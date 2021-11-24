432 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 432 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,632 with 10,262 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47661258818
Alcorn586210713020
Amite209557579
Attala33779018936
Benton1526394710
Bolivar644015124033
Calhoun284449447
Carroll1744415211
Chickasaw3133676115
Choctaw136527120
Claiborne134238469
Clarke30119513232
Clay311878415
Coahoma422710913814
Copiah45589510415
Covington43289514239
De Soto3316243212626
Forrest1374125928360
Franklin124929465
George510180739
Greene224749576
Grenada377510915632
Hancock78351327215
Harrison3485355553578
Hinds32556641854139
Holmes27128910920
Humphreys131139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba482910713524
Jackson2483038928341
Jasper340166462
Jefferson96834417
Jefferson Davis17364391
Jones1408624725944
Kemper1449415010
Lafayette882714320057
Lamar106441405612
Lauderdale12249324482108
Lawrence217840272
Leake4137909917
Lee1623824222543
Leflore472314424055
Lincoln552513620841
Lowndes1128619328767
Madison1487428341672
Marion426511216224
Marshall66531416917
Monroe698917919155
Montgomery1815576410
Neshoba672621022961
Newton3955818715
Noxubee188642416
Oktibbeha720413827140
Panola674613410315
Pearl River970724421042
Perry213356249
Pike592415617744
Pontotoc69701098713
Prentiss50088410115
Quitman10752800
Rankin2244240249269
Scott47749911719
Sharkey65121458
Simpson454311716520
Smith268952718
Stone3656668814
Sunflower429910612420
Tallahatchie231453507
Tate47481168019
Tippah49028212014
Tishomingo38179310328
Tunica163239193
Union63389713323
Walthall2213666914
Warren684917817538
Washington755016920241
Wayne4427728013
Webster2051486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31779213539
Yalobusha2437478222
Yazoo45559115220
Total512,63210,26211,3422,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories