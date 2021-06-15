47 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 47 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,428 with 7,361 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3049
|85
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3241
|72
|130
|20
|Amite
|1261
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2150
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1023
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4835
|133
|235
|33
|Calhoun
|1740
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2105
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|790
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1030
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1789
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1877
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2983
|83
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2996
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2671
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22264
|265
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7822
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|850
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2519
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1318
|33
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2640
|87
|155
|33
|Hancock
|3860
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18386
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20645
|421
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1903
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3050
|78
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13678
|248
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2221
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|662
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1078
|33
|9
|1
|Jones
|8458
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|966
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6301
|120
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6336
|88
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7257
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1310
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2717
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10052
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3515
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4008
|112
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6498
|149
|258
|63
|Madison
|10237
|224
|369
|69
|Marion
|2712
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4572
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4155
|135
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1286
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4059
|179
|203
|59
|Newton
|2486
|63
|88
|15
|Noxubee
|1279
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4660
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4664
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4599
|147
|193
|38
|Perry
|1266
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3368
|111
|135
|36
|Pontotoc
|4250
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2836
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|819
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13864
|282
|392
|61
|Scott
|3195
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|509
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2981
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1640
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1874
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3393
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1799
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3423
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2917
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2312
|68
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1080
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4155
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1353
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4440
|121
|170
|37
|Washington
|5419
|136
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2644
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1150
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|693
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2299
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1678
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3141
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|319,428
|7,361
|10,490
|1,986
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.