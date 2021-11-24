432 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 432 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,632 with 10,262 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4766
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5862
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2095
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3377
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1526
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6440
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2844
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1744
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3133
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1365
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1342
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3011
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3118
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4227
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4558
|95
|104
|15
|Covington
|4328
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33162
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13741
|259
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1249
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5101
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2247
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3775
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7835
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34853
|555
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32556
|641
|854
|139
|Holmes
|2712
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1311
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4829
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24830
|389
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3401
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|968
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1736
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14086
|247
|259
|44
|Kemper
|1449
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8827
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10644
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12249
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2178
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4137
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16238
|242
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4723
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5525
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11286
|193
|287
|67
|Madison
|14874
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4265
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6653
|141
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6989
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1815
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6726
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3955
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1886
|42
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7204
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6746
|134
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9707
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2133
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5924
|156
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6970
|109
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5008
|84
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1075
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22442
|402
|492
|69
|Scott
|4774
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|651
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4543
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2689
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3656
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4299
|106
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2314
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4748
|116
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4902
|82
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3817
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1632
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6338
|97
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2213
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6849
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7550
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4427
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2051
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1059
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3177
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2437
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4555
|91
|152
|20
|Total
|512,632
|10,262
|11,342
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.