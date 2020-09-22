465 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 94,021 with 2,846 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Benton 1 Choctaw 1 Clarke 2 DeSoto 4 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 2 Leake 1 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Neshoba 1 Pearl River 2 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Simpson 1 Stone 1 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 3 Wilkinson 1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 29 and September 5, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Clarke 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 1 Marion 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Sharkey 1 Tippah 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 922 36 48 13 Alcorn 776 11 18 2 Amite 314 10 14 2 Attala 643 25 90 20 Benton 223 2 4 0 Bolivar 1797 65 198 26 Calhoun 507 12 25 4 Carroll 314 12 45 9 Chickasaw 662 24 44 13 Choctaw 180 6 1 0 Claiborne 456 16 43 9 Clarke 563 42 66 18 Clay 582 17 17 2 Coahoma 1136 27 79 2 Copiah 1164 33 51 4 Covington 808 22 31 7 De Soto 5448 59 63 13 Forrest 2409 71 172 40 Franklin 191 3 3 1 George 755 13 34 6 Greene 354 17 37 6 Grenada 1068 35 105 20 Hancock 569 21 9 4 Harrison 3780 73 239 31 Hinds 7017 157 417 63 Holmes 1094 58 100 20 Humphreys 374 15 21 6 Issaquena 103 3 0 0 Itawamba 780 21 81 16 Jackson 3418 69 77 7 Jasper 559 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 329 11 3 1 Jones 2438 78 180 37 Kemper 286 15 39 9 Lafayette 2116 39 122 28 Lamar 1639 34 27 11 Lauderdale 2015 124 260 73 Lawrence 427 12 26 2 Leake 941 38 24 5 Lee 2633 68 155 30 Leflore 1377 81 189 45 Lincoln 1073 53 142 32 Lowndes 1412 57 98 33 Madison 3218 86 238 45 Marion 842 34 74 9 Marshall 1080 15 31 6 Monroe 1199 66 163 51 Montgomery 458 21 49 9 Neshoba 1548 104 115 37 Newton 761 23 38 8 Noxubee 545 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1759 50 193 31 Panola 1449 27 13 2 Pearl River 869 52 72 20 Perry 413 18 18 5 Pike 1217 49 81 22 Pontotoc 1241 16 17 1 Prentiss 826 17 48 3 Quitman 375 5 0 0 Rankin 3202 76 156 18 Scott 1168 25 20 3 Sharkey 263 13 43 8 Simpson 1015 44 106 19 Smith 526 14 54 8 Stone 360 12 52 8 Sunflower 1429 45 71 11 Tallahatchie 762 21 29 6 Tate 958 37 32 13 Tippah 650 17 6 0 Tishomingo 665 37 96 26 Tunica 481 13 12 2 Union 983 24 46 11 Walthall 595 25 67 13 Warren 1382 50 119 24 Washington 2186 71 111 23 Wayne 877 21 59 10 Webster 332 13 52 11 Wilkinson 301 18 20 5 Winston 731 19 40 11 Yalobusha 419 14 35 7 Yazoo 1041 30 57 12 Total 94,021 2,846 5,862 1,175

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: