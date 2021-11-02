455 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 455 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,266 with 10,129 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46471228818
Alcorn571710313020
Amite206856579
Attala33539018936
Benton1505394710
Bolivar636115123933
Calhoun281349447
Carroll1705405211
Chickasaw3040676115
Choctaw134727120
Claiborne133438469
Clarke29789513232
Clay309777415
Coahoma419210913814
Copiah45039310415
Covington43069514239
De Soto3246242012426
Forrest1353925328360
Franklin121528445
George505279739
Greene221349576
Grenada373610815632
Hancock77721307215
Harrison3448554653477
Hinds32171637853139
Holmes26918810920
Humphreys130039359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba467910513524
Jackson2462738628341
Jasper337165462
Jefferson95934417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1392324323743
Kemper1425415010
Lafayette862714019956
Lamar105471385612
Lauderdale12064323480108
Lawrence214040272
Leake4104899917
Lee1575823622543
Leflore469214424055
Lincoln548313620841
Lowndes1113419228067
Madison1469928141672
Marion423910816224
Marshall65171396917
Monroe683317919155
Montgomery1802576410
Neshoba667020822860
Newton3842818715
Noxubee187340416
Oktibbeha716613327040
Panola660813110315
Pearl River960824021042
Perry208456249
Pike587015517744
Pontotoc68021078613
Prentiss48148210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2217839749269
Scott47469811719
Sharkey64621458
Simpson448611616420
Smith267651718
Stone3621658814
Sunflower425510512420
Tallahatchie229752507
Tate46451148020
Tippah47518112014
Tishomingo36819310328
Tunica161039193
Union61289413223
Walthall2201646914
Warren676717617438
Washington749716320241
Wayne4412728013
Webster2039476714
Wilkinson105239256
Winston31609113539
Yalobusha2388478222
Yazoo44818915220
Total505,26610,12911,2972,097

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

