forrest 13695 258 283 60 Franklin 1238 29 46 5 George 5094 80 73 9 Greene 2245 49 57 6 Grenada 3766 109 156 32 Hancock 7816 130 72 15 Harrison 34758 553 535 78 Hinds 32489 639 854 139 Holmes 2706 89 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4763 107 135 24 Jackson 24790 388 283 41 Jasper 3393 66 46 2 Jefferson 967 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1730 43 9 1 Jones 14054 246 259 44 Kemper 1441 41 50 10 Lafayette 8762 142 200 57 Lamar 10620 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12199 324 482 108 Lawrence 2169 40 27 2 Leake 4129 90 99 17 Lee 16125 240 225 43 Leflore 4708 144 240 55 Lincoln 5511 136 208 41 Lowndes 11240 193 281 67 Madison 14844 282 416 72 Marion 4257 112 162 24 Marshall 6614 141 69 17 Monroe 6940 179 191 55 Montgomery 1810 57 64 10 Neshoba 6711 210 228 61 Newton 3939 81 87 15 Noxubee 1883 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7192 138 271 40 Panola 6715 133 103 15 Pearl River 9680 243 210 42 Perry 2129 56 24 9 Pike 5913 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6919 109 87 13 Prentiss 4970 83 101 15 Quitman 1073 28 0 0 Rankin 22386 401 492 69 Scott 4758 99 117 19 Sharkey 650 21 45 8 Simpson 4530 117 165 20 Smith 2686 52 71 8 Stone 3656 66 88 14 Sunflower 4283 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2310 52 50 7 Tate 4725 114 80 19 Tippah 4873 82 120 14 Tishomingo 3744 93 103 28 Tunica 1623 39 19 3 Union 6257 96 133 23 Walthall 2211 66 69 14 Warren 6831 178 175 38 Washington 7544 168 202 41 Wayne 4427 72 80 13 Webster 2046 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3177 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2423 47 82 22 Yazoo 4545 91 152 20 Total 510,748 10,229 11,334 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.