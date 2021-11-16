442 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 442 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,717 with 10,215 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4680 125 88 18 Alcorn 5818 105 130 20 Amite 2090 56 57 9 Attala 3364 90 189 36 Benton 1515 39 47 10 Bolivar 6418 151 239 33 Calhoun 2830 49 44 7 Carroll 1721 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3077 67 61 15 Choctaw 1359 27 12 0 Claiborne 1339 38 46 9 Clarke 3003 95 132 32 Clay 3109 78 41 5 Coahoma 4212 109 138 14 Copiah 4525 94 104 15 Covington 4309 95 142 39 De Soto 32875 424 124 26 Forrest 13668 258 283 60 Franklin 1234 29 46 5 George 5088 80 73 9 Greene 2239 49 57 6 Grenada 3762 109 156 32 Hancock 7812 130 72 15 Harrison 34679 552 535 78 Hinds 32433 639 853 139 Holmes 2703 89 109 20 Humphreys 1307 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4748 107 135 24 Jackson 24766 388 283 41 Jasper 3391 66 46 2 Jefferson 966 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1729 43 9 1 Jones 14031 246 259 44 Kemper 1438 41 50 10 Lafayette 8751 141 200 57 Lamar 10606 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12168 324 482 108 Lawrence 2166 40 27 2 Leake 4124 90 99 17 Lee 16051 240 225 43 Leflore 4707 144 240 55 Lincoln 5500 136 208 41 Lowndes 11215 193 281 67 Madison 14825 282 416 72 Marion 4254 110 162 24 Marshall 6591 139 69 17 Monroe 6922 179 191 55 Montgomery 1810 57 64 10 Neshoba 6705 210 228 61 Newton 3937 81 87 15 Noxubee 1882 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7190 138 271 40 Panola 6704 133 103 15 Pearl River 9674 242 210 42 Perry 2123 56 24 9 Pike 5908 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6873 109 87 13 Prentiss 4952 83 101 15 Quitman 1072 28 0 0 Rankin 22367 401 492 69 Scott 4758 98 117 19 Sharkey 650 21 45 8 Simpson 4524 117 165 20 Smith 2685 52 71 8 Stone 3653 66 88 14 Sunflower 4280 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2308 52 50 7 Tate 4710 113 80 19 Tippah 4858 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3722 93 103 28 Tunica 1622 39 19 3 Union 6222 96 133 23 Walthall 2207 65 69 14 Warren 6822 177 175 38 Washington 7540 168 202 41 Wayne 4423 72 80 13 Webster 2045 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1057 39 25 6 Winston 3174 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2411 47 82 22 Yazoo 4537 91 152 20 Total 509,717 10,215 11,331 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.