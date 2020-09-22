465 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 94,021 with 2,846 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Choctaw1
Clarke2
DeSoto4
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jackson2
Leake1
Lee1
Leflore1
Neshoba1
Pearl River2
Pike1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Stone1
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie3
Wilkinson1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and September 5, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Forrest1
Hinds1
Marion1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Sharkey1
Tippah1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams922364813
Alcorn77611182
Amite31410142
Attala643259020
Benton223240
Bolivar17976519826
Calhoun50712254
Carroll31412459
Chickasaw662244413
Choctaw180610
Claiborne45616439
Clarke563426618
Clay58217172
Coahoma113627792
Copiah116433514
Covington80822317
De Soto5448596313
Forrest24097117240
Franklin191331
George75513346
Greene35417376
Grenada10683510520
Hancock5692194
Harrison37807323931
Hinds701715741763
Holmes10945810020
Humphreys37415216
Issaquena103300
Itawamba780218116
Jackson341869777
Jasper5591510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3291131
Jones24387818037
Kemper28615399
Lafayette21163912228
Lamar1639342711
Lauderdale201512426073
Lawrence42712262
Leake94138245
Lee26336815530
Leflore13778118945
Lincoln10735314232
Lowndes1412579833
Madison32188623845
Marion84234749
Marshall108015316
Monroe11996616351
Montgomery45821499
Neshoba154810411537
Newton76123388
Noxubee54515194
Oktibbeha17595019331
Panola144927132
Pearl River869527220
Perry41318185
Pike1217498122
Pontotoc124116171
Prentiss82617483
Quitman375500
Rankin32027615618
Scott116825203
Sharkey26313438
Simpson10154410619
Smith52614548
Stone36012528
Sunflower1429457111
Tallahatchie76221296
Tate958373213
Tippah6501760
Tishomingo665379626
Tunica48113122
Union983244611
Walthall595256713
Warren13825011924
Washington21867111123
Wayne877215910
Webster332135211
Wilkinson30118205
Winston731194011
Yalobusha41914357
Yazoo1041305712
Total94,0212,8465,8621,175

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories