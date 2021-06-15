47 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 47 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 319,428 with 7,361 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3049 85 83 16 Alcorn 3241 72 130 20 Amite 1261 42 57 9 Attala 2150 73 175 36 Benton 1023 25 46 10 Bolivar 4835 133 235 33 Calhoun 1740 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15 Choctaw 790 18 2 0 Claiborne 1030 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1877 54 38 5 Coahoma 2983 83 129 12 Copiah 2996 66 83 11 Covington 2671 83 139 39 De Soto 22264 265 113 24 Forrest 7822 153 244 52 Franklin 850 23 40 4 George 2519 51 59 8 Greene 1318 33 53 6 Grenada 2640 87 155 33 Hancock 3860 87 69 14 Harrison 18386 317 490 70 Hinds 20645 421 805 131 Holmes 1903 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3050 78 135 24 Jackson 13678 248 241 35 Jasper 2221 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1078 33 9 1 Jones 8458 167 220 42 Kemper 966 29 44 9 Lafayette 6301 120 187 55 Lamar 6336 88 54 13 Lauderdale 7257 242 443 101 Lawrence 1310 24 27 2 Leake 2717 74 92 16 Lee 10052 176 222 42 Leflore 3515 125 236 52 Lincoln 4008 112 197 40 Lowndes 6498 149 258 63 Madison 10237 224 369 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4572 105 65 15 Monroe 4155 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4059 179 203 59 Newton 2486 63 88 15 Noxubee 1279 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36 Panola 4664 110 104 15 Pearl River 4599 147 193 38 Perry 1266 38 21 8 Pike 3368 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4250 73 86 13 Prentiss 2836 61 99 15 Quitman 819 16 0 0 Rankin 13864 282 392 61 Scott 3195 74 115 18 Sharkey 509 17 43 8 Simpson 2981 89 158 20 Smith 1640 34 68 8 Stone 1874 33 85 14 Sunflower 3393 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1799 41 50 7 Tate 3423 86 80 19 Tippah 2917 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2312 68 102 27 Tunica 1080 27 18 2 Union 4155 76 131 23 Walthall 1353 47 69 13 Warren 4440 121 170 37 Washington 5419 136 190 39 Wayne 2644 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 693 32 25 5 Winston 2299 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22 Yazoo 3141 71 141 18 Total 319,428 7,361 10,490 1,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.