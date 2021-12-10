445 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 445 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 519,115 with 10,326 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4798 125 88 18 Alcorn 6019 108 130 20 Amite 2113 57 57 9 Attala 3430 90 189 36 Benton 1540 39 47 10 Bolivar 6509 151 240 33 Calhoun 2902 51 44 7 Carroll 1767 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3232 67 61 15 Choctaw 1384 27 12 0 Claiborne 1351 39 46 9 Clarke 3023 95 132 32 Clay 3150 78 41 5 Coahoma 4302 111 138 14 Copiah 4615 95 106 15 Covington 4363 95 142 39 De Soto 33645 432 126 26 Forrest 13893 260 283 60 Franklin 1275 30 46 5 George 5121 80 73 9 Greene 2256 49 57 6 Grenada 3815 109 156 32 Hancock 7864 132 72 15 Harrison 35135 560 535 79 Hinds 32918 646 852 139 Holmes 2740 89 109 20 Humphreys 1328 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4941 107 135 24 Jackson 24976 392 285 41 Jasper 3421 67 46 3 Jefferson 975 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1751 43 9 1 Jones 14220 248 261 44 Kemper 1457 41 50 10 Lafayette 8921 143 202 57 Lamar 10734 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12390 323 482 108 Lawrence 2219 42 27 2 Leake 4150 92 99 17 Lee 16665 245 224 43 Leflore 4777 144 240 55 Lincoln 5562 136 208 41 Lowndes 11420 195 303 67 Madison 15041 283 416 72 Marion 4323 112 162 24 Marshall 6782 142 69 17 Monroe 7146 179 191 55 Montgomery 1829 57 64 10 Neshoba 6771 210 229 61 Newton 3975 82 87 15 Noxubee 1891 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7259 139 271 40 Panola 6845 136 103 15 Pearl River 9773 244 210 42 Perry 2149 56 24 9 Pike 5964 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7099 110 87 13 Prentiss 5137 86 101 15 Quitman 1081 28 0 0 Rankin 22688 405 492 69 Scott 4806 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4604 117 165 20 Smith 2717 52 71 8 Stone 3667 66 88 14 Sunflower 4348 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2335 53 50 7 Tate 4803 118 80 19 Tippah 5015 83 122 14 Tishomingo 3924 94 103 28 Tunica 1649 39 19 3 Union 6517 99 133 23 Walthall 2223 66 69 14 Warren 6940 179 175 38 Washington 7570 170 202 41 Wayne 4445 72 80 13 Webster 2080 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1068 39 25 6 Winston 3199 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2482 47 82 22 Yazoo 4607 93 152 20 Total 519,115 10,326 11,367 2,103

