476 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 476 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,649 with 1,912 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Lafayette 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 2 Noxubee 1 Tallahatchie 1 Tishomingo 1

* 9 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 13 and August 2, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Holmes 1 Issaquena 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Leflore 2 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 629 25 46 12 Alcorn 434 5 8 1 Amite 235 6 14 2 Attala 523 25 89 20 Benton 143 1 2 0 Bolivar 1118 34 48 9 Calhoun 420 9 23 4 Carroll 261 11 45 9 Chickasaw 470 19 35 11 Choctaw 135 4 0 0 Claiborne 409 13 43 9 Clarke 326 26 19 9 Clay 397 14 2 1 Coahoma 772 13 34 2 Copiah 957 28 30 4 Covington 621 13 4 1 De Soto 3680 31 45 7 Forrest 1820 56 101 32 Franklin 131 2 3 1 George 589 5 5 0 Greene 255 12 35 6 Grenada 849 21 76 12 Hancock 395 14 8 4 Harrison 2530 36 146 15 Hinds 5656 118 266 53 Holmes 900 49 97 20 Humphreys 294 11 20 6 Issaquena 26 2 0 0 Itawamba 375 10 34 7 Jackson 2288 43 68 7 Jasper 388 9 1 0 Jefferson 195 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 233 6 3 1 Jones 1916 59 170 35 Kemper 234 14 38 9 Lafayette 983 17 88 13 Lamar 1226 14 8 3 Lauderdale 1411 92 210 56 Lawrence 322 8 13 1 Leake 790 25 4 0 Lee 1479 41 83 15 Leflore 947 65 184 44 Lincoln 832 41 124 28 Lowndes 1085 38 76 21 Madison 2443 68 192 36 Marion 684 20 47 5 Marshall 701 9 16 1 Monroe 801 55 146 44 Montgomery 326 5 0 0 Neshoba 1286 92 108 35 Newton 543 11 7 1 Noxubee 459 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1127 39 177 26 Panola 1062 14 7 1 Pearl River 554 39 57 15 Perry 243 7 0 0 Pike 938 36 73 17 Pontotoc 830 8 5 1 Prentiss 417 10 25 3 Quitman 270 1 0 0 Rankin 2292 35 96 10 Scott 1003 20 15 3 Sharkey 199 5 42 4 Simpson 803 30 37 14 Smith 406 13 54 8 Stone 205 5 23 2 Sunflower 1054 25 15 3 Tallahatchie 530 11 7 2 Tate 736 29 33 12 Tippah 367 13 1 0 Tishomingo 421 6 33 0 Tunica 351 7 12 2 Union 643 16 33 8 Walthall 501 20 64 10 Warren 1095 33 94 16 Washington 1689 42 56 13 Wayne 774 21 57 10 Webster 235 12 52 11 Wilkinson 211 13 8 3 Winston 623 16 40 11 Yalobusha 315 10 35 7 Yazoo 833 12 27 2 Total 67,649 1,912 4,067 832

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: