JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 94 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 781,436 with 11,652 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7038 139 92 20 Alcorn 9751 139 131 20 Amite 3174 65 58 10 Attala 5148 105 194 36 Benton 2238 46 47 10 Bolivar 9088 166 251 33 Calhoun 4531 59 44 7 Carroll 2527 49 53 12 Chickasaw 5471 89 63 15 Choctaw 2083 30 13 0 Claiborne 2122 46 45 9 Clarke 4134 103 131 32 Clay 4913 91 42 5 Coahoma 6383 119 138 14 Copiah 7028 106 109 15 Covington 6983 103 185 39 De Soto 49208 518 131 27 Forrest 21680 292 366 62 Franklin 1898 35 47 5 George 7053 81 82 9 Greene 3147 53 81 6 Grenada 5444 123 155 32 Hancock 12019 146 146 23 Harrison 52519 629 720 85 Hinds 51499 733 862 140 Holmes 4385 104 121 21 Humphreys 1999 42 36 9 Issaquena 257 9 0 0 Itawamba 7267 136 134 24 Jackson 36381 426 407 44 Jasper 4731 70 46 2 Jefferson 1465 36 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2820 49 16 1 Jones 20913 277 336 46 Kemper 2137 45 50 10 Lafayette 14904 173 202 57 Lamar 17095 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18405 347 500 108 Lawrence 3523 50 28 2 Leake 6288 107 103 17 Lee 26158 281 225 43 Leflore 7266 164 268 58 Lincoln 8155 153 213 44 Lowndes 17315 221 306 69 Madison 23630 311 416 72 Marion 6874 129 173 25 Marshall 9787 165 69 17 Monroe 10805 204 192 55 Montgomery 2904 69 90 14 Neshoba 10251 226 232 61 Newton 5870 92 89 16 Noxubee 2697 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10944 155 272 40 Panola 10293 157 103 15 Pearl River 14831 260 264 42 Perry 3006 63 41 9 Pike 9304 173 178 44 Pontotoc 10081 129 89 13 Prentiss 8032 98 102 15 Quitman 1554 31 0 0 Rankin 35882 453 510 69 Scott 6443 110 120 19 Sharkey 936 23 45 8 Simpson 6852 139 179 20 Smith 4037 66 80 8 Stone 5310 70 110 14 Sunflower 5701 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3156 59 50 7 Tate 7188 136 80 19 Tippah 7138 103 120 14 Tishomingo 6027 117 104 28 Tunica 2484 43 20 4 Union 9346 111 133 23 Walthall 3538 77 69 14 Warren 10100 191 177 38 Washington 10048 187 225 42 Wayne 5885 83 86 13 Webster 3140 60 66 14 Wilkinson 1774 44 25 6 Winston 5090 100 136 39 Yalobusha 4010 51 84 22 Yazoo 7945 99 152 20 Total 781,436 11,652 12,346 2,146

