427 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 427 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 323,641 with 7,437 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3145868316
Alcorn33687413020
Amite128143579
Attala21607317536
Benton1027254610
Bolivar485713423633
Calhoun175132366
Carroll1229305110
Chickasaw2125596015
Choctaw8021820
Claiborne103431459
Clarke17938012331
Clay189554385
Coahoma30348412912
Copiah3038668511
Covington27088313939
De Soto2247427411324
Forrest794415624453
Franklin85223404
George254151598
Greene132334536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3922886914
Harrison1874931749070
Hinds21273427808132
Holmes19167410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30608013524
Jackson1389625124135
Jasper223148432
Jefferson66528417
Jefferson Davis10973491
Jones850616922042
Kemper97429449
Lafayette634512418755
Lamar6438885312
Lauderdale7286243443101
Lawrence132825272
Leake2739749216
Lee1017817622242
Leflore352512523652
Lincoln403511319740
Lowndes658315025863
Madison1038222739170
Marion27338015824
Marshall46031056515
Monroe419413619055
Montgomery129544549
Neshoba410818020759
Newton2512648715
Noxubee128935356
Oktibbeha46919822236
Panola468211210415
Pearl River467814819439
Perry128738218
Pike339911113436
Pontotoc4319738613
Prentiss2890619915
Quitman8301900
Rankin1419328440661
Scott32297411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30458915820
Smith168934688
Stone1951358514
Sunflower34029312320
Tallahatchie180542507
Tate3440888019
Tippah29406811913
Tishomingo23366910227
Tunica108927182
Union41937913123
Walthall1366476913
Warren447812116937
Washington546013919039
Wayne2660426911
Webster1155326112
Wilkinson70232255
Winston23178213039
Yalobusha1683408222
Yazoo31937114118
Total323,6417,43710,5331,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories