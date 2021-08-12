4,412 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, far exceeding a record set only two days earlier and indicating more challenges in coming days for already-strained hospitals.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,412 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 376,124 with 7,730 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3672
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3862
|75
|130
|20
|Amite
|1490
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2489
|74
|187
|36
|Benton
|1144
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5214
|137
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|1962
|33
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1335
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2341
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|884
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1104
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2033
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2193
|55
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3270
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3473
|70
|100
|12
|Covington
|3294
|86
|142
|39
|De Soto
|24447
|288
|113
|24
|Forrest
|10168
|168
|270
|53
|Franklin
|929
|24
|41
|5
|George
|3187
|53
|61
|9
|Greene
|1559
|38
|57
|6
|Grenada
|2859
|89
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4892
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|23811
|344
|504
|72
|Hinds
|25992
|470
|828
|135
|Holmes
|2131
|75
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1056
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|179
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3360
|82
|135
|24
|Jackson
|17579
|264
|258
|36
|Jasper
|2526
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|757
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1307
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|10002
|174
|225
|43
|Kemper
|1134
|31
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6960
|127
|187
|55
|Lamar
|8127
|93
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|9043
|247
|457
|102
|Lawrence
|1564
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3150
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|11622
|182
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3868
|127
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4365
|118
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7792
|153
|262
|63
|Madison
|11711
|233
|404
|70
|Marion
|3120
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4946
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4653
|138
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1414
|46
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5171
|182
|209
|59
|Newton
|2952
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1437
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5421
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4972
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5994
|160
|200
|40
|Perry
|1447
|39
|23
|8
|Pike
|4008
|116
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4733
|74
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3249
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|898
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16834
|301
|470
|65
|Scott
|3691
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|540
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3455
|94
|160
|20
|Smith
|1940
|37
|68
|8
|Stone
|2663
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3667
|95
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1904
|44
|50
|7
|Tate
|3625
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3404
|71
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2501
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1208
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4638
|79
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1596
|51
|69
|13
|Warren
|5146
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5820
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3125
|46
|79
|11
|Webster
|1360
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|844
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2492
|85
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1825
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3594
|78
|149
|20
|Total
|376,124
|7,730
|10,815
|2,016
The state Health Department said 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationally. It also said that between July 13 and Wednesday in Mississippi, unvaccinated people made up 98% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 90% of those hospitalized with it and 84% of those who died from it.
Mississippi has just under 3 million residents.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.