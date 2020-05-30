Breaking News
439 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,229 total cases with 723 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 439 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,229 with 723 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Holmes3
Lauderdale2
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Oktibbeha1
Scott1
Warren1
Wayne1

1 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths on May 11 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Holmes1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams19615438
Alcorn17100
Amite601121
Attala292168014
Benton15010
Bolivar16011174
Calhoun644234
Carroll11711469
Chickasaw13312348
Choctaw43200
Claiborne111281
Clarke14318177
Clay112400
Coahoma121400
Copiah310400
Covington165210
Desoto5337192
Forrest553388727
Franklin28221
George25100
Greene12100
Grenada893142
Hancock901193
Harrison257732
Hinds999258113
Holmes397288014
Humphreys607165
Itawamba877346
Jackson30513404
Jasper157410
Jefferson42100
Jefferson Davis77241
Jones598258213
Kemper14411327
Lafayette1314381
Lamar235552
Lauderdale7356119440
Lawrence102110
Leake4211210
Lee1496201
Leflore258318418
Lincoln256288621
Lowndes2119195
Madison7202310112
Marion1159142
Marshall83320
Monroe255259222
Montgomery83100
Neshoba630386921
Newton271450
Noxubee1856143
Oktibbeha23512458
Panola70300
Pearl River209314511
Perry50300
Pike20211156
Pontotoc32331
Prentiss523223
Quitman26000
Rankin421770
Scott65012132
Sharkey7000
Simpson101050
Smith15011307
Stone30000
Sunflower81300
Tallahatchie27100
Tate89120
Tippah731100
Tishomingo32010
Tunica543122
Union835204
Walthall55000
Warren1719377
Washington168781
Wayne177120
Webster691180
Wilkinson88952
Winston112100
Yalobusha905275
Yazoo2734112
Total15,2297231,859365

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

