455 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 455 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,266 with 10,129 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4647
|122
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5717
|103
|130
|20
|Amite
|2068
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3353
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1505
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6361
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2813
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1705
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3040
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1347
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1334
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2978
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3097
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4192
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4503
|93
|104
|15
|Covington
|4306
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32462
|420
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13539
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1215
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5052
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2213
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3736
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7772
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34485
|546
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32171
|637
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2691
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1300
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4679
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24627
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3371
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|959
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13923
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1425
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8627
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10547
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12064
|323
|480
|108
|Lawrence
|2140
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4104
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15758
|236
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4692
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5483
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11134
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14699
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4239
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6517
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6833
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1802
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6670
|208
|228
|60
|Newton
|3842
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1873
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7166
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6608
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9608
|240
|210
|42
|Perry
|2084
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5870
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6802
|107
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4814
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22178
|397
|492
|69
|Scott
|4746
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|646
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4486
|116
|164
|20
|Smith
|2676
|51
|71
|8
|Stone
|3621
|65
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4255
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2297
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4645
|114
|80
|20
|Tippah
|4751
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3681
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1610
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6128
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2201
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6767
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7497
|163
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4412
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2039
|47
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1052
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3160
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2388
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4481
|89
|152
|20
|Total
|505,266
|10,129
|11,297
|2,097
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.