468 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 468 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,639 with 10,287 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47721258818
Alcorn588810713020
Amite210057579
Attala33939018936
Benton1532394710
Bolivar646115124033
Calhoun286249447
Carroll1750415211
Chickasaw3171676115
Choctaw136927120
Claiborne134439469
Clarke30129513232
Clay312678415
Coahoma424010913814
Copiah45759510515
Covington43489514239
De Soto3330443212626
Forrest1380826028360
Franklin126029465
George510480739
Greene224949576
Grenada377810915632
Hancock78431327215
Harrison3494955753578
Hinds32678643854139
Holmes27208910920
Humphreys132239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba486610713524
Jackson2488639128441
Jasper340966462
Jefferson96934417
Jefferson Davis17394391
Jones1413724726044
Kemper1450415010
Lafayette886514320057
Lamar106801405612
Lauderdale12281324482108
Lawrence219941272
Leake4140909917
Lee1641024522443
Leflore474214424055
Lincoln553713620841
Lowndes1132719329567
Madison1493928341672
Marion428711216224
Marshall66951426917
Monroe704417919155
Montgomery1821576410
Neshoba673321022961
Newton3959828715
Noxubee188843416
Oktibbeha722213827140
Panola677513510315
Pearl River973224421042
Perry214156249
Pike593615617744
Pontotoc70161108713
Prentiss50618510115
Quitman10762800
Rankin2252140449269
Scott47829911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson456011716520
Smith269752718
Stone3658668814
Sunflower431710612520
Tallahatchie232253507
Tate47691178019
Tippah49408312114
Tishomingo38549410328
Tunica163339193
Union64169813323
Walthall2220666914
Warren687517817538
Washington755416920241
Wayne4432728013
Webster2064486714
Wilkinson106139256
Winston31799213539
Yalobusha2444478222
Yazoo45739215220
Total514,63910,28711,3542,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories