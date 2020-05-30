439 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 15,229 total cases with 723 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 439 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 15,229 with 723 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Holmes
|3
|Lauderdale
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Scott
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
* 1 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths on May 11 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Holmes
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|196
|15
|43
|8
|Alcorn
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|60
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|292
|16
|80
|14
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|160
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|64
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|117
|11
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|133
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|111
|2
|8
|1
|Clarke
|143
|18
|17
|7
|Clay
|112
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|121
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|310
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|165
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|533
|7
|19
|2
|Forrest
|553
|38
|87
|27
|Franklin
|28
|2
|2
|1
|George
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|89
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|90
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|257
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|999
|25
|81
|13
|Holmes
|397
|28
|80
|14
|Humphreys
|60
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|87
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|305
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|157
|4
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|42
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|77
|2
|4
|1
|Jones
|598
|25
|82
|13
|Kemper
|144
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|131
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|235
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|735
|61
|194
|40
|Lawrence
|102
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|421
|12
|1
|0
|Lee
|149
|6
|20
|1
|Leflore
|258
|31
|84
|18
|Lincoln
|256
|28
|86
|21
|Lowndes
|211
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|720
|23
|101
|12
|Marion
|115
|9
|14
|2
|Marshall
|83
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|255
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|83
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|630
|38
|69
|21
|Newton
|271
|4
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|185
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|235
|12
|45
|8
|Panola
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|209
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|50
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|202
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|32
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|52
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|421
|7
|7
|0
|Scott
|650
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|101
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|150
|11
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|81
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|89
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|73
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|32
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|54
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|83
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|55
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|171
|9
|37
|7
|Washington
|168
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|177
|1
|2
|0
|Webster
|69
|1
|18
|0
|Wilkinson
|88
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|112
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|90
|5
|27
|5
|Yazoo
|273
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|15,229
|723
|1,859
|365
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
