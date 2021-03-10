437 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 437 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 298,445 with 6,845 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2366797815
Alcorn29296313020
Amite113237559
Attala21067117536
Benton941244510
Bolivar464112523231
Calhoun159229365
Carroll1197255110
Chickasaw2020546015
Choctaw7041710
Claiborne99330459
Clarke17147412331
Clay179553385
Coahoma28386912911
Copiah2806598111
Covington25118013639
De Soto1986823311324
Forrest732013922651
Franklin76920404
George232945597
Greene128433526
Grenada24947915532
Hancock3562786914
Harrison1696229048568
Hinds19021397805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93629348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29107513423
Jackson1278423424035
Jasper215745432
Jefferson63127407
Jefferson Davis10293181
Jones806614921941
Kemper91923449
Lafayette577911418755
Lamar5956825313
Lauderdale6903229443100
Lawrence121821272
Leake2554728815
Lee973616322241
Leflore341412323652
Lincoln368010418639
Lowndes606814125662
Madison956920436669
Marion25947815824
Marshall4075966415
Monroe399912919055
Montgomery123540549
Neshoba386517220359
Newton2343538715
Noxubee123631356
Oktibbeha44449622236
Panola43519910314
Pearl River423213218836
Perry123636218
Pike30479713335
Pontotoc4118718612
Prentiss2714589915
Quitman7771500
Rankin1287726639261
Scott29737111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson27918115720
Smith154634668
Stone1738298414
Sunflower32228712120
Tallahatchie172039507
Tate3103768019
Tippah28106611913
Tishomingo21346610227
Tunica100924182
Union39747413123
Walthall1260416913
Warren414811517037
Washington523613019139
Wayne2563416911
Webster1112326112
Wilkinson62827255
Winston22267913039
Yalobusha1468368222
Yazoo29436613918
Total298,4456,84510,4061,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

