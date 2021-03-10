437 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 437 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 298,445 with 6,845 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2366 79 78 15 Alcorn 2929 63 130 20 Amite 1132 37 55 9 Attala 2106 71 175 36 Benton 941 24 45 10 Bolivar 4641 125 232 31 Calhoun 1592 29 36 5 Carroll 1197 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2020 54 60 15 Choctaw 704 17 1 0 Claiborne 993 30 45 9 Clarke 1714 74 123 31 Clay 1795 53 38 5 Coahoma 2838 69 129 11 Copiah 2806 59 81 11 Covington 2511 80 136 39 De Soto 19868 233 113 24 Forrest 7320 139 226 51 Franklin 769 20 40 4 George 2329 45 59 7 Greene 1284 33 52 6 Grenada 2494 79 155 32 Hancock 3562 78 69 14 Harrison 16962 290 485 68 Hinds 19021 397 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 936 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2910 75 134 23 Jackson 12784 234 240 35 Jasper 2157 45 43 2 Jefferson 631 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1029 31 8 1 Jones 8066 149 219 41 Kemper 919 23 44 9 Lafayette 5779 114 187 55 Lamar 5956 82 53 13 Lauderdale 6903 229 443 100 Lawrence 1218 21 27 2 Leake 2554 72 88 15 Lee 9736 163 222 41 Leflore 3414 123 236 52 Lincoln 3680 104 186 39 Lowndes 6068 141 256 62 Madison 9569 204 366 69 Marion 2594 78 158 24 Marshall 4075 96 64 15 Monroe 3999 129 190 55 Montgomery 1235 40 54 9 Neshoba 3865 172 203 59 Newton 2343 53 87 15 Noxubee 1236 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4444 96 222 36 Panola 4351 99 103 14 Pearl River 4232 132 188 36 Perry 1236 36 21 8 Pike 3047 97 133 35 Pontotoc 4118 71 86 12 Prentiss 2714 58 99 15 Quitman 777 15 0 0 Rankin 12877 266 392 61 Scott 2973 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2791 81 157 20 Smith 1546 34 66 8 Stone 1738 29 84 14 Sunflower 3222 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1720 39 50 7 Tate 3103 76 80 19 Tippah 2810 66 119 13 Tishomingo 2134 66 102 27 Tunica 1009 24 18 2 Union 3974 74 131 23 Walthall 1260 41 69 13 Warren 4148 115 170 37 Washington 5236 130 191 39 Wayne 2563 41 69 11 Webster 1112 32 61 12 Wilkinson 628 27 25 5 Winston 2226 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1468 36 82 22 Yazoo 2943 66 139 18 Total 298,445 6,845 10,406 1,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.