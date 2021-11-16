442 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 442 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 509,717 with 10,215 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46801258818
Alcorn581810513020
Amite209056579
Attala33649018936
Benton1515394710
Bolivar641815123933
Calhoun283049447
Carroll1721415211
Chickasaw3077676115
Choctaw135927120
Claiborne133938469
Clarke30039513232
Clay310978415
Coahoma421210913814
Copiah45259410415
Covington43099514239
De Soto3287542412426
Forrest1366825828360
Franklin123429465
George508880739
Greene223949576
Grenada376210915632
Hancock78121307215
Harrison3467955253578
Hinds32433639853139
Holmes27038910920
Humphreys130739359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba474810713524
Jackson2476638828341
Jasper339166462
Jefferson96634417
Jefferson Davis17294391
Jones1403124625944
Kemper1438415010
Lafayette875114120057
Lamar106061405612
Lauderdale12168324482108
Lawrence216640272
Leake4124909917
Lee1605124022543
Leflore470714424055
Lincoln550013620841
Lowndes1121519328167
Madison1482528241672
Marion425411016224
Marshall65911396917
Monroe692217919155
Montgomery1810576410
Neshoba670521022861
Newton3937818715
Noxubee188242416
Oktibbeha719013827140
Panola670413310315
Pearl River967424221042
Perry212356249
Pike590815517744
Pontotoc68731098713
Prentiss49528310115
Quitman10722800
Rankin2236740149269
Scott47589811719
Sharkey65021458
Simpson452411716520
Smith268552718
Stone3653668814
Sunflower428010612420
Tallahatchie230852507
Tate47101138019
Tippah48588112014
Tishomingo37229310328
Tunica162239193
Union62229613323
Walthall2207656914
Warren682217717538
Washington754016820241
Wayne4423728013
Webster2045486714
Wilkinson105739256
Winston31749213539
Yalobusha2411478222
Yazoo45379115220
Total509,71710,21511,3312,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

