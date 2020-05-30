439 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,229 total cases with 723 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 439 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,229 with 723 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Holmes 3 Lauderdale 2 Leflore 1 Lincoln 1 Oktibbeha 1 Scott 1 Warren 1 Wayne 1

* 1 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths on May 11 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Holmes 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 196 15 43 8 Alcorn 17 1 0 0 Amite 60 1 12 1 Attala 292 16 80 14 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 160 11 17 4 Calhoun 64 4 23 4 Carroll 117 11 46 9 Chickasaw 133 12 34 8 Choctaw 43 2 0 0 Claiborne 111 2 8 1 Clarke 143 18 17 7 Clay 112 4 0 0 Coahoma 121 4 0 0 Copiah 310 4 0 0 Covington 165 2 1 0 Desoto 533 7 19 2 Forrest 553 38 87 27 Franklin 28 2 2 1 George 25 1 0 0 Greene 12 1 0 0 Grenada 89 3 14 2 Hancock 90 11 9 3 Harrison 257 7 3 2 Hinds 999 25 81 13 Holmes 397 28 80 14 Humphreys 60 7 16 5 Itawamba 87 7 34 6 Jackson 305 13 40 4 Jasper 157 4 1 0 Jefferson 42 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 77 2 4 1 Jones 598 25 82 13 Kemper 144 11 32 7 Lafayette 131 4 38 1 Lamar 235 5 5 2 Lauderdale 735 61 194 40 Lawrence 102 1 1 0 Leake 421 12 1 0 Lee 149 6 20 1 Leflore 258 31 84 18 Lincoln 256 28 86 21 Lowndes 211 9 19 5 Madison 720 23 101 12 Marion 115 9 14 2 Marshall 83 3 2 0 Monroe 255 25 92 22 Montgomery 83 1 0 0 Neshoba 630 38 69 21 Newton 271 4 5 0 Noxubee 185 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 235 12 45 8 Panola 70 3 0 0 Pearl River 209 31 45 11 Perry 50 3 0 0 Pike 202 11 15 6 Pontotoc 32 3 3 1 Prentiss 52 3 22 3 Quitman 26 0 0 0 Rankin 421 7 7 0 Scott 650 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 101 0 5 0 Smith 150 11 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 81 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 27 1 0 0 Tate 89 1 2 0 Tippah 73 11 0 0 Tishomingo 32 0 1 0 Tunica 54 3 12 2 Union 83 5 20 4 Walthall 55 0 0 0 Warren 171 9 37 7 Washington 168 7 8 1 Wayne 177 1 2 0 Webster 69 1 18 0 Wilkinson 88 9 5 2 Winston 112 1 0 0 Yalobusha 90 5 27 5 Yazoo 273 4 11 2 Total 15,229 723 1,859 365

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.