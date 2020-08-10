476 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 476 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,649 with 1,912 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Lafayette1
Lowndes1
Madison2
Noxubee1
Tallahatchie1
Tishomingo1

9 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 13 and August 2, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Holmes1
Issaquena1
Jackson1
Jones1
Leflore2
Panola1
Rankin1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams629254612
Alcorn434581
Amite2356142
Attala523258920
Benton143120
Bolivar111834489
Calhoun4209234
Carroll26111459
Chickasaw470193511
Choctaw135400
Claiborne40913439
Clarke32626199
Clay3971421
Coahoma77213342
Copiah95728304
Covington6211341
De Soto368031457
Forrest18205610132
Franklin131231
George589550
Greene25512356
Grenada849217612
Hancock3951484
Harrison25303614615
Hinds565611826653
Holmes900499720
Humphreys29411206
Issaquena26200
Itawamba37510347
Jackson228843687
Jasper388910
Jefferson195782
Jefferson Davis233631
Jones19165917035
Kemper23414389
Lafayette983178813
Lamar12261483
Lauderdale14119221056
Lawrence3228131
Leake7902540
Lee1479418315
Leflore9476518444
Lincoln8324112428
Lowndes1085387621
Madison24436819236
Marion68420475
Marshall7019161
Monroe8015514644
Montgomery326500
Neshoba12869210835
Newton5431171
Noxubee45912174
Oktibbeha11273917726
Panola10621471
Pearl River554395715
Perry243700
Pike938367317
Pontotoc830851
Prentiss41710253
Quitman270100
Rankin2292359610
Scott100320153
Sharkey1995424
Simpson803303714
Smith40613548
Stone2055232
Sunflower105425153
Tallahatchie5301172
Tate736293312
Tippah3671310
Tishomingo4216330
Tunica3517122
Union64316338
Walthall501206410
Warren1095339416
Washington1689425613
Wayne774215710
Webster235125211
Wilkinson2111383
Winston623164011
Yalobusha31510357
Yazoo83312272
Total67,6491,9124,067832

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

