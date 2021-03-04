479 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 479 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 296,154 with 6,764 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2350787215
Alcorn29246313020
Amite112235558
Attala20687017536
Benton939244510
Bolivar462012423231
Calhoun158528364
Carroll1190255110
Chickasaw2014536015
Choctaw6981710
Claiborne99129459
Clarke16967212331
Clay179251385
Coahoma28206912911
Copiah2792598111
Covington24978013639
De Soto1973123011324
Forrest725013822651
Franklin76219404
George232445597
Greene127933526
Grenada24857815532
Hancock3502776914
Harrison1678028248465
Hinds18881393805130
Holmes18277010420
Humphreys93027348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29027513423
Jackson1264322923834
Jasper213845432
Jefferson62827407
Jefferson Davis10273181
Jones800514721941
Kemper90423449
Lafayette574711318755
Lamar5909805313
Lauderdale684722744299
Lawrence120621272
Leake2531728815
Lee970316122241
Leflore338911923752
Lincoln356410418539
Lowndes603314025662
Madison948420336569
Marion25277815824
Marshall4044926415
Monroe399312819055
Montgomery122939549
Neshoba382217020359
Newton2312528715
Noxubee123131356
Oktibbeha44219422236
Panola43239610314
Pearl River419313218836
Perry122235217
Pike30179613235
Pontotoc4107718612
Prentiss2711589915
Quitman7741400
Rankin1278726539261
Scott29527111518
Sharkey49117438
Simpson27668015720
Smith153033658
Stone1730298414
Sunflower31928612120
Tallahatchie171439507
Tate3033748019
Tippah27956511913
Tishomingo21296510227
Tunica99523182
Union39647413123
Walthall1245406913
Warren413811517037
Washington522913019139
Wayne2545416911
Webster1111326112
Wilkinson62427255
Winston22197913039
Yalobusha1455368222
Yazoo29086513918
Total296,1546,76410,3931,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

