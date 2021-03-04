479 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 479 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 296,154 with 6,764 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2350 78 72 15 Alcorn 2924 63 130 20 Amite 1122 35 55 8 Attala 2068 70 175 36 Benton 939 24 45 10 Bolivar 4620 124 232 31 Calhoun 1585 28 36 4 Carroll 1190 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2014 53 60 15 Choctaw 698 17 1 0 Claiborne 991 29 45 9 Clarke 1696 72 123 31 Clay 1792 51 38 5 Coahoma 2820 69 129 11 Copiah 2792 59 81 11 Covington 2497 80 136 39 De Soto 19731 230 113 24 Forrest 7250 138 226 51 Franklin 762 19 40 4 George 2324 45 59 7 Greene 1279 33 52 6 Grenada 2485 78 155 32 Hancock 3502 77 69 14 Harrison 16780 282 484 65 Hinds 18881 393 805 130 Holmes 1827 70 104 20 Humphreys 930 27 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2902 75 134 23 Jackson 12643 229 238 34 Jasper 2138 45 43 2 Jefferson 628 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1027 31 8 1 Jones 8005 147 219 41 Kemper 904 23 44 9 Lafayette 5747 113 187 55 Lamar 5909 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6847 227 442 99 Lawrence 1206 21 27 2 Leake 2531 72 88 15 Lee 9703 161 222 41 Leflore 3389 119 237 52 Lincoln 3564 104 185 39 Lowndes 6033 140 256 62 Madison 9484 203 365 69 Marion 2527 78 158 24 Marshall 4044 92 64 15 Monroe 3993 128 190 55 Montgomery 1229 39 54 9 Neshoba 3822 170 203 59 Newton 2312 52 87 15 Noxubee 1231 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4421 94 222 36 Panola 4323 96 103 14 Pearl River 4193 132 188 36 Perry 1222 35 21 7 Pike 3017 96 132 35 Pontotoc 4107 71 86 12 Prentiss 2711 58 99 15 Quitman 774 14 0 0 Rankin 12787 265 392 61 Scott 2952 71 115 18 Sharkey 491 17 43 8 Simpson 2766 80 157 20 Smith 1530 33 65 8 Stone 1730 29 84 14 Sunflower 3192 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1714 39 50 7 Tate 3033 74 80 19 Tippah 2795 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2129 65 102 27 Tunica 995 23 18 2 Union 3964 74 131 23 Walthall 1245 40 69 13 Warren 4138 115 170 37 Washington 5229 130 191 39 Wayne 2545 41 69 11 Webster 1111 32 61 12 Wilkinson 624 27 25 5 Winston 2219 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1455 36 82 22 Yazoo 2908 65 139 18 Total 296,154 6,764 10,393 1,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.