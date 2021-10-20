448 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 500,286 with 9,968 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45841198818
Alcorn566210113020
Amite204755579
Attala33108918936
Benton1484384710
Bolivar630214823933
Calhoun278945447
Carroll1687385211
Chickasaw2994676115
Choctaw133326120
Claiborne132237469
Clarke29219413332
Clay307676415
Coahoma415410413813
Copiah44779210414
Covington42869414239
De Soto3203940212426
Forrest1343825028360
Franklin119428415
George496579739
Greene218248576
Grenada370310815632
Hancock77271267215
Harrison3428153753277
Hinds31911626852139
Holmes26788710920
Humphreys129238359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba462810513524
Jackson2446637928441
Jasper329565462
Jefferson94434417
Jefferson Davis17144291
Jones1382524223743
Kemper1419415010
Lafayette854213919956
Lamar105101355612
Lauderdale11984316481107
Lawrence212440272
Leake4080889917
Lee1550123522543
Leflore465414424055
Lincoln543113420540
Lowndes1100318828066
Madison1456627941672
Marion422510716224
Marshall64601346917
Monroe676517619155
Montgomery1794566410
Neshoba662520622860
Newton3816798715
Noxubee186440416
Oktibbeha713913127039
Panola651113110315
Pearl River949423721042
Perry205256249
Pike581515217443
Pontotoc66551028613
Prentiss46658110115
Quitman10642800
Rankin2197139049269
Scott47219811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson444011616120
Smith263350728
Stone3597648814
Sunflower423510512420
Tallahatchie226851507
Tate45791098019
Tippah46838112014
Tishomingo35949210328
Tunica159439193
Union60129413223
Walthall2187636914
Warren667917617438
Washington741815720341
Wayne4391728013
Webster2026466714
Wilkinson104839256
Winston31409113139
Yalobusha2333478222
Yazoo44368715220
Total500,2869,96811,2822,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

