468 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 468 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,639 with 10,287 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4772
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5888
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2100
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3393
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1532
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6461
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2862
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1750
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3171
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1369
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1344
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3012
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3126
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4240
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4575
|95
|105
|15
|Covington
|4348
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33304
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13808
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1260
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5104
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2249
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3778
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7843
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34949
|557
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32678
|643
|854
|139
|Holmes
|2720
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1322
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4866
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24886
|391
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3409
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|969
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1739
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14137
|247
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1450
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8865
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10680
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12281
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2199
|41
|27
|2
|Leake
|4140
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16410
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4742
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5537
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11327
|193
|295
|67
|Madison
|14939
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4287
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6695
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7044
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1821
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6733
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3959
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1888
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7222
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6775
|135
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9732
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2141
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5936
|156
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7016
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5061
|85
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1076
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22521
|404
|492
|69
|Scott
|4782
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4560
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2697
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3658
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4317
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2322
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4769
|117
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4940
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3854
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1633
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6416
|98
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2220
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6875
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7554
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4432
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2064
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1061
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3179
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2444
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4573
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|514,639
|10,287
|11,354
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.