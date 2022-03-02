JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,616 with 12,115 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams710414110322
Alcorn986714813220
Amite3206675810
Attala523111120738
Benton2264494710
Bolivar921517727534
Calhoun463269447
Carroll2554505812
Chickasaw5570956315
Choctaw219933130
Claiborne213446459
Clarke420310413132
Clay493296415
Coahoma643012013814
Copiah709711310915
Covington705210818741
De Soto4985153913027
Forrest2189230637066
Franklin192037475
George711186949
Greene317656817
Grenada548912615532
Hancock1213914914623
Harrison5322464674787
Hinds51904766882141
Holmes443210413321
Humphreys2007443910
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735214313424
Jackson3673544241846
Jasper479273462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis284050151
Jones2109528734947
Kemper2161475010
Lafayette1510717620257
Lamar173051607112
Lauderdale18704358499108
Lawrence356254282
Leake636111410317
Lee2651629222543
Leflore728616627160
Lincoln824715521445
Lowndes1745323330569
Madison2387331942072
Marion693413417225
Marshall98731726917
Monroe1093021419255
Montgomery2944749515
Neshoba1052223523261
Newton5973968916
Noxubee271348426
Oktibbeha1105115827240
Panola1036016510315
Pearl River1496726627242
Perry303263439
Pike943718217844
Pontotoc102411379013
Prentiss816110310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3632747651169
Scott647711812019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693314218620
Smith408066808
Stone53817011214
Sunflower573412013821
Tallahatchie317660507
Tate72541398019
Tippah729110611914
Tishomingo609812210428
Tunica250845204
Union944111613323
Walthall3571787116
Warren1017919917738
Washington1022419524644
Wayne59408410113
Webster3372686614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston518910313639
Yalobusha4051568422
Yazoo799810315220
Total790,61612,11512,5762,173

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.