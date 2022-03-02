JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,616 with 12,115 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7104
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9867
|148
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5231
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9215
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|69
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2554
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5570
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2199
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2134
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4203
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4932
|96
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6430
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7097
|113
|109
|15
|Covington
|7052
|108
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49851
|539
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21892
|306
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1920
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7111
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3176
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5489
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12139
|149
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53224
|646
|747
|87
|Hinds
|51904
|766
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4432
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7352
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36735
|442
|418
|46
|Jasper
|4792
|73
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2840
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21095
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2161
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15107
|176
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17305
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18704
|358
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3562
|54
|28
|2
|Leake
|6361
|114
|103
|17
|Lee
|26516
|292
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7286
|166
|271
|60
|Lincoln
|8247
|155
|214
|45
|Lowndes
|17453
|233
|305
|69
|Madison
|23873
|319
|420
|72
|Marion
|6934
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9873
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10930
|214
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2944
|74
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10522
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5973
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2713
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11051
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10360
|165
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14967
|266
|272
|42
|Perry
|3032
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9437
|182
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10241
|137
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8161
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36327
|476
|511
|69
|Scott
|6477
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6933
|142
|186
|20
|Smith
|4080
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5381
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5734
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7254
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7291
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6098
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2508
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9441
|116
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3571
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10179
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10224
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5940
|84
|101
|13
|Webster
|3372
|68
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5189
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4051
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7998
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|790,616
|12,115
|12,576
|2,173
