4,412 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, far exceeding a record set only two days earlier and indicating more challenges in coming days for already-strained hospitals.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,412 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 376,124 with 7,730 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3672 90 83 17 Alcorn 3862 75 130 20 Amite 1490 44 57 9 Attala 2489 74 187 36 Benton 1144 25 47 10 Bolivar 5214 137 237 33 Calhoun 1962 33 36 6 Carroll 1335 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2341 60 61 15 Choctaw 884 19 10 0 Claiborne 1104 31 46 9 Clarke 2033 80 123 31 Clay 2193 55 41 5 Coahoma 3270 86 129 12 Copiah 3473 70 100 12 Covington 3294 86 142 39 De Soto 24447 288 113 24 Forrest 10168 168 270 53 Franklin 929 24 41 5 George 3187 53 61 9 Greene 1559 38 57 6 Grenada 2859 89 154 32 Hancock 4892 88 70 14 Harrison 23811 344 504 72 Hinds 25992 470 828 135 Holmes 2131 75 104 20 Humphreys 1056 33 34 9 Issaquena 179 6 0 0 Itawamba 3360 82 135 24 Jackson 17579 264 258 36 Jasper 2526 48 44 2 Jefferson 757 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1307 35 9 1 Jones 10002 174 225 43 Kemper 1134 31 44 9 Lafayette 6960 127 187 55 Lamar 8127 93 54 12 Lauderdale 9043 247 457 102 Lawrence 1564 27 27 2 Leake 3150 77 92 16 Lee 11622 182 223 43 Leflore 3868 127 239 55 Lincoln 4365 118 198 40 Lowndes 7792 153 262 63 Madison 11711 233 404 70 Marion 3120 83 160 24 Marshall 4946 106 65 15 Monroe 4653 138 191 55 Montgomery 1414 46 54 9 Neshoba 5171 182 209 59 Newton 2952 65 87 15 Noxubee 1437 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5421 98 222 36 Panola 4972 112 104 15 Pearl River 5994 160 200 40 Perry 1447 39 23 8 Pike 4008 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4733 74 86 13 Prentiss 3249 64 100 15 Quitman 898 20 0 0 Rankin 16834 301 470 65 Scott 3691 77 116 18 Sharkey 540 18 45 8 Simpson 3455 94 160 20 Smith 1940 37 68 8 Stone 2663 38 85 14 Sunflower 3667 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1904 44 50 7 Tate 3625 88 80 19 Tippah 3404 71 120 14 Tishomingo 2501 70 102 27 Tunica 1208 27 18 2 Union 4638 79 132 23 Walthall 1596 51 69 13 Warren 5146 128 169 38 Washington 5820 140 193 41 Wayne 3125 46 79 11 Webster 1360 32 62 12 Wilkinson 844 33 25 5 Winston 2492 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1825 41 82 22 Yazoo 3594 78 149 20 Total 376,124 7,730 10,815 2,016

The state Health Department said 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationally. It also said that between July 13 and Wednesday in Mississippi, unvaccinated people made up 98% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 90% of those hospitalized with it and 84% of those who died from it.

Mississippi has just under 3 million residents.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.