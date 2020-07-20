45 COVID-19 cases reported in outbreak at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced there have been 45 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in the outbreak at the Mississippi State Capitol.

According to Dr. Dobbs, 31 of the 45 cases were lawmakers. At least two Mississippi lawmakers have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Those lawmakers have been identified Rep. Manly Barton and Rep. Earle Banks.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn also tested positive for the virus.

