468 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 468 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,639 with 10,287 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4772 125 88 18 Alcorn 5888 107 130 20 Amite 2100 57 57 9 Attala 3393 90 189 36 Benton 1532 39 47 10 Bolivar 6461 151 240 33 Calhoun 2862 49 44 7 Carroll 1750 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3171 67 61 15 Choctaw 1369 27 12 0 Claiborne 1344 39 46 9 Clarke 3012 95 132 32 Clay 3126 78 41 5 Coahoma 4240 109 138 14 Copiah 4575 95 105 15 Covington 4348 95 142 39 De Soto 33304 432 126 26 Forrest 13808 260 283 60 Franklin 1260 29 46 5 George 5104 80 73 9 Greene 2249 49 57 6 Grenada 3778 109 156 32 Hancock 7843 132 72 15 Harrison 34949 557 535 78 Hinds 32678 643 854 139 Holmes 2720 89 109 20 Humphreys 1322 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4866 107 135 24 Jackson 24886 391 284 41 Jasper 3409 66 46 2 Jefferson 969 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1739 43 9 1 Jones 14137 247 260 44 Kemper 1450 41 50 10 Lafayette 8865 143 200 57 Lamar 10680 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12281 324 482 108 Lawrence 2199 41 27 2 Leake 4140 90 99 17 Lee 16410 245 224 43 Leflore 4742 144 240 55 Lincoln 5537 136 208 41 Lowndes 11327 193 295 67 Madison 14939 283 416 72 Marion 4287 112 162 24 Marshall 6695 142 69 17 Monroe 7044 179 191 55 Montgomery 1821 57 64 10 Neshoba 6733 210 229 61 Newton 3959 82 87 15 Noxubee 1888 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7222 138 271 40 Panola 6775 135 103 15 Pearl River 9732 244 210 42 Perry 2141 56 24 9 Pike 5936 156 177 44 Pontotoc 7016 110 87 13 Prentiss 5061 85 101 15 Quitman 1076 28 0 0 Rankin 22521 404 492 69 Scott 4782 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4560 117 165 20 Smith 2697 52 71 8 Stone 3658 66 88 14 Sunflower 4317 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2322 53 50 7 Tate 4769 117 80 19 Tippah 4940 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3854 94 103 28 Tunica 1633 39 19 3 Union 6416 98 133 23 Walthall 2220 66 69 14 Warren 6875 178 175 38 Washington 7554 169 202 41 Wayne 4432 72 80 13 Webster 2064 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6 Winston 3179 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2444 47 82 22 Yazoo 4573 92 152 20 Total 514,639 10,287 11,354 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.