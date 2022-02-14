JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 94 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 781,436 with 11,652 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams70381399220
Alcorn975113913120
Amite3174655810
Attala514810519436
Benton2238464710
Bolivar908816625133
Calhoun453159447
Carroll2527495312
Chickasaw5471896315
Choctaw208330130
Claiborne212246459
Clarke413410313132
Clay491391425
Coahoma638311913814
Copiah702810610915
Covington698310318539
De Soto4920851813127
Forrest2168029236662
Franklin189835475
George705381829
Greene314753816
Grenada544412315532
Hancock1201914614623
Harrison5251962972085
Hinds51499733862140
Holmes438510412121
Humphreys199942369
Issaquena257900
Itawamba726713613424
Jackson3638142640744
Jasper473170462
Jefferson146536417
Jefferson Davis282049161
Jones2091327733646
Kemper2137455010
Lafayette1490417320257
Lamar170951506912
Lauderdale18405347500108
Lawrence352350282
Leake628810710317
Lee2615828122543
Leflore726616426858
Lincoln815515321344
Lowndes1731522130669
Madison2363031141672
Marion687412917325
Marshall97871656917
Monroe1080520419255
Montgomery2904699014
Neshoba1025122623261
Newton5870928916
Noxubee269747426
Oktibbeha1094415527240
Panola1029315710315
Pearl River1483126026442
Perry300663419
Pike930417317844
Pontotoc100811298913
Prentiss80329810215
Quitman15543100
Rankin3588245351069
Scott644311012019
Sharkey93623458
Simpson685213917920
Smith403766808
Stone53107011014
Sunflower570111613621
Tallahatchie315659507
Tate71881368019
Tippah713810312014
Tishomingo602711710428
Tunica248443204
Union934611113323
Walthall3538776914
Warren1010019117738
Washington1004818722542
Wayne5885838613
Webster3140606614
Wilkinson177444256
Winston509010013639
Yalobusha4010518422
Yazoo79459915220
Total781,43611,65212,3462,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.