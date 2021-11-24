432 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 432 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,632 with 10,262 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4766 125 88 18 Alcorn 5862 107 130 20 Amite 2095 57 57 9 Attala 3377 90 189 36 Benton 1526 39 47 10 Bolivar 6440 151 240 33 Calhoun 2844 49 44 7 Carroll 1744 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3133 67 61 15 Choctaw 1365 27 12 0 Claiborne 1342 38 46 9 Clarke 3011 95 132 32 Clay 3118 78 41 5 Coahoma 4227 109 138 14 Copiah 4558 95 104 15 Covington 4328 95 142 39 De Soto 33162 432 126 26 Forrest 13741 259 283 60 Franklin 1249 29 46 5 George 5101 80 73 9 Greene 2247 49 57 6 Grenada 3775 109 156 32 Hancock 7835 132 72 15 Harrison 34853 555 535 78 Hinds 32556 641 854 139 Holmes 2712 89 109 20 Humphreys 1311 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4829 107 135 24 Jackson 24830 389 283 41 Jasper 3401 66 46 2 Jefferson 968 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1736 43 9 1 Jones 14086 247 259 44 Kemper 1449 41 50 10 Lafayette 8827 143 200 57 Lamar 10644 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12249 324 482 108 Lawrence 2178 40 27 2 Leake 4137 90 99 17 Lee 16238 242 225 43 Leflore 4723 144 240 55 Lincoln 5525 136 208 41 Lowndes 11286 193 287 67 Madison 14874 283 416 72 Marion 4265 112 162 24 Marshall 6653 141 69 17 Monroe 6989 179 191 55 Montgomery 1815 57 64 10 Neshoba 6726 210 229 61 Newton 3955 81 87 15 Noxubee 1886 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7204 138 271 40 Panola 6746 134 103 15 Pearl River 9707 244 210 42 Perry 2133 56 24 9 Pike 5924 156 177 44 Pontotoc 6970 109 87 13 Prentiss 5008 84 101 15 Quitman 1075 28 0 0 Rankin 22442 402 492 69 Scott 4774 99 117 19 Sharkey 651 21 45 8 Simpson 4543 117 165 20 Smith 2689 52 71 8 Stone 3656 66 88 14 Sunflower 4299 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2314 53 50 7 Tate 4748 116 80 19 Tippah 4902 82 120 14 Tishomingo 3817 93 103 28 Tunica 1632 39 19 3 Union 6338 97 133 23 Walthall 2213 66 69 14 Warren 6849 178 175 38 Washington 7550 169 202 41 Wayne 4427 72 80 13 Webster 2051 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3177 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2437 47 82 22 Yazoo 4555 91 152 20 Total 512,632 10,262 11,342 2,100

