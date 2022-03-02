JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,616 with 12,115 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7104 141 103 22 Alcorn 9867 148 132 20 Amite 3206 67 58 10 Attala 5231 111 207 38 Benton 2264 49 47 10 Bolivar 9215 177 275 34 Calhoun 4632 69 44 7 Carroll 2554 50 58 12 Chickasaw 5570 95 63 15 Choctaw 2199 33 13 0 Claiborne 2134 46 45 9 Clarke 4203 104 131 32 Clay 4932 96 41 5 Coahoma 6430 120 138 14 Copiah 7097 113 109 15 Covington 7052 108 187 41 De Soto 49851 539 130 27 Forrest 21892 306 370 66 Franklin 1920 37 47 5 George 7111 86 94 9 Greene 3176 56 81 7 Grenada 5489 126 155 32 Hancock 12139 149 146 23 Harrison 53224 646 747 87 Hinds 51904 766 882 141 Holmes 4432 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 39 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7352 143 134 24 Jackson 36735 442 418 46 Jasper 4792 73 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2840 50 15 1 Jones 21095 287 349 47 Kemper 2161 47 50 10 Lafayette 15107 176 202 57 Lamar 17305 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18704 358 499 108 Lawrence 3562 54 28 2 Leake 6361 114 103 17 Lee 26516 292 225 43 Leflore 7286 166 271 60 Lincoln 8247 155 214 45 Lowndes 17453 233 305 69 Madison 23873 319 420 72 Marion 6934 134 172 25 Marshall 9873 172 69 17 Monroe 10930 214 192 55 Montgomery 2944 74 95 15 Neshoba 10522 235 232 61 Newton 5973 96 89 16 Noxubee 2713 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11051 158 272 40 Panola 10360 165 103 15 Pearl River 14967 266 272 42 Perry 3032 63 43 9 Pike 9437 182 178 44 Pontotoc 10241 137 90 13 Prentiss 8161 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36327 476 511 69 Scott 6477 118 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6933 142 186 20 Smith 4080 66 80 8 Stone 5381 70 112 14 Sunflower 5734 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7 Tate 7254 139 80 19 Tippah 7291 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6098 122 104 28 Tunica 2508 45 20 4 Union 9441 116 133 23 Walthall 3571 78 71 16 Warren 10179 199 177 38 Washington 10224 195 246 44 Wayne 5940 84 101 13 Webster 3372 68 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5189 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4051 56 84 22 Yazoo 7998 103 152 20 Total 790,616 12,115 12,576 2,173

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.