427 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 427 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 323,641 with 7,437 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3145 86 83 16 Alcorn 3368 74 130 20 Amite 1281 43 57 9 Attala 2160 73 175 36 Benton 1027 25 46 10 Bolivar 4857 134 236 33 Calhoun 1751 32 36 6 Carroll 1229 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2125 59 60 15 Choctaw 802 18 2 0 Claiborne 1034 31 45 9 Clarke 1793 80 123 31 Clay 1895 54 38 5 Coahoma 3034 84 129 12 Copiah 3038 66 85 11 Covington 2708 83 139 39 De Soto 22474 274 113 24 Forrest 7944 156 244 53 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2541 51 59 8 Greene 1323 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 88 154 32 Hancock 3922 88 69 14 Harrison 18749 317 490 70 Hinds 21273 427 808 132 Holmes 1916 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3060 80 135 24 Jackson 13896 251 241 35 Jasper 2231 48 43 2 Jefferson 665 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1097 34 9 1 Jones 8506 169 220 42 Kemper 974 29 44 9 Lafayette 6345 124 187 55 Lamar 6438 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7286 243 443 101 Lawrence 1328 25 27 2 Leake 2739 74 92 16 Lee 10178 176 222 42 Leflore 3525 125 236 52 Lincoln 4035 113 197 40 Lowndes 6583 150 258 63 Madison 10382 227 391 70 Marion 2733 80 158 24 Marshall 4603 105 65 15 Monroe 4194 136 190 55 Montgomery 1295 44 54 9 Neshoba 4108 180 207 59 Newton 2512 64 87 15 Noxubee 1289 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4691 98 222 36 Panola 4682 112 104 15 Pearl River 4678 148 194 39 Perry 1287 38 21 8 Pike 3399 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4319 73 86 13 Prentiss 2890 61 99 15 Quitman 830 19 0 0 Rankin 14193 284 406 61 Scott 3229 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3045 89 158 20 Smith 1689 34 68 8 Stone 1951 35 85 14 Sunflower 3402 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1805 42 50 7 Tate 3440 88 80 19 Tippah 2940 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2336 69 102 27 Tunica 1089 27 18 2 Union 4193 79 131 23 Walthall 1366 47 69 13 Warren 4478 121 169 37 Washington 5460 139 190 39 Wayne 2660 42 69 11 Webster 1155 32 61 12 Wilkinson 702 32 25 5 Winston 2317 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1683 40 82 22 Yazoo 3193 71 141 18 Total 323,641 7,437 10,533 1,988

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.